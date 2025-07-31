Pioneering Approach Addresses Urgent Market Need to Identify Opportunities for Savings and Space Optimization

Basking.io, a leading provider of workplace occupancy analytics, today announced the launch of LeaseOps, a next-generation platform designed to transform how companies manage their workplace lease portfolios.

Lease data has become a strategic priority as companies navigate the evolving demands of return-to-office mandates and cost optimization. However, many organizations still rely on static documents, manual workflows, and disconnected systems-slowing down critical decisions and leaving value on the table.

"LeaseOps is built for the realities of today's workplace," said Eldar Gizzatov, CEO of Basking. "Corporate real estate teams are under growing pressure, not just to reduce costs but to improve employee experience and support hybrid work strategies. Traditional lease management tools weren't designed for that."

Inspired by the agile, collaborative principles of DevOps, LeaseOps introduces a new, operationally-driven approach to lease management that breaks down data silos, accelerates decision-making, and enables real-time portfolio optimization.

By shifting from a document-centric to an event-driven model, LeaseOps turns lease management into a continuous, strategic process in the same way DevOps transformed software development. Teams can now collaborate across departments in real time, and crucially, can leverage AI to access, parse, and structure substantial amounts of unstructured data.

"LeaseOps sets a new standard for what is possible in modern lease operations," said Ray Wirta, a former board member and former Chairman and CEO of CBRE Group. "As industry demands have far outpaced the capability of legacy IWMS platforms, LeaseOps is the way forward-adaptive, actionable, and future-thinking."

As part of the LeaseOps platform, the DocsAI and Flow modules work together to simplify and accelerate lease operations:

DocsAI delivers automated lease and document intelligence in seconds by reducing manual data entry and providing immediate access to key information.

Flow powers a seamless approval workflow for submitting, reviewing, and approving lease-related transactions, helping to eliminate bottlenecks, enforce governance, and ensure a fully auditable trail for regulatory compliance.

Available globally, LeaseOps advances Basking's mission to equip workplace leaders with the insights and tools to maximize portfolio value. Strong market reception highlights growing demand for agile, data-driven lease management and positions LeaseOps as a trusted next-generation solution for enterprises worldwide.

About Basking.io

Basking.io provides an AI-driven occupancy and lease data intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams across industries, with the real-time utilization data necessary to adapt to ongoing changes in the modern workplace. Pairing a fast-to-deploy, highly scalable, and privacy-compliant solution with deep industry expertise, Basking is changing the way organizations manage their portfolios and Return to Office. For more information or a free demo account, visit basking.io.

