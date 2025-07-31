NHPC Ltd, on behalf of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd (BSUL), has launched a tender to select developers to build 1. 2 GW of solar power plants (four × 300 MW) in northern India. From pv magazine India NHPC, on behalf of BSUL, has launched a tender to select developers to build 1. 2 GW of solar power plants in Jalaun Solar Power Park of Uttar Pradesh. BSUL is a joint venture of NHPC and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). The project site is divided into two locations: Madhogarh in Tehsil Madhogarh and Orai in Tehsil Orai, both in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh. ...

