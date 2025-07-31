¡ah Chihuahua!: Chihuahua by UTMB 2025: The Ultimate Trail Adventure Through Mexico's Copper Canyons

Global spotlight turns to the Sierra Tarahumara this October for a transformative cultural and nature-based experience

CHIHUAHUA, MX / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / From October 2-4, 2025, the majestic Copper Canyons will host the inaugural edition of Chihuahua by UTMB®, drawing elite trail runners and adventure travelers to one of the world's most legendary running landscapes. As part of the renowned UTMB World Series, this event marks Mexico's entry into a circuit that includes iconic destinations like Mont-Blanc and Val d'Aran - framed within the awe-inspiring Sierra Tarahumara.

Runners can choose from six distances - from the approachable Norawa 9K to the grueling Rarámuri 100M, a 155-kilometer ultra with 8,000 meters of elevation gain that begins in the remote town of Batopilas and winds through the Rarámuri communities of Urique, Churo, and Guitayvo. Each race offers not only a physical challenge, but also a rare cultural immersion into the ancestral trails of the Sierra Madre Occidental.

"Chihuahua by UTMB® is not just a race - it's a journey into our landscapes, communities, and ancestral heritage," said Julio Chávez Ventura, Director of Fideicomiso de Promoción Turística ¡ah Chihuahua!. "We invite the world to discover the Copper Canyons through a race that transcends distance - it connects with culture, nature, and tradition."

The event showcases the dramatic beauty of the region, with routes passing through towns like Cerocahui, Areponapuchi, San Rafael, and near iconic locations such as Cerro del Gallego, El Chepe train route, and the Copper Canyon Cable Car. Trail runners of all levels will experience panoramic views, technical terrain, and vibrant communities, many of which are home to the legendary Rarámuri, known worldwide for their unmatched endurance and deep-rooted connection to running.

As the only UTMB World Series event in Mexico, Chihuahua by UTMB® brings unprecedented global attention to the state's ecotourism offering, while promoting responsible travel and cultural exchange.

Registration is now open for all race categories: 100M, 100K, 50K, 36K, 20K, and 9K. For full event information, visit chihuahua.utmb.world and to learn more about travel to Chihuahua, go to www.visitachihuahua.mx/en.

About ¡Ah Chihuahua!

¡Ah Chihuahua! also known as Visit Chihuahua is responsible for the promotion and development of tourism initiatives on behalf of the State of Chihuahua in northern Mexico. Through strategic collaborations and innovative campaigns, it aims to inspire both national and international visitors to discover the natural, cultural, and historical wonders of Chihuahua, from its majestic canyons to its vibrant indigenous communities and rich colonial heritage. For more information, visit www.visitachihuahua.mx/en and follow-on social media via @AhChihuahua.

