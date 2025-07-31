Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 20:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Naoris Protocol Stakes $120,000 Bounty To Break Cryptography Securing $470 Trillion Global Economy

Post-quantum blockchain pioneer challenges the world to break core internet cryptography, ECDSA - before quantum computers do

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Naoris Protocol, the post-quantum infrastructure pioneer, today announced a $120,000 (1BTC at time of announcement) bounty program challenging cryptographers worldwide to break the elliptic curve algorithms that currently secure the global digital economy, from Bitcoin's $2.4 trillion market to the $410 trillion banking system.

The challenge highlights an urgent reality: while these cryptographic foundations remain unbreakable today, quantum computers will inevitably crack them within 10-20 years, potentially triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

The Bounty Structure

•? ?$50,000 for breaking secp256k1 (Bitcoin and Ethereum)

•? ?$30,000 for breaking Ed25519 (Signal, WhatsApp, Solana)

•? ?$20,000 for breaking NIST P-256 (TLS/SSL, Internet security)

•? ?$10,000 for other major curves (P-224, P-384, P-521)

"This isn't about attacking cryptocurrency, it's about defending it," said David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris Protocol. "These curves are mathematical masterpieces that have protected global commerce for decades. But quantum computing will render them obsolete. We're building the quantum-safe infrastructure the world needs before that day arrives."

What's at Stake

The elliptic curve cryptography targeted by this bounty currently protects:

•? ?$410 trillion in global banking assets

•? ?$145 trillion in assets under management

•? ?$57 trillion in intellectual property

•? ?$2.4 trillion in cryptocurrency

•? ?Government communications and defense systems

•? ?Every secure internet transaction

The Challenge

Participants must demonstrate the ability to recover a full private key from a public key using mathematical cryptanalysis. Implementation flaws, side-channel attacks, or weak random number generators don't qualify; this is about breaking the math itself.

Submissions can be made at: BountyForm

"When quantum computers achieve this in the next decade or two, it won't be a drill," Carvalho warned. "That's why forward-thinking enterprises and governments are transitioning to post-quantum cryptography now."

Racing Against Time

Current quantum computers have approximately 1,000 physical qubits. Breaking 256-bit elliptic curve cryptography requires an estimated 2,330 logical qubits. Although that gap may seem large, quantum computing is advancing at an exponential rate.

"The NSA announced in 2015 they're transitioning to quantum-resistant cryptography," noted Carvalho. "When the world's premier cryptographic authority moves, smart organizations follow."

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is building enterprise-grade, quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure using lattice-based cryptography that withstands both classical and quantum attacks. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies, preparing for the post-quantum era.

Submit entries here: BountyForm

Media Contact: sharon@babslabs.io

SOURCE: Naoris Protocol



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/naoris-protocol-stakes-120-000-bounty-to-break-cryptography-securing-1055130

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.