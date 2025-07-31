Pro Tips for Creating the Best Backyard Bash on TipsOnTv

Chopped Champion and Cookbook Author James Briscione Dishes Out Easy Ways to Make Every Party a Success

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Summer is the best time for outdoor cooking and entertainment. So, when looking for the ingredients for a fantastic backyard bash, Award-Winning Chef James Briscione share his top summer entertaining tips. Chef James is the author of numerous cookbooks, and multi-time winner on "Chopped" and "Beat Bobby Flay."

"Chopped" Champion Chef James Briscione Shares Tips for the Best Backyard Bash

Chef & Author James Briscione Dishes Up Ideas for Great Backyard Parties

A GREAT START

Check out the BIC E-Z Load Lighter. Perfect for summer outdoor entertaining like backyard barbecues, camping and more. The BIC E-Z Load lighter combines a multi-purpose lighter with a pocket lighter to never miss a moment to keep the outdoor fun going with just three easy steps. With child-resistant features, it helps ensure safety and meets BIC's stringent safety standards. This is the first re-loadable multi-purpose lighter in their extensive portfolio, providing up to 15,000 lights when conveniently replaced up to 10x with a BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter. For more information, visit us.bic.com

A GO-TO SNACK

Bring bold flavors to every backyard bash. That is why a favorite snack is Pop & Sol, a new line of flavorful, out-of-the-ordinary, bold nuts. They are savory, crunchy, totally addictive, and the perfect snack for guests to munch on while on the grill. Four craveable flavors including Jalapeno Cashews, Roasted Elote Peanuts, or try one of the Pop & Sol sea salt combinations like Pepper Cashews or Vinegar Almonds. Available exclusively at Target stores and online. For more information, visit popandsol.com

A GREAT EXPERIENCE

Honestly, it is the seasoning that makes the difference. Getting it just right can take a dish from good to great. That is why so many chefs rely on tools like the AccuTaste, a seasoning dispenser used in pro kitchens for years. Now it is available for home cooks, bringing chef-like experience to everyday meals and get-togethers. Just a few clicks delivers consistent flavor without the guesswork. Find a new sous chef, the AccuTaste, on Amazon!

CREATING THE RIGHT ATMOSPHERE

Bring the party to the patio with G-E Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor Light Strips. Elevate the vibe outside with rich colors, playful light effects and unique shapes. Add elegant accent lighting around railings, steps and decks or use the flexible light strip and included lawn stakes to create fun art. Sync light effects to music or adjust them to set the mood from any smartphone. With all-weather construction, the G-E Cync Outdoor Light Strips are easy to install and designed to shine all night. Available now on Amazon.

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com





SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/pro-tips-for-creating-the-best-backyard-bash-on-tipsontv-1052705