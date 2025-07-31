Weekly average electricity prices fell last week in France, Italy, Portugal and Spain, even as solar energy output also declined, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Most major European markets recorded lower average electricity prices in the fourth week of July, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. AleaSoft identified weekly average price decreases in the British, Belgian, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets, compared to the prior week. Prices rose in the Dutch, German and Nordic markets by 0. 9%, 1. 2% and 20% respectively. Electricity price averages were above €50 ($57. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...