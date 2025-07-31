Series A Brings Total Investment to Date to $83M in Under Six Months;

Company to Use Funding to Scale Its Match-3 Hit Match Villains Globally

Good Job Games, blazing a path as one of Türkiye's fastest-growing mobile games companies, has raised a $60M Series A round, co-led by Menlo Ventures and Anthos Capital, with additional participation by Bessemer Venture Partners. The round brings the total investment amount to date to $83M, after a seed round of $23 million just six months ago, highlighting the studio's breakout trajectory and ability to attract top-tier investors.

The funding will fuel Good Job Games' ambition to build a generational entertainment brand through timeless, socially-driven games. With the explosive success of Match Villains, the company is redefining the Match-3 genre with a modern, highly satisfying experience that's as competitive as it is social. Designed to be endlessly replayable and deeply engaging, the game is setting a new standard for what Match-3 can be sticky, satisfying and built to last.

"Match-3 is already the biggest genre in mobile gaming, but the best in the category is yet to come," said Ilker Ilicali, founder and CEO of Good Job Games. "With Match Villains, we're on a mission to build the most entertaining modern Match-3 game out there. The glowing user feedback and exceptional data we are seeing make us genuinely excited and confident about what we're building all thanks to our incredible team with world class talent, commitment to excellence, and an unrelenting drive to always improve."

The round marks a fast follow to the company's seed raise, and reflects strong investor confidence in the Good Job Games team's ability to scale its player base and deliver standout experiences.

"Good Job Games deeply understands how to keep players coming back. I know since I just finished level 2000 in the game!" said Amy Wu Martin, Partner at Menlo Ventures. "When we first invested, the early metrics were already among the best we'd seen in the industry and they've only improved since. The team has a long vision for what they're building and we're excited to double down."

"Good Job Games is redefining Match-3 for today's players into an experience that is deeply social, endlessly replayable and beautifully executed," said Zack Zaharis, Partner at Anthos Capital. "It's rare to see this level of polish and traction so early. Visiting the team in Türkiye gave us a deep appreciation for the culture and talent driving their momentum, and we're thrilled to support them as they scale Match Villains into a generational franchise."

To learn more, please visit goodjobgames.com.

About Good Job Games

Good Job Games is one of the fastest-growing mobile game studios in the world, creating timeless, high-quality games for a global audience. With a focus on creativity, speed, and player delight, the team combines data-informed decision-making with a deep passion for entertainment. Good Job Games is committed to delivering standout experiences that are built to last. Good Job Games investors include Arcadia Gaming Partners, Menlo Ventures, Anthos Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at goodjobgames.com.

About Menlo Ventures

Menlo Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital firm investing at the forefront of AI. Our portfolio includes more than 80 public companies and over 165 exits through mergers and acquisitions. Currently managing more than $6 billion in assets, we invest at every stage across Consumer, Enterprise, and Healthcare. Our portfolio companies include Abnormal Security, Anthropic, Benchling, Carta, Chime, Harness, Pinecone, Poshmark, Pillpack, Recursion, Roku, Rover, Siri, Typeface, Uber, and Warby Parker. We strive to have a positive impact on everything we do. When we're in, we're ALL IN.

www.menlovc.com

@MenloVentures

About Anthos Capital

Anthos, founded in 2007, invests in emerging consumer and technology companies that drive innovation and shape the future. Anthos provides strategic and operational support to entrepreneurs, enabling its portfolio companies to achieve their full potential as future industry leaders.

www.anthoscapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731174360/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Sibel Sunar

fortyseven communications for Good Job Games

sibel@fortyseven.com