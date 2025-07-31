GTT completes the acquisition of Danelec and strengthens its leadership in maritime digitalisation





GTT finalises the acquisition of Danelec, a global leader in maritime safety and digital performance solutions

Significant growth and synergy potential

Accretive impact on the Group's earnings per share from year one

Casper Jensen appointed Executive Vice President Digital

Paris, 31 July 2025 - GTT, a technology and engineering group specialising in containment systems for liquefied gases, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Danelec1, a leading provider of advanced digital solutions for maritime data collection and analysis.

This strategic acquisition further strengthens GTT's position in the rapidly expanding maritime digital market and marks a key milestone in the Group's strategy to deliver high-value solutions to ship-owners and operators worldwide. The transaction is expected to have an accretive impact on GTT's earnings per share from the first year and unlocks significant growth and synergy potential across the Group's digital activities.

With Danelec joining Ascenz Marorka and Vessel Performance Solutions in GTT's Digital division, the Group now supports an installed base of more than 17,000 vessels worldwide, offering the industry's most comprehensive suite of high-quality data and digital solutions. These capabilities empower customers to enhance safety, optimise ships operational performance, and achieve ambitious decarbonisation goals.

To lead the expanded Digital division, GTT has appointed Casper Jensen, current CEO of Danelec, as Executive Vice President Digital at GTT. As part of his new responsibilities, Casper Jensen also joins GTT Group's Executive Committee.

Following the acquisition of Danelec, GTT's Digital division will be structured into two key business units to better serve customer needs: Performance & Monitoring Solutions and Safety & Equipment. Under Casper Jensen's leadership, the combination of Danelec, Ascenz Marorka, and Vessel Performance Solutions will aim to bring to market a unified, best-in-class digital platform, while delivering significant synergies.

Anouar Kiassi, current CEO of Ascenz Marorka, becomes Senior Vice President (SVP) of the Performance & Monitoring Solutions business unit, while Christian Kock, current Executive Vice President Safety at Danelec, takes on the role of SVP of the Safety & Equipment business unit within GTT's Digital division.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT Group, said: "With the acquisition of Danelec, GTT takes a decisive step forward in the digital sector. This transaction positions us as the world's leading player in vessel performance management and enhances our ability to deliver advanced solutions for safety, efficiency, and decarbonisation. I am pleased that Casper Jensen, CEO of Danelec, will lead our Digital division and join GTT Group's Executive Committee, bringing his expertise and vision to this next phase of growth. In a rapidly expanding digital maritime market, this acquisition reinforces our leadership and creates significant value for both our customers and our shareholders."

Casper Jensen, Executive Vice President Digital at GTT, said: "I am honoured to lead GTT's Digital division at this pivotal moment. By bringing together the strengths of Danelec, Ascenz Marorka, and Vessel Performance Solutions, we are creating a unified digital offering that empowers our customers to navigate their most pressing challenges, from operational performance to safety and decarbonisation. Our priority is to ensure continuity and deliver the high standards of innovation and service our clients expect, while accelerating the development of the industry's leading digital platform."

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels' economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43

Investor relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

1 GTT announced the signing of the agreement to acquire Danelec on May 5, 2025. For more details, see the press release: https://gtt.fr/press-releases/gtt-announces-acquisition-of-danelec