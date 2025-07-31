Carrie Murray LLC: How to Carrie On: A New Web Series on Activism, Midlife, and the Power of Storytelling

Created by Carrie Murray, the new series explores what it means to amplify voices, navigate darkness, and use story as a catalyst for social change

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / In a time of uncertainty, storytelling becomes a lifeline. It connects us to not only the truth, but to each other. It gives us hope in a time when the world feels heavy and uncertain. Inspired by the legacy of those who spoke out when silence was easier, Carrie On! With Carrie Murray explores how personal narrative can spark collective action.

For Carrie Murray , what started off as dinner parties with fellow frustrated entrepreneurs quickly turned into a thriving network of women committed to rewriting the rules of business and life. After a decade of connecting thousands of women in business and stimulating over $ 2.5 million in funding through the Bra Network , Carrie is turning the spotlight on a new project: Carrie On. Carrie's new web series invites intergenerational conversations that span career, identity, resilience, and liberation. She's not asking for a seat at the table; she's setting her own.

As the host and creator of Carrie On! , a bold web series and podcast that hands the mic to voices rich with unfiltered wisdom, wit, rage, reinvention, and joy, Carrie makes sure that Carrie On! doesn't just tell stories, but that it reminds us we're not alone. The show is made for anyone on the edge of transformation: Gen Xers in their reinvention era, millennials holding it all together, and even younger listeners who've been forced to grow up fast.

Carrie On! Is directed and produced by Maya Washington , with cinematography and editing by F. Michael Young

Carrie On! is a movement. Produced by Rolling Water Entertainment, LLC in partnership with BRA Media under the BRA Network , Carrie On! amplifies the voices of women who refuse to be ignored.

Born from Carrie's disappointment by the complacency of some women, yet deeply inspired and energized by those who are rising up, Carrie On! is Carrie's way of bringing together two of her greatest passions: fearless entrepreneurship and bold, disruptive women sharing their truths. This is a space for women 40+ to have the tough, necessary conversations and shine a light on what we need right now.

The 2024 election made one thing painfully clear: marginalized voices are under attack. Government policies are muting dissent, and without relentless advocacy, our democracy and fundamental rights are at risk.

Carrie On! is a stand, a space for women to show up, speak out, share their talents, and get unapologetically real. Because they refuse to be muted.

Host Carrie Murray, beautifully photographed by Kathy Schuh

Carrie Murray is a founder, speaker, author, and unapologetic amplifier of those often pushed to the edges. She is the founder of BRA - Business Relationship Alliance - a community built to connect and elevate female and non-binary entrepreneurs through visibility, collaboration, and real, lasting support.

With a background in social justice, education, and entrepreneurship, Carrie brings a lived understanding of what it means to build something meaningful while balancing real life. She was the first in her family to graduate from college, later becoming a teacher, school principal, and founder of a school for twice-exceptional students. Her leap into entrepreneurship was born out of necessity, curiosity, and community, and she's been building bridges for others ever since.

In a culture that's constantly telling women to shrink, Carrie On! invites you to expand. This is the show for those done being defined by what they lack and ready to be seen for what they are: brilliant, brave, and fully here.

Podcast host Carrie Murray, photographed with guest Tracy O'Malley

For further information, please contact: dottie@rebeccacafiero.com

SOURCE: Carrie Murray LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/how-to-carrie-on-a-new-web-series-on-activism-midlife-and-the-power-of-storyte-1054874