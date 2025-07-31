New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - DesignRush lists the top SEO agencies in July as Google's 2025 algorithm puts high-quality, user-focused content front and center. As the search engine refines its ranking signals, consistency, relevance, and audience satisfaction now define SEO success.
"We're seeing Google place more value on how helpful content is," says Kliment Stamenkov, SEO Manager at DesignRush, referencing new data that shows consistent publication of satisfying content as the top Google ranking factor in 2025.
"While keyword optimization and backlinks still matter, it's the brands that commit to quality, relevance, and frequency that rise to the top. Google rewards what users value, and that starts with content they find useful," Stamenkov adds.
To help brands stay competitive and meet rising algorithm demands, DesignRush connects companies with the top SEO agencies that lead in results-driven search strategies.
From on-site SEO to technical audits and authority-building, these experts help businesses create content that not only ranks high on Google's search results but also resonates with users.
Top SEO Agencies of July 2025, at a Glance:
1. Funnel Boost Media
- Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA
- Industries: Legal, Home Services, Financial Services, eCommerce, Healthcare
- Website: funnelboostmedia.net
- Project Highlight:
Funnel Boost Media led a local SEO and website revamp for a regional pest control company, resulting in a 500% increase in conversions over six months. The campaign focused on improving site usability, strengthening local search presence, and optimizing the client's business profile - ultimately helping the company rank on page one for more than 20 targeted search terms.
2. NightJarr
- Location: Johannesburg, South Africa (remote team)
- Industries: Corporate services, Technology, Education, Hospitality, Media, and FinTech
- Website: nightjarr.com
3. WebShare
- Location: Florianópolis, Brazil
- Industries: eCommerce, Legal, Education, Corporate/Tech, and Consultancy
- Website: webshare.com.br
4. Search Hustlers
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Industries: eCommerce SEO, Local Services, Professional Services, and Small-to-Medium Enterprises
- Website: searchhustlers.co.uk
5. Digital Neighbor
- Location: Tampa, Florida, USA
- Industries: eCommerce, Healthcare, Local Services, Professional Services
- Website: digitalneighbor.com
- Project Highlight:
Digital Neighbor partnered with a personal injury firm to dominate local search results, resulting in a 325% increase in SEO sessions. The campaign also delivered a 162% uplift in organic traffic value and a 91% jump in cases signed, through a combined strategy of technical website SEO, targeted content creation, and usability improvements.
6. SEO Jet
- Location: United Kingdom
- Industries: Agencies, Consultants
- Website: seojet.co.uk
7. BHMarketer
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Industries: Fintech Startups, SaaS, Health & Wellness DTC brands, and fashion/eCommerce businesses
- Website: bhmarketer.com
8. Priority Web 365
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Industries: Local Businesses, eCommerce, SMEs
- Website: priorityweb365.com
9. iSigma Solutions Inc.
- Location: Dallas, Texas, USA
- Industries: B2B Service Providers, Tech Startups, Legal, Healthcare, Manufacturing
- Website: isigmasolutions.com
10. RANK REGIME
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Industries: SMEs, Local Retail, Trades, Health, and Professional Services
- Website: rankregime.com
11. Luffy & Co. Creatives
- Location: Kolkata, India
- Industries: Education, Hospitality, eCommerce, and Creative Industries
- Website: luffyandco.com
12. ZAAS.
- Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Industries: Creative, Technology, Fashion, Hospitality, and eCommerce
- Website: zaas.xyz
13. The SEO Consultant Agency
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Industries: SMEs and Professional Service Providers
- Website: seoconsultant.agency
14. Rankpage Marketing (SEO & Conteúdo)
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Industries: eCommerce, Education, Professional Service Providers, and Local Commerce
- Website: rankpagemkt.com.br
15. Studio490 Digital Marketing
- Location: Huntersville, North Carolina, USA
- Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Hospitality, Retail
- Website: studio490.com
16. NomanAli - Digital Marketing Services Pakistan
- Location: Karachi, Pakistan
- Industries: Real Estate, Insurance, Fashion, Home & Garden, Education, Food & Beverage, SaaS
- Website: nomanali.com
17. Lewis SEO Oklahoma City
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA
- Industries: Construction, Home Services, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Legal, Healthcare, eCommerce
- Website: oklahomacityokseo.com
18. Let's Talk Communication
- Location: Indore, India
- Industries: FMCG, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, IT & SaaS, Food & Beverage, Logistics
- Website: letstalkcomm.in
19. Dergal Ltd
- Location: Oxfordshire, United Kingdom
- Industries: Construction, Engineering, Manufacturing, Education, Corporate Services
- Website: dergal.co.uk
20. BuildNexa FZE
- Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Industries: Real Estate, Retail, Hospitality, MENA Corporate Services
- Website: buildnexa.ae
21. Google Ads Consultant
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Local Business Advertising
- Website: googleadsconsultant.com.au
22. Excel Web Design
- Location: Cork, Ireland
- Industries: eCommerce, Tourism, Professional Services, Local SMEs
- Website: excelwebdesign.ie
23. RankEmpire
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Industries: eCommerce, Financial Services, SaaS, Education
- Website: rankempire.org
24. NB Disruptors
- Location: Lagos, Nigeria
- Industries: FMCG, Tech Startups, Health & Beauty, Education
- Website: nbdisruptors.com
25. Hawkeye Digital Creators
- Location: Lagos, Nigeria
- Industries: Education, Tech, Real Estate, Retail
- Website: hawkeyedigicreators.com
26. Digiseo
- Location: Casablanca, Morocco
- Industries: Local Retail, eCommerce, Tourism, Professional Services
- Website: digiseo.ma
27. Granat Design Inc.
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Industries: Real Estate, Education, Professional Services, Retail
- Website: granatdesign.com
28. SEO Engico
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Industries: Local London Businesses, Professional Services, SMEs
- Website: seoengico.co.uk
29. Allunique SEO Agency
- Location: Hyderabad, India
- Industries: Local SMEs, Educational Institutes, Health & Wellness, Fashion
- Website: alluniqueblog.in
30. NuxLay
- Location: Lahore, Pakistan
- Industries: Corporate Services, Education, Startups, SMEs
- Website: nuxlay.com
31. ProxSEO
- Location: Istanbul, Turkey
- Industries: Tech Startups, eCommerce, SaaS, Local Services
- Website: proxseo.com
Brands can explore top SEO agencies by location, size, hourly rate, and portfolio directly on DesignRush.com.
About DesignRush
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
