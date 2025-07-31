Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Phi Theta Kappa Recognizes 251 Colleges for Exemplary Transfer Pathways

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named 251 colleges and universities to its 2025 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways they have created to support transfer students.
The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor's degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll was based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse and on data submitted through the four-year institution's profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa's online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.
Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.
The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students, and this year's winners had exceptional outcomes, and several of these included:
Average percent of transfer in undergraduate population - 56%
Average bachelor's degree completion rate among transfers - 75%
Average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan - 81%
Average percent of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid - 74%
"I'm proud of the transfer outcomes we're seeing at these Honor Roll colleges," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "These colleges are doing more than just opening doors-they're walking students through them. Their commitment to creating clear, supportive pathways demonstrates what's possible when student success is truly the priority."
Members of the 2025 Transfer Honor Roll are:
Adelphi University
Albion College
Allegheny College
Alma College
Anna Maria College
Antioch University Santa Barbara
Antioch University Seattle
Appalachian State University
Arcadia University
Arizona State University
Athens State University
Augsburg University
Baldwin Wallace University
Barry University
Barton College
Bay Path University
Belhaven University
Bellevue University
Belmont University
Beloit College
Bentley University
Binghamton University
Blackburn College
Blue Mountain Christian University
Bradley University
Brewton-Parker Christian University
Bryant University
Buena Vista University
Caldwell University
Canisius University
Carroll College
Carson-Newman University
Central Michigan University
Champlain College
Chatham University
Chestnut Hill College
Clarke University
Cleveland State University
College for Creative Studies
Concordia University St. Paul
Cornell College
Cumberland University
Dallas Baptist University
Delaware Valley University
DePaul University
Drake University
Duquesne University
East Texas Baptist University
Eastern Illinois University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern Oregon University
Eckerd College
Elizabethtown College
Elmhurst University
Elmira College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College
Ferris State University
Florida International University
Florida Southern College
Franklin University Switzerland
Freed-Hardeman University
Friends University
Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies
Georgia Southern University
Georgian Court University
Gonzaga University
Goucher College
Grand View University
Greenville University
Gustavas Adolphus College
Hamline University
Hampshire College
Hiram College
Holy Family University
Hood College
Hunter College - CUNY
Illinois College
Illinois Institute of Technology
Illinois State University
Immaculata University
Iona University
Iowa State University
Kansas State University
Kean University
King's College
La Salle University
Lake Forest College
Lawrence University
Le Moyne College
Lebanon Valley College
Lee University
Lees-McRae College
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Lesley University
LIM College
Lindenwood University
Lipscomb University
Long Island University Post
Loras College
Loyola Marymount University
Loyola University Chicago
Loyola University Maryland
Loyola University New Orleans
Marquette University
Maryville College
McDaniel College
McMurry University
Mercy University
Merrimack College
Metro State University St. Paul
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Millikin University
Millsaps College
Mississippi College
Mississippi State University
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Monmouth College
Mount Saint Mary's University Los Angeles
Mount St. Joseph University
Mount St. Mary's University Emmitsburg
Nazareth University
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Neumann University
New York Institute of Technology
Newman University
Niagara University
North Carolina Wesleyan University
North Central College
North Dakota State University
Northeastern State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Illinois University
Northern Michigan University
Notre Dame of Maryland University
Nova Southeastern University
Oakland University
Oglethorpe University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio University
Ohio University - OHIO Online
Ohio Wesleyan University
Pacific University
Palo Alto University
Peru State College
Prescott College
Radford University
Randolph-Macon College
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rider University
Roanoke College
Robert Morris University
Rockhurst University
Roger Williams University
Rollins College
Rowan University
Russell Sage College
Rutgers University-Newark
Saint Joseph's University Philadelphia
Saint Mary's College of California
Saint Peter's University
Saint Xavier University
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Seattle University
Simmons University
Simpson College
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Southern Wesleyan University
Spring Hill College
Springfield College
St. Cloud State University
St. Edward's University
St. John Fisher University
St. John's University
Stevenson University
Stockton University
Stony Brook University
Suffolk University
SUNY Cortland
SUNY Geneseo
SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Tabor College
Texas A&M University - Central Texas
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
Texas Lutheran University
Texas Tech University
Texas Wesleyan University
The College of New Jersey
The University of Arizona
The University of Arizona Global Campus
The University of Baltimore
The University of Iowa
The University of Kansas
The University of Southern Mississippi
The University of Tampa
The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas at San Antonio
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
The University of Toledo
The University of Tulsa
Thiel College
Thomas Edison State University
Towson University
Trine University
Trinity Christian College
Trocaire College
Tulane University School of Professional Advancement
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado Denver
University of Dubuque
University of Evansville
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisville
University of Lynchburg
University of Maine at Farmington
University of Maine Orono
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Minnesota Morris
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of Mount Union
University of New Haven
University of Northern Iowa
University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
University of San Francisco
University of the Incarnate Word
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Ursinus College
Ursuline College
Utica University
Valparaiso University
Wagner College
Washington & Jefferson College
Washington State University Global Campus
Wayne State University
Webster University
Western Governors University
Western Illinois University
Western Kentucky University
Whitworth University
Wichita State University
Wilkes University
William Carey University
Wilmington College
Wilmington University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
York College of Pennsylvania
