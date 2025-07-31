Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - ZEB Nickel Corp. (TSXV: ZBNI) (OTCQB: ZBNIF) ("Zeb" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that the high-powered SpectremPlus airborne electromagnetic ("AEM") survey over its Zeb Nickel Project in Limpopo Province, South Africa ("Project"), has been successfully completed on schedule.

Highlights

Survey completed safely and on budget.

~736 line-kilometres flown at 150 m traverse spacing using Spectrem's converted DC-3 turboprop platform equipped with the proprietary SpectremPlus system, capable of imaging conductive bodies to depths in excess of 700 m.

Final, fully processed datasets, 3-D inversion models and an integrated geophysical interpretation are expected by the end of August 2025.

Deliverables will be integrated with existing gravity-magnetic data to refine and prioritise drill targets focused on potential high-grade nickel-sulphide mineralisation.

Next Steps

The Spectrem Air team has begun final processing, following which the Company's geophysical consultant will complete a full interpretation and integration with the recently acquired gravity and magnetic datasets. Geofocus has been tasked with the integration of the geological, gravity, magnetic, and EM datasets into a unified 3D geophysical block model. Management anticipates releasing the results, together with an updated technical programme and drill-target inventory, shortly after receipt of the final deliverables, which are expected near the end of Q3 2025.

Richard Montjoie, VP of Exploration, commented:

"Completion of this state-of-the-art AEM survey marks another key milestone for the Zeb Project. The high-resolution data will underpin our next phase of exploration as we advance toward testing high-grade nickel sulphide targets, which, if successful, will significantly move the needle on the Project."

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Richard Montjoie. Mr. Montjoie is the VP Exploration and director of the Company and is not, therefore, independent of the Company. Mr. Montjoie is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) membership number 400131/09. Mr. Montjoie holds a M.Sc. Honors in Economic Geology from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA).Mr. Montjoie Is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

