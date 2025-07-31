Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - LBank has officially listed $MBG, the utility token of global financial conglomerate MultiBank Group, at 09:00 UTC on July 29, 2025. The MBG/USDT trading pair is live in the Innovation Zone.
$MBG Banner
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/260477_lbankmbg.jpg
Founded in 2005, MultiBank Group is a regulated financial ecosystem with over 25 offices worldwide and 17 licenses across five continents. It serves more than 2 million clients and posted $4.5 trillion in trading volume in 2024. $MBG now extends its digital footprint as a core utility token for MultiBank's integrated financial infrastructure.
A Utility Layer Across Four Pillars
According to its whitepaper, $MBG is an ERC-20 utility token powering operations across four business lines:
- MultiBank FX/CFDs: Traders can use $MBG for fee discounts and platform access. IBs and social traders may potentially benefit from token-based rebates and loyalty tiers.
- MEX Exchange (Institutional ECN): A hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets, MEX uses $MBG to automate settlement, reduce counterparty risk, and offer smart contract-based margin and DvP.
- MultiBank.io (Crypto Exchange): Regulated in the UAE, Australia, and Seychelles, the platform offers spot and leveraged trading. $MBG is used for trading fee discounts, launchpad access, staking, and token buy-in events.
- MultiBank.io RWA: In 2025, MultiBank signed a $3B RWA tokenization agreement with MAG Development, focused on Dubai real estate. $MBG grants users fee discounts and early access from revenue-based token burns.
$MBG: Designed for Real Flow
$MBG enables three main utilities: fee payment, staking, and on-chain settlement across platforms.
Staking unlocks access to premium features and higher limits. For institutions, $MBG facilitates internal settlement with audit-friendly smart contracts and MPC-secured custody.
MultiBank emphasizes that $MBG is a utility token, not a security or equity instrument. It is part of a regulated, compliant infrastructure spanning TradFi, crypto, and tokenized real-world assets.
Roadmap Highlights (2024-2027)
Key milestones already achieved include:
- Launch of MultiBank.io (60+ spot pairs, fiat ramps, MPC custody)
- Completion of $3B RWA tokenization deal with MAG
- MultiBank FX hitting $35B in daily FX volume
- VARA licensing and AUSTRAC registration
- Launch of staking and token utility layer
- Token Generation Event (TGE) and $MBG listing on LBank
Upcoming developments include:
- A decentralized crypto ECN
- Expansion of derivatives offerings
- AI-powered trading tools
- Launch of the MultiBank Smart Chain
- Enhanced RWA settlement and utility features
Listing Momentum
The token's Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) followed its Token Generation Event (TGE), making $MBG available for public trading on multiple platforms immediately.
With the listing now live on LBank, MultiBank Group brings a regulated, multi-market utility token to broader audiences-bridging traditional finance with Web3 infrastructure in a transparent, scalable way.
