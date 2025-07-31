HeyTutor: Florida Legislature Approves $20 Million for K-5 Reading and Math Support Through the Florida Tutoring Advantage Grant

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / The Florida Legislature has approved $20 million in new funding for the Florida Tutoring Advantage grant, a statewide initiative aimed at boosting student achievement in reading and math for K-5 public school students.

Backed by House Bill 1361 (2024) and administered by the University of Florida's Lastinger Center for Learning, the Florida Tutoring Advantage grant empowers districts and schools to provide high-impact tutoring through state-approved providers. HeyTutor, one of the only vendors offering dedicated in-person tutoring statewide, is prepared to help schools deliver effective, research-based instruction where it matters most - directly in the classroom.

"Research consistently shows that in-person tutoring leads to stronger engagement and better outcomes for young learners," said Jennifer Sheffield, CEO at HeyTutor. "With this historic funding, we encourage districts to prioritize in-person support for K-5 learners that meets students where they are and keeps them connected to caring, qualified tutors."

While the grant allows for virtual and digital delivery models, HeyTutor stands out as one of the few providers equipped to offer face-to-face, high-dosage tutoring at scale. With deep experience working with schools and districts nationwide, HeyTutor customizes tutoring programs to align with state standards and district goals, tracking progress to ensure measurable results.

The $20 million funding allocation underscores Florida's commitment to investing in early learning recovery and achievement. In partnership with the University of Florida's Lastinger Center for Learning, Districts can now move quickly to launch or expand tutoring initiatives that directly support struggling students in foundational reading and math.

HeyTutor is actively partnering with schools to build flexible, scalable tutoring programs that prioritize human connection, academic rigor, and measurable growth.

Contact info:

Megan Cournoyer

(818) 867-3082

megan@heytutor.com

SOURCE: HeyTutor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/florida-legislature-approves-20-million-for-k-5-reading-and-math-support-through-the-flor-1054935