MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Smart Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Smart Pills Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights BioCam, Endiatx, Veloce Corporation among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Smart Pills Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Smart Pills Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

BioCam, is a Poland-based innovator in capsule endoscopy, offering an AI-powered telemedicine platform that complements its ingestible camera capsules for real-time gastrointestinal imaging. Its unique selling point lies in combining miniaturized, swallowable imaging devices with cloud-based AI analytics that expedite lesion detection and enhance diagnostic precision. Strategically, BioCam emphasizes non-invasive, home-friendly diagnostic workflows via its mobile app and aims to simplify the patient's experience. While at an early stage, clinical partnerships in Europe underscore their ambition to expand across healthcare markets seeking smarter, data-driven diagnostics.

headquartered in Silicon Valley, is advancing the next generation of robotic smart pills with ingestible, motile capsules that propel themselves inside the stomach and transmit live video. Its USP is the fusion of robotic navigation, real-time imaging, and remote control replacing sedation-dependent endoscopy with patient-friendly, operator-steered diagnostics. Strategically, Endiatx is navigating global approvals (FDA, New Zealand trials) and advancing toward robotic intervention capsules, positioning itself to lead in autonomous in-body diagnostic and therapeutic systems delivered worldwide. Veloce Corporation, from Denver, focuses on precision drug delivery with a wireless-controlled ingestible capsule, designed to release medication in targeted sections of the gastrointestinal tract. Its USP resides in its patent-backed remote-trigger technology that can release drugs or sensors at programmable times and locations, enabling personalized medication and IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) integration. Strategically, after successful preclinical testing, Veloce is progressing toward human trials and regulatory approvals, aiming to serve chronic disease management and performance monitoring markets with its smart pill delivery systems globally.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 80 companies, of which the top 8 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Smart Pills Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Smart Pills Market by Target Area (Small Intestine, Large Intestine, Esophagus, Stomach), Application (Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, Targeted Drug Delivery), Disease Indication (Occult Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Crohn's Disease, Celiac Disease, Small Bowel Tumors, Other Disease Indications), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Outpatient Settings, Other End Users)

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

