Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 19:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: Juno Health Named a Future-Ready EHR Vendor for Small and Rural Hospitals in Replacement Market Polls

Amid a Surge in Small Hospital EHR Transitions, Rural and Critical Access Facilities Signal Shift Toward Purpose-Built, Cloud-Native Solutions in Black Book Surveys

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / As rural and critical access hospitals brace for a major wave of electronic health record (EHR) replacements, Juno Health has been named a Future-Ready EHR Vendor in Black Book Research's rankings. The recognition reflects the high satisfaction and intention scores among both current small hospital users and prospective IT decision-makers evaluating new platforms ahead of anticipated transitions by the end of 2026.

Based on Black Book's Q2 2025 survey of 202 rural and critical access hospitals, 55% of respondents reported active planning or adjusting budgets for a new EHR within the next 18 months.

Juno Health is earning consistent recognition from both current clients and prospective buyers for building a purpose-built platform aligned with the next generation of rural hospital needs. Its high marks in affordability, cybersecurity readiness, usability, interoperability, and modular design validate its emerging role as an option in the 2026 EHR replacement cycle. The EHR received top-tier scores in multiple future-readiness indicators including: Total Cost of Ownership Transparency, Cybersecurity Protection and Readiness; Integrated Revenue Cycle Functionality, TEFCA-Aligned Interoperability Capabilities, and Workflow Efficiency and Clinician Usability. These strengths position Juno Health as a viable successor to legacy systems increasingly viewed as financially and technologically unsustainable for small and rural hospitals.

A Pivotal Moment for Small and Rural Healthcare IT

The upcoming EHR replacement cycle marks the largest rural IT transformation since Meaningful Use. With limited staff and funding, hospital leaders now emphasize solutions offering faster deployments, simplified system maintenance, stronger regulatory alignment, and measurable ROI.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a fully independent market insights and opinion research firm focused on healthcare IT and services. Since 2010, Black Book has uniquely specialized in transparent, crowd-sourced vendor evaluations from verified healthcare professionals, free of vendor influence. More than 13,000 physicians, clinicians, IT leaders, revenue cycle staff, administrators, and board members from small, rural, and critical access hospitals have contributed to Black Book's longitudinal research on HIT replacement trends in this segment.

For more information, research access, or to participate in ongoing surveys or to download the Replacement Market report please contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or go to https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com/

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/juno-health-named-a-future-ready-ehr-vendor-for-small-and-rural-hospi-1048224

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.