Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
31.07.2025
Spryker Systems GmbH: Spryker Wins 2025 Silver Stevie Award for Technology Excellence in E-Commerce

Composable Platform Recognized for Driving the Future of Enterprise Commerce

BERLIN and NEW YORK, July 31, 2025, the leading composable commerce platform for global enterprises, today announced it has been named the winner of the Silver Stevie® Award in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. This recognition highlights Spryker's continued achievements in the commerce industry transforming the enterprise landscape from rigid legacy platforms to agile ecosystems. With its composable architecture, Spryker empowers businesses to adapt faster, build smarter and stay ahead of evolving buyer expectations.

Spryker has become the trusted commerce engine of choice for global innovators, supporting advanced digital transformation across sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, automotive and distribution. Its composable approach allows enterprises to build custom commerce ecosystems tailored to their unique business needs.

"From the beginning, Spryker set out to redefine how enterprises approach digital commerce by introducing a truly composable platform," said Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker. "As businesses face growing pressure to innovate faster and meet ever-changing customer demands, this recognition affirms our commitment to building flexible, future-proof solutions. We're proud to earn this validation of our technology and our team's hard work."

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards and honor global excellence in business. The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations that are shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

This is the latest in a series of recognitions that Spryker and its customers have received from industry analysts and awards including the Paradigm B2B Enterprise Combine, B2B E-Commerce Association Awards, and RetailTech Breakthrough.

About Spryker
Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with complex use cases to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker's easy-to-use, headless, API-first model enables businesses to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.comand follow Spryker on LinkedInand X.



Contact details: press@spryker.com

