Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
31.07.2025 20:18 Uhr
Estimating Edge Releases New Fireproofing Enhancements in the EDGE Software

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Estimating Edge, the developer of the takeoff and estimating software, The EDGE, and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, has released key enhancements to its fireproofing module.

These updates provide contractors with new tools to streamline takeoffs, stay current with UL fire test standards and enhance estimating accuracy.

Built specifically for specialty trades, The EDGE is already trusted by 90% of the fireproofing market. Its dedicated fireproofing module helps estimators quickly apply UL assemblies, calculate spray coverage and generate accurate, code-compliant bids.

With this latest release, the software is now even more powerful. These new enhancements include:

  • Fire Test Updating Tool - Estimators can now update UL fire tests directly within The EDGE, eliminating the need for manual uploads and reducing time spent adjusting for manufacturer changes.

  • Improved Thickness Calculations - Updated logic for columns, pipes and tubes increases precision and further automates fireproofing takeoffs.

Together, these upgrades enable users to reduce manual work, ensure code compliance, and generate faster, more reliable fireproofing bids - all from a single, integrated platform.

""Our clients and manufacturer partners emphasized the value of this capability, and we went to work," said Dave Chapman, Director of Sales at Estimating Edge.," said Dave Chapman, Director of Sales at Estimating Edge.

"This enhancement is all about making their lives easier. We're committed to helping fireproofing contractors work faster, smarter and with greater confidence."

These enhancements are available immediately to all current EDGE clients at no extra cost.

To learn more or see a demo of the fireproofing enhancements, visit https://estimatingedge.com/.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
800-246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-releases-new-fireproofing-enhancements-in-the-edg-1054796

