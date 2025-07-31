Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) announced today the closing of the previously announced sale of its Diamond Power International business to Austria-based Andritz AG for $177 million, subject to customary adjustments and expenses.

About Babcock Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com

