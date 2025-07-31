Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
62 Leser



Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Phi Theta Kappa Recognizes 251 Colleges for Exemplary Transfer Pathways

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named 251 colleges and universities to its 2025 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways they have created to support transfer students.

The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor's degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll was based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse and on data submitted through the four-year institution's profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa's online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.

Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.

The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students, and this year's winners had exceptional outcomes, and several of these included:

  • Average percent of transfer in undergraduate population - 56%

  • Average bachelor's degree completion rate among transfers - 75%

  • Average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan - 81%

  • Average percent of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid - 74%

"I'm proud of the transfer outcomes we're seeing at these Honor Roll colleges," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "These colleges are doing more than just opening doors-they're walking students through them. Their commitment to creating clear, supportive pathways demonstrates what's possible when student success is truly the priority."

Members of the 2025 Transfer Honor Roll are:

Adelphi University

Albion College

Allegheny College

Alma College

Anna Maria College

Antioch University Santa Barbara

Antioch University Seattle

Appalachian State University

Arcadia University

Arizona State University

Athens State University

Augsburg University

Baldwin Wallace University

Barry University

Barton College

Bay Path University

Belhaven University

Bellevue University

Belmont University

Beloit College

Bentley University

Binghamton University

Blackburn College

Blue Mountain Christian University

Bradley University

Brewton-Parker Christian University

Bryant University

Buena Vista University

Caldwell University

Canisius University

Carroll College

Carson-Newman University

Central Michigan University

Champlain College

Chatham University

Chestnut Hill College

Clarke University

Cleveland State University

College for Creative Studies

Concordia University St. Paul

Cornell College

Cumberland University

Dallas Baptist University

Delaware Valley University

DePaul University

Drake University

Duquesne University

East Texas Baptist University

Eastern Illinois University

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern Oregon University

Eckerd College

Elizabethtown College

Elmhurst University

Elmira College

Emerson College

Emmanuel College

Ferris State University

Florida International University

Florida Southern College

Franklin University Switzerland

Freed-Hardeman University

Friends University

Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies

Georgia Southern University

Georgian Court University

Gonzaga University

Goucher College

Grand View University

Greenville University

Gustavas Adolphus College

Hamline University

Hampshire College

Hiram College

Holy Family University

Hood College

Hunter College - CUNY

Illinois College

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois State University

Immaculata University

Iona University

Iowa State University

Kansas State University

Kean University

King's College

La Salle University

Lake Forest College

Lawrence University

Le Moyne College

Lebanon Valley College

Lee University

Lees-McRae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lesley University

LIM College

Lindenwood University

Lipscomb University

Long Island University Post

Loras College

Loyola Marymount University

Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University Maryland

Loyola University New Orleans

Marquette University

Maryville College

McDaniel College

McMurry University

Mercy University

Merrimack College

Metro State University St. Paul

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Millikin University

Millsaps College

Mississippi College

Mississippi State University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Monmouth College

Mount Saint Mary's University Los Angeles

Mount St. Joseph University

Mount St. Mary's University Emmitsburg

Nazareth University

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Neumann University

New York Institute of Technology

Newman University

Niagara University

North Carolina Wesleyan University

North Central College

North Dakota State University

Northeastern State University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Illinois University

Northern Michigan University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Nova Southeastern University

Oakland University

Oglethorpe University

Ohio Dominican University

Ohio University

Ohio University - OHIO Online

Ohio Wesleyan University

Pacific University

Palo Alto University

Peru State College

Prescott College

Radford University

Randolph-Macon College

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rider University

Roanoke College

Robert Morris University

Rockhurst University

Roger Williams University

Rollins College

Rowan University

Russell Sage College

Rutgers University-Newark

Saint Joseph's University Philadelphia

Saint Mary's College of California

Saint Peter's University

Saint Xavier University

School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Seattle University

Simmons University

Simpson College

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern Wesleyan University

Spring Hill College

Springfield College

St. Cloud State University

St. Edward's University

St. John Fisher University

St. John's University

Stevenson University

Stockton University

Stony Brook University

Suffolk University

SUNY Cortland

SUNY Geneseo

SUNY Oneonta

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Tabor College

Texas A&M University - Central Texas

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Texas Lutheran University

Texas Tech University

Texas Wesleyan University

The College of New Jersey

The University of Arizona

The University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Baltimore

The University of Iowa

The University of Kansas

The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Tampa

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas at San Antonio

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

The University of Toledo

The University of Tulsa

Thiel College

Thomas Edison State University

Towson University

Trine University

Trinity Christian College

Trocaire College

Tulane University School of Professional Advancement

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Denver

University of Dubuque

University of Evansville

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Louisville

University of Lynchburg

University of Maine at Farmington

University of Maine Orono

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Minnesota Morris

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of Mount Union

University of New Haven

University of Northern Iowa

University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

University of San Francisco

University of the Incarnate Word

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Ursinus College

Ursuline College

Utica University

Valparaiso University

Wagner College

Washington & Jefferson College

Washington State University Global Campus

Wayne State University

Webster University

Western Governors University

Western Illinois University

Western Kentucky University

Whitworth University

Wichita State University

Wilkes University

William Carey University

Wilmington College

Wilmington University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

York College of Pennsylvania

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the first honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 4.4 million members and nearly 1,250 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 220,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

Contact Information

Makayla Steede
Creative Content Manager
makayla.steede@ptk.org
601-984-3504

.

SOURCE: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/phi-theta-kappa-recognizes-251-colleges-for-exemplary-transfer-pathways-1055180

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
