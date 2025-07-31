KuCoin Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Stable -- The First Stablechain Powered by USDT

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Ventures, the investment arm of leading global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, has announced a strategic investment in Stable, the world's first high-throughput Layer1 blockchain powered by USDT, dedicated to serving as the infrastructure for stablecoin asset issuance and settlement while advancing the development of a global stablecoin clearing and settlement network.

Stable draws support from the teams at Tether and Bitfinex, with Bitfinex's Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino, acting as a project advisor. This funding round featured joint participation from KuCoin Ventures and Paolo Ardoino, along with other investors including Bitfinex, Hack VC, Franklin Templeton etc. This diverse group-spanning crypto-native capital and established traditional finance players-underscores a strong market consensus on the need to evolve stablecoin infrastructure.

Positioned specifically for stablecoin payment use cases, this Layer1 blockchain targets three key challenges in current on-chain stablecoin applications: fluctuating fee structures, slow confirmation times, and complex user interactions. In contrast to public blockchains like Ethereum or Tron, Stable adopts a "built-for-stablecoins" approach in its architecture and user experience, aiming to transform how stablecoins are technically supported through its dedicated Stablechain network.

At the heart of Stable's innovations are:

USDT as Native Gas: Stable uses USDT as the native gas token. Users do not need to hold any platform tokens to initiate transactions, and peer-to-peer USDT transfers are gas-free, greatly simplifying the user experience;





Stable uses USDT as the native gas token. Users do not need to hold any platform tokens to initiate transactions, and peer-to-peer USDT transfers are gas-free, greatly simplifying the user experience; High-performance architecture : Built on the StableBFT consensus (based on Cosmos' CometBFT) and soon integrating a DAG architecture, Stable offers high throughput and near-instant confirmation times;





: Built on the StableBFT consensus (based on Cosmos' CometBFT) and soon integrating a DAG architecture, Stable offers high throughput and near-instant confirmation times; Enterprise-grade security & scalability: Businesses can apply for dedicated block space, enabling predictable transaction speeds and fees, making it ideal for enterprise-level payment needs.

This investment marks a continued expansion of KuCoin Ventures' strategy in supporting next-generation payment infrastructure and the stablecoin economy.

Cass Tsai, the head of KuCoin Ventures, commented:

"We firmly believe in the long-term potential of stablecoins in global payment ecosystems. Stable, as a high-performance blockchain tailored for USDT, provides a clear path forward for scalable stablecoin circulation, settlement, and cross-border use cases. We look forward to working with the Stable team to advance the development of a global stablecoin clearing and settlement network, and to support the industry's next growth chapter."

Joshua Harding, Co-founder and CEO of Stable, said:

"Payments infrastructure around the world needs an overhaul, and traditional methods have failed to achieve fast, reliable, and secure digital payments despite massive demand from consumers across the globe. Stable was developed to take advantage of the potential behind stablecoins like USDT to offer instant and seamless payments, directly addressing problems with current payment rails. The support we have received from major investors in both crypto and traditional finance shows that they share our vision, one that we are incredibly excited to work alongside them to make a reality."

About KuCoin Ventures

The leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange, KuCoin Ventures, is committed to investing in the most disruptive crypto and blockchain projects shaping the Web3 era.

About Stable

Stable is the first Stablechain-a dedicated payments Layer 1 where stablecoins like USDT are used natively for gas and settlement.

