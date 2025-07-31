Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Phi Theta Kappa Recognizes 251 Colleges for Exemplary Transfer Pathways

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named 251 colleges and universities to its 2025 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways they have created to support transfer students.

The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor's degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll was based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse and on data submitted through the four-year institution's profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa's online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.

Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.

The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students, and this year's winners had exceptional outcomes, and several of these included:

Average percent of transfer in undergraduate population - 56%

Average bachelor's degree completion rate among transfers - 75%

Average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan - 81%

Average percent of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid - 74%

"I'm proud of the transfer outcomes we're seeing at these Honor Roll colleges," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "These colleges are doing more than just opening doors-they're walking students through them. Their commitment to creating clear, supportive pathways demonstrates what's possible when student success is truly the priority."

Members of the 2025 Transfer Honor Roll are:

Adelphi University Albion College Allegheny College Alma College Anna Maria College Antioch University Santa Barbara Antioch University Seattle Appalachian State University Arcadia University Arizona State University Athens State University Augsburg University Baldwin Wallace University Barry University Barton College Bay Path University Belhaven University Bellevue University Belmont University Beloit College Bentley University Binghamton University Blackburn College Blue Mountain Christian University Bradley University Brewton-Parker Christian University Bryant University Buena Vista University Caldwell University Canisius University Carroll College Carson-Newman University Central Michigan University Champlain College Chatham University Chestnut Hill College Clarke University Cleveland State University College for Creative Studies Concordia University St. Paul Cornell College Cumberland University Dallas Baptist University Delaware Valley University DePaul University Drake University Duquesne University East Texas Baptist University Eastern Illinois University Eastern Kentucky University Eastern Oregon University Eckerd College Elizabethtown College Elmhurst University Elmira College Emerson College Emmanuel College Ferris State University Florida International University Florida Southern College Franklin University Switzerland Freed-Hardeman University Friends University Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies Georgia Southern University Georgian Court University Gonzaga University Goucher College Grand View University Greenville University Gustavas Adolphus College Hamline University Hampshire College Hiram College Holy Family University Hood College Hunter College - CUNY Illinois College Illinois Institute of Technology Illinois State University Immaculata University Iona University Iowa State University Kansas State University Kean University King's College La Salle University Lake Forest College Lawrence University Le Moyne College Lebanon Valley College Lee University Lees-McRae College Lenoir-Rhyne University Lesley University LIM College Lindenwood University Lipscomb University Long Island University Post Loras College Loyola Marymount University Loyola University Chicago Loyola University Maryland Loyola University New Orleans Marquette University Maryville College McDaniel College McMurry University Mercy University Merrimack College Metro State University St. Paul Metropolitan State University of Denver Millikin University Millsaps College Mississippi College Mississippi State University Missouri University of Science & Technology Monmouth College Mount Saint Mary's University Los Angeles Mount St. Joseph University Mount St. Mary's University Emmitsburg Nazareth University Nebraska Wesleyan University Neumann University New York Institute of Technology Newman University Niagara University North Carolina Wesleyan University North Central College North Dakota State University Northeastern State University Northern Arizona University Northern Illinois University Northern Michigan University Notre Dame of Maryland University Nova Southeastern University Oakland University Oglethorpe University Ohio Dominican University Ohio University Ohio University - OHIO Online Ohio Wesleyan University Pacific University Palo Alto University Peru State College Prescott College Radford University Randolph-Macon College Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Rider University Roanoke College Robert Morris University Rockhurst University Roger Williams University Rollins College Rowan University Russell Sage College Rutgers University-Newark Saint Joseph's University Philadelphia Saint Mary's College of California Saint Peter's University Saint Xavier University School of the Art Institute of Chicago Seattle University Simmons University Simpson College Southeast Missouri State University Southern Illinois University Carbondale Southern Wesleyan University Spring Hill College Springfield College St. Cloud State University St. Edward's University St. John Fisher University St. John's University Stevenson University Stockton University Stony Brook University Suffolk University SUNY Cortland SUNY Geneseo SUNY Oneonta SUNY Polytechnic Institute Tabor College Texas A&M University - Central Texas Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Texas Lutheran University Texas Tech University Texas Wesleyan University The College of New Jersey The University of Arizona The University of Arizona Global Campus The University of Baltimore The University of Iowa The University of Kansas The University of Southern Mississippi The University of Tampa The University of Texas at Arlington The University of Texas at San Antonio The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley The University of Toledo The University of Tulsa Thiel College Thomas Edison State University Towson University Trine University Trinity Christian College Trocaire College Tulane University School of Professional Advancement University of Arkansas at Little Rock University of Cincinnati University of Colorado Boulder University of Colorado Denver University of Dubuque University of Evansville University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign University of Louisville University of Lynchburg University of Maine at Farmington University of Maine Orono University of Massachusetts Lowell University of Minnesota Morris University of Mississippi University of Missouri University of Mount Union University of New Haven University of Northern Iowa University of Pittsburgh at Bradford University of San Francisco University of the Incarnate Word University of Wisconsin-Stout Ursinus College Ursuline College Utica University Valparaiso University Wagner College Washington & Jefferson College Washington State University Global Campus Wayne State University Webster University Western Governors University Western Illinois University Western Kentucky University Whitworth University Wichita State University Wilkes University William Carey University Wilmington College Wilmington University Worcester Polytechnic Institute York College of Pennsylvania

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the first honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 4.4 million members and nearly 1,250 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 220,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

SOURCE: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/phi-theta-kappa-recognizes-251-colleges-for-exemplary-transfer-pathways-1055180