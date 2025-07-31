The ET Foundation and the Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) have announced the Call for Abstracts for ET '27, the Fourteenth International Aluminum Extrusion Technology Seminar and Exposition. Scheduled for April 26-30, 2027, ET '27 will be held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida, with the core technical and exposition events taking place April 27-29

ET '27 invites professionals from across the global aluminum extrusion industry-including manufacturers, end users, engineers, and designers-to submit abstracts for technical papers via the ET '27 Abstract Submissions Portal at ETPapers.org (also linked at ET27.us). The deadline for abstract submissions is February 26, 2026

Presentations at ET '27 will focus on all aspects of aluminum extrusion, including innovations in process, equipment, applications, design, sustainability, and R&D. Technical papers will be organized into seven tracks:

Alloys Billet Process

Extrusion Design Innovation*

Extrusion Equipment

Extrusion Die Process

Extrusion Die R&D

Sustainability Management

Extrusion Finishes Fabrication

*The Extrusion Design Innovation track welcomes papers with a practical focus, and formal references are optional.

Abstracts and papers will be evaluated by the ET Seminar Committee-comprised of industry and academic professionals-according to relevance, usefulness, practical application, international appeal, and clarity. Content must be noncommercial.

Selected authors will be invited to submit full technical papers for inclusion in The Proceedings of the Fourteenth International Aluminum Extrusion Technology Seminar ET '27, which will be distributed to all registered delegates.

ET is the aluminum extrusion industry's longest-running educational event, offering in-depth technical sessions, an expansive exposition, and numerous learning and networking opportunities. Final paper acceptance and presentation remain subject to committee review following abstract approval.

For full details and submission guidelines, visit www.ET27.us or ETPapers.org.

