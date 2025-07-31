Real Authentication Raises the Bar for Luxury Goods Authentication With Multi-Expert Review and Optional Additional Expert Authentication

The virtual luxury goods authentication service leverages world-class human expertise, proprietary technology, and now the option for additional authentication assurance to provide peace of mind for luxury brand owners, retailers, resellers and purchasers and preserve brand reputation, in 24 hours or less.

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Real Authentication announces its offering of additional expert authentication for its virtual luxury goods authentication service. Orders are typically reviewed by two or more expert authenticators, but this additional set of eyes can bring the extra peace of mind needed when submitting items that are highly counterfeited or nuanced. Known for servicing over 170+ luxury brands with a turnaround time of under 24 hours, this enhanced offering reinforces their reputation as the gold standard in virtual luxury goods authentication.

Real Authentication Offers Option for Additional Expert Authentication

The virtual luxury goods authentication service leverages world-class human expertise, proprietary technology, and now the option for additional authentication assurance to provide peace of mind.

Real Authentication experts use their extensive hands-on experience in conjunction with a proprietary archive of over 7 million reference images to analyze the fine details of every item submitted. An additional layer of quality assurance, provided by their expert fraud detection team, also helps to further ensure accuracy in every determination. Real Authentication's process to verify authenticity of new and used luxury goods is now world renowned, servicing clients in more than 95% of all global countries.

"We're proud to be setting a new standard in luxury authentication. With our multi-expert model, use of proprietary technology, and the option for an additional expert authenticator, clients can trust that their items are reviewed by our highly-trained team of experts and that we utilize the most in-depth authentication process on the market," stated Real Authentication Co-Founder Jenna Padilla.

As the luxury resale market continues to surge, so does the sophistication of counterfeit goods. With an estimated $4.5 trillion lost annually to counterfeit trade globally and increasing consumer demand for secure transactions, the need for a multi-layered authentication approach has never been greater.

Real Authentication's authentication process, along with its option to add an additional authenticator, directly responds to this demand. By combining the scrutiny of multiple seasoned experts with proprietary technology, the company significantly reduces the margin for error-giving both buyers and sellers unparalleled confidence in the authenticity of each item.

"Our mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind when buying and selling luxury items. This multi-expert system-paired with the use of proprietary technology and the option for an additional authentication expert-showcases our ongoing commitment to accuracy and trust," said Real Authentication Co-Founder Anastacia Black.

Real Authentication understands the value of bringing additional confidence to the authenticity of any item, and is pleased to offer the ability to have their client's items reviewed by an additional Real Authentication expert. The company offers services directly to the public as well as partners with top resellers and selling platforms alike to help verify brand authenticity. Learn more about its luxury goods authentication service at realauthentication.com .

About Real Authentication

Real Authentication is a virtual luxury goods authentication service. The Real Authentication service verifies the authenticity of new and used brand-name goods with the expertise of its team of world-renowned brand experts. Clients can utilize the mobile app to upload images and receive a determination within 24 hours or less. Customers can ensure their luxury goods are the real deal at realauthentication.com .

SOURCE: Real Authentication

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/real-authentication-raises-the-bar-for-luxury-goods-authenticati-1054995