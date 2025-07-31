Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 18:15
9,250 Euro
+0,54 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4009,60018:32
9,5009,55018:24
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 17:54 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 808.995p. The highest price paid per share was 818.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 800.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,680,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,617,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

354

817.800

16:08:37

563

817.600

16:06:02

491

818.200

16:05:16

458

817.400

16:00:50

535

817.200

15:59:25

567

817.200

15:58:30

500

816.400

15:51:56

512

816.200

15:48:11

526

815.200

15:44:08

459

814.400

15:41:41

695

814.000

15:39:34

480

811.800

15:33:20

526

810.200

15:29:40

209

810.200

15:28:24

541

810.400

15:25:30

460

811.000

15:23:46

478

810.600

15:19:23

549

810.200

15:17:34

528

809.200

15:12:43

515

809.600

15:07:41

482

809.800

15:04:40

488

809.600

15:02:01

505

810.400

14:59:09

159

812.600

14:55:54

403

812.600

14:55:54

497

812.600

14:55:54

542

812.200

14:52:01

237

811.400

14:48:50

230

811.400

14:48:50

509

811.000

14:45:32

482

811.200

14:42:11

315

810.800

14:36:24

218

810.800

14:36:24

504

811.400

14:36:16

518

811.600

14:31:09

551

813.600

14:29:57

187

813.400

14:23:34

379

813.400

14:23:34

572

813.400

14:18:33

467

813.600

14:14:36

552

811.200

14:05:15

507

812.000

14:00:07

339

812.000

13:53:17

169

812.000

13:53:17

523

812.000

13:49:31

477

812.200

13:43:48

347

813.400

13:38:36

139

813.400

13:38:36

480

813.800

13:38:36

521

813.800

13:38:36

489

813.600

13:24:15

539

814.000

13:17:51

565

813.800

13:09:58

530

813.400

13:02:07

521

814.200

12:53:33

522

813.600

12:45:41

229

814.000

12:45:05

289

814.000

12:45:05

476

813.200

12:37:06

550

812.600

12:29:42

548

811.400

12:20:50

533

811.000

12:09:51

546

810.600

12:04:18

460

809.600

11:53:30

193

810.400

11:49:47

273

810.400

11:49:47

570

808.600

11:38:04

462

808.800

11:31:15

501

808.400

11:20:40

467

808.400

11:18:31

529

806.400

11:09:25

510

806.800

11:03:22

508

805.600

11:00:26

564

805.800

11:00:26

509

800.600

10:43:49

528

801.200

10:34:02

545

802.600

10:24:51

470

803.400

10:18:58

151

803.000

10:15:26

417

803.000

10:15:26

469

803.600

10:14:20

546

804.400

10:10:53

531

802.200

10:00:45

505

802.200

10:00:08

516

802.000

09:51:57

490

802.000

09:42:42

479

803.400

09:41:29

552

802.200

09:38:16

532

800.600

09:29:13

472

800.000

09:25:48

537

800.400

09:18:42

543

802.800

09:11:25

480

804.600

09:03:59

534

804.800

09:03:39

203

805.200

08:52:04

276

805.200

08:52:04

493

804.400

08:49:05

540

804.800

08:47:51

558

803.600

08:37:31

488

803.400

08:35:03

505

801.000

08:25:07

500

800.000

08:20:11

528

801.400

08:16:17

520

802.400

08:13:46

722

803.200

08:13:45

71

802.800

08:07:44

457

802.800

08:07:44

714

802.800

08:07:44


© 2025 PR Newswire
