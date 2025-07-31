SKYX Platforms Corp.: SKYX Pre-Announces Record Second Quarter 2025 Revenues of $23.1 Million Compared to First Quarter Revenues of $20.1 Million, as it Continues to Grow Market Penetration

SKYX Revenues Increased in 6 Consecutive Quarters from Q1 2024 Through Q2 2025 with $19M in Q1/24, 21.4M in Q2/24, $22.2M in Q3/24, $23.7M in Q4/24, $20.1M in Q1/25, and $23.1M in Q2/25

MIAMI, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) ("SKYX" or the "Company"), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents globally and a growing portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announced record pre-audited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, with revenues of $23.1 million, compared to $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

SKYX achieved 6 consistent quarters with revenue growth from first quarter 2024 through second quarter 2025, reporting:

$19 million in the first quarter 2024

$21.4 million in the second quarter 2024

$22.2 million in the third quarter 2024

$23.7 million in the fourth quarter 2024

$20.1 million in the first quarter 2025

$23.1 million in the second quarter 2025





Rani Kohen, Founder/Inventor and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "We are extremely proud to report record second-quarter revenues as we continue to build on six straight quarters of growth. Our expanding presence across retail and pro channels, supported by our e-commerce platform and innovative technologies, positions us to redefine the smart home standard. We remain focused on scaling our footprint and unlocking long-term value through recurring revenue opportunities."

To view SKYX's technologies in action, click here: Link to video.

