HomeAid Celebrates Milestone of Serving Over 1.4 Million People Nationwide

Building a Future Without Homelessness

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / HomeAid, a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness through construction, community engagement, and education, proudly announces a significant milestone in its 36-year history: over 1.4 million individuals and families have been served since the organization's founding in 1989.

Through the efforts of 19 affiliates nationwide and a robust network of mission-driven partners, HomeAid has completed 1,500 housing projects across the United States. These projects represent a total construction value of $355 million, with nearly $158 million contributed as in-kind donations from our dedicated partners in the homebuilding and construction industries.

"This milestone isn't just about looking back. It's about leaning forward because we know that behind every number is a name, and behind every name is a need that still calls out to be met," Scott Larson, CEO, HomeAid America.

HomeAid's one-of-a-kind model leverages the expertise and resources of the building industry to create and renovate safe, dignified housing and programmatic facilities for other nonprofit organizations that directly help those facing homelessness. The variety of populations whose lives HomeAid's work has impacted includes individuals, families, veterans, at-risk youth, survivors of domestic violence, and those with disabilities.

In addition to housing projects, HomeAid focuses on community engagement through its various essential drives, care days, and other community events. HomeAid is also a leading advocate for education that addresses the root causes of homelessness, works to reduce stigma, and empowers individuals, organizations, and communities to take action.

As the homelessness crisis continues to impact every community in this country, HomeAid remains committed to building a future without homelessness.

"To every builder captain, trade partner, supplier, consultant, volunteer, and supporter, thank you. This impact belongs to all of us. Over 1.4 million lives. And we're just getting started," said Larson.

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. In addition, this includes resource centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide to provide housing and supportive services that empower residents to move toward self-sufficiency. HomeAid has completed 1,501 housing and community engagement projects with a value of more than $355 million. HomeAid has added 15,824 beds that have served over 1.4 million previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

SOURCE: HomeAid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/homeaid-celebrates-milestone-of-serving-over-1.4-million-people-natio-1054830