Great Grilling Secrets from Fan Favorite Michelle Wallace on TipsOnTv

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Just in time for National Grilling Month, Food Network star and renowned pit-master Michelle Wallace dishes out her secrets for creating a magical menu for the holiday or any summertime gathering. Chef Wallace shares some great grilling secrets to create memorable mouth-watering delicacies on the grill.

SPICE UP THE GRILL

To spice things up on the grill this summer, start with chicken. Chicken's the underdog of barbecue, but Perdue is here to prove it has main-character energy. Their Grilled Chipotle Lime Chicken with Strawberry Salsa and Grilled Parmesan Garlic Wings paired with a ranch dip, are chef's kiss. Perdue's got it all, no antibiotics ever, pre-portioned, new sustainable packaging and ready to go. Whether grillin' for a weekday meal or a weekend hang, Perdue makes it easy. Skip the boring stuff, let chicken shine. Check out Perdue.com/recipes for more ideas.

ADDING DIFFERENT FLAVORS

Nothing delivers like Hidden Valley Ranch. One go-to move is using their Ranch Seasoning on chicken wings before they hit the grill to add a zesty kick. Serve 'em with a side of ranch for dipping because that combo never misses. Also, sprinkle the seasoning on corn on the cob, a grain bowl or summer salad and top it off with some Hidden Valley Cilantro Lime Ranch for a creamy, tangy flavor in every bite. Now with the Easy Squeeze bottle, there is no mess! Do not think twice, just a quick squeeze and it is good to go. For more information, visit https://www.hiddenvalley.com/

ADDING FLAVOR WHEN GRILLING

A tip for adding bold flavors is from South Chicago Packing. Their Wagyu Beef Tallow is the ultimate flavor upgrade for grilling. It is one ingredient with endless possibilities. Whether grilling meat or veggies, it is the flavor that transforms every cookout with ease. It adds rich, beefy depth that will take any cookout to the next level. South Chicago Packing Wagyu Beef Tallow is not an average cooking spray, it is 100% all natural and now, it comes in an easy-to-use spray, which makes prep quick and clean. For more information, visit https://www.southchicagopacking.com

MAKING GRILLING PARTIES A SUCCESS

Grilling parties are not just for humans! Dogs love a good barbecue vibe, and Beggin' has limited-edition treats like Bacon & Beef Brisket or Bacon & Pork Spare Rib flavors. Represented by Rodney Scott and Myron Mixon, these flavors are sure to bring the barbecue goodness to any backyard. Made with real bacon and quality ingredients, pups gets something special while everyone enjoys the food. Vote for a favorite at BattleOfTheBeggin.com before September 30!

