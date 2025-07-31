Black Book Research: Juno Health Named a Future-Ready EHR Vendor for Small and Rural Hospitals in Replacement Market Polls

Amid a Surge in Small Hospital EHR Transitions, Rural and Critical Access Facilities Signal Shift Toward Purpose-Built, Cloud-Native Solutions in Black Book Surveys

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / As rural and critical access hospitals brace for a major wave of electronic health record (EHR) replacements, Juno Health has been named a Future-Ready EHR Vendor in Black Book Research's rankings. The recognition reflects the high satisfaction and intention scores among both current small hospital users and prospective IT decision-makers evaluating new platforms ahead of anticipated transitions by the end of 2026.

Based on Black Book's Q2 2025 survey of 202 rural and critical access hospitals, 55% of respondents reported active planning or adjusting budgets for a new EHR within the next 18 months.

Juno Health is earning consistent recognition from both current clients and prospective buyers for building a purpose-built platform aligned with the next generation of rural hospital needs. Its high marks in affordability, cybersecurity readiness, usability, interoperability, and modular design validate its emerging role as an option in the 2026 EHR replacement cycle. The EHR received top-tier scores in multiple future-readiness indicators including: Total Cost of Ownership Transparency, Cybersecurity Protection and Readiness; Integrated Revenue Cycle Functionality, TEFCA-Aligned Interoperability Capabilities, and Workflow Efficiency and Clinician Usability. These strengths position Juno Health as a viable successor to legacy systems increasingly viewed as financially and technologically unsustainable for small and rural hospitals.

A Pivotal Moment for Small and Rural Healthcare IT

The upcoming EHR replacement cycle marks the largest rural IT transformation since Meaningful Use. With limited staff and funding, hospital leaders now emphasize solutions offering faster deployments, simplified system maintenance, stronger regulatory alignment, and measurable ROI.

