Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
31 July 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 808.995p. The highest price paid per share was 818.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 800.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,680,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,617,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
354
817.800
16:08:37
563
817.600
16:06:02
491
818.200
16:05:16
458
817.400
16:00:50
535
817.200
15:59:25
567
817.200
15:58:30
500
816.400
15:51:56
512
816.200
15:48:11
526
815.200
15:44:08
459
814.400
15:41:41
695
814.000
15:39:34
480
811.800
15:33:20
526
810.200
15:29:40
209
810.200
15:28:24
541
810.400
15:25:30
460
811.000
15:23:46
478
810.600
15:19:23
549
810.200
15:17:34
528
809.200
15:12:43
515
809.600
15:07:41
482
809.800
15:04:40
488
809.600
15:02:01
505
810.400
14:59:09
159
812.600
14:55:54
403
812.600
14:55:54
497
812.600
14:55:54
542
812.200
14:52:01
237
811.400
14:48:50
230
811.400
14:48:50
509
811.000
14:45:32
482
811.200
14:42:11
315
810.800
14:36:24
218
810.800
14:36:24
504
811.400
14:36:16
518
811.600
14:31:09
551
813.600
14:29:57
187
813.400
14:23:34
379
813.400
14:23:34
572
813.400
14:18:33
467
813.600
14:14:36
552
811.200
14:05:15
507
812.000
14:00:07
339
812.000
13:53:17
169
812.000
13:53:17
523
812.000
13:49:31
477
812.200
13:43:48
347
813.400
13:38:36
139
813.400
13:38:36
480
813.800
13:38:36
521
813.800
13:38:36
489
813.600
13:24:15
539
814.000
13:17:51
565
813.800
13:09:58
530
813.400
13:02:07
521
814.200
12:53:33
522
813.600
12:45:41
229
814.000
12:45:05
289
814.000
12:45:05
476
813.200
12:37:06
550
812.600
12:29:42
548
811.400
12:20:50
533
811.000
12:09:51
546
810.600
12:04:18
460
809.600
11:53:30
193
810.400
11:49:47
273
810.400
11:49:47
570
808.600
11:38:04
462
808.800
11:31:15
501
808.400
11:20:40
467
808.400
11:18:31
529
806.400
11:09:25
510
806.800
11:03:22
508
805.600
11:00:26
564
805.800
11:00:26
509
800.600
10:43:49
528
801.200
10:34:02
545
802.600
10:24:51
470
803.400
10:18:58
151
803.000
10:15:26
417
803.000
10:15:26
469
803.600
10:14:20
546
804.400
10:10:53
531
802.200
10:00:45
505
802.200
10:00:08
516
802.000
09:51:57
490
802.000
09:42:42
479
803.400
09:41:29
552
802.200
09:38:16
532
800.600
09:29:13
472
800.000
09:25:48
537
800.400
09:18:42
543
802.800
09:11:25
480
804.600
09:03:59
534
804.800
09:03:39
203
805.200
08:52:04
276
805.200
08:52:04
493
804.400
08:49:05
540
804.800
08:47:51
558
803.600
08:37:31
488
803.400
08:35:03
505
801.000
08:25:07
500
800.000
08:20:11
528
801.400
08:16:17
520
802.400
08:13:46
722
803.200
08:13:45
71
802.800
08:07:44
457
802.800
08:07:44
714
802.800
08:07:44