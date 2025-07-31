Samsara's Connected Operations® Platform helps UK tool and equipment hire specialist cut £192,000 annually in accident costs, improve driver safety, and boost fleet efficiency

VpBrandon Hire Station, the UK's leading tool and equipment hire specialist, has reduced accident-related costs by 40%, saving £192,000 annually, after adopting AI-powered solutions from Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform.

Before using Samsara, the company which operates a 500-vehicle fleet across 125 UK locations was rapidly scaling, but struggling to build on existing safety initiatives. A lack of visibility, insight and operational structure made it difficult to manage day-to-day activity and maintain consistent safety standards.

By implementing Samsara's platform, Vp Brandon Hire now benefits from real-time fleet data. AI dash cams and GPS tracking provide accurate insights into driver behaviour, enabling immediate coaching, targeted interventions, and structured reporting.

Since deployment, Vp Brandon Hire Station has achieved:

£192k saved annually in accident costs a 40% year-over-year reduction

93% reduction in mobile phone use while driving

88% decrease in speeding incidents

63% reduction in harsh driving events

10-point improvement in average driver safety score (from 83 to 93) within 8 months

92 drivers now achieve perfect 100 safety scores, with 404 scoring 95 or above out of 630

Antony Draper, Director of HSEQ at Vp Brandon Hire Station, said: "The perception was that we didn't have a problem, but that couldn't have been further from the truth. Safety is now a competitive advantage. Our month-end reports include health, safety, environment, quality, audit, and road risk data, largely driven by Samsara's safety scores. It's not just a management tool, but a set of KPIs for the entire business."

Vp Brandon Hire Station has implemented Samsara data into daily operations, using safety scores to monitor performance and raise standards across the fleet.

"Samsara highlights inefficiencies, priorities, and areas of focus," Draper added. "It's transformed our approach to safety. When you have trusted data, you can make better decisions."

"Vp Brandon Hire Station shows how real-time insights can drive measurable safety and efficiency gains," said Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara. By embedding employee safety into business performance, they've built a smarter, more resilient data-led operation."

Vp Brandon Hire Station is expanding its partnership with Samsara, with plans to roll out the Driver App for virtual coaching and implement Connected Forms for digital vehicle inspections. Its success has also influenced its wider group, with Vp MEP Hire introducing Samsara, and two sister companies also exploring the platform.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

About Vp Brandon Hire

Vp Brandon Hire Station part of specialist equipment-rental group Vp plc is the UK's leading national tool and equipment hire specialist. Operating from more than 160 branches nationwide, the company supplies construction, industrial, trade and DIY customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality tools, plant and safety equipment. Supported by a dedicated National Customer Contact Centre, next-day delivery and click-and-collect services ensure customers get the right kit on site, on time. Committed to safety, sustainability and outstanding service, Vp Brandon Hire Station keeps projects of every size moving. For more information visit www.brandonhirestation.com

