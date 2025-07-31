Thriving Asset Management: Renowned Wealth Strategist David Maigret to Host Exclusive "Retire On Your Terms" Briefing for Retirees

Free Educational Event Reveals How to Protect Retirement Assets from the Six Looming Financial Storms

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / In the face of record inflation, rising taxes, and market volatility, today's retirees face a perfect storm of financial threats. To help successful retirees take back control of their financial future, nationally recognized educator and strategist David Maigret, Founder and CEO of Thriving Asset Management, will present a free educational briefing titled "Retire On Your Terms."

Today's retirees and pre-retirees must successfully navigate today's unprecedented financial challenges to thrive in retirement.

This timely and exclusive event will equip retirees and pre-retirees with the critical knowledge to cut unnecessary taxes, increase income, and safeguard their wealth against what Maigret calls "The Six Financial Storms."

"Most retirees today face threats their parents never had to consider," says Maigret, whose wealth preservation strategies have helped countless families avoid the devastating tax consequences that claim nearly half of many retirement assets. "Historic government overspending, record inflation, skyrocketing healthcare costs, and hidden tax bombs in retirement accounts are creating a perfect storm that could devastate unprepared retirees."

The Hidden Dangers Threatening Today's Retirees

Maigret's presentation will expose little-known risks that many financial advisors never discuss, including

The IRA "Ticking Tax Bomb" - How retirement accounts can be subject to both income and estate taxes, sometimes leaving families with less than 50% of the original value

Four Engines of Inflation - Why the reported inflation rate severely understates the real cost increases retirees face

The 80% Retirement Myth - Why retirees actually need MORE income in retirement, not less

Surprise Estate Taxes - How even "smaller" estates can face devastating tax consequences

"I've seen too many families lose hundreds of thousands - even millions - in unnecessary taxes simply because they weren't aware of the options available to them," Maigret explains.

Proven Strategies from Real Success Stories

Attendees will learn about the same wealth preservation techniques used by families like "Joe," a 79-year-old seminar attendee who increased his income, created substantial tax deductions, and transformed his legacy plan.

The seminar will reveal Maigret's "Five Wealth Principles" that can help retirees preserve, protect and pass on their wealth.

Since 1989 I have been taking care of clients' investable assets. Combining history with math in what I call mean reversion I can assure you that I will take care of you and your family better than anyone,...other than you.

To reserve your seat for this exclusive educational event, call (650) 643-1460 or email: dmaigret@thrivingam.com.

Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Maigret's wealth action guide.

Important Note: This is an educational seminar only. No products or services will be offered for sale during the presentation.

About the Presenter: David Maigret

David Maigret is a recognized educator, speaker and investment strategist. As Founder and CEO of Thriving Asset Management, Maigret and his team have been helping affluent retirees - business owners, executives, professionals and widows - upgrade both their lifestyle and legacy through advanced investment and planning strategies since 1989. Their mission is to help clients navigate the retirement journey with confidence so they can enjoy greater wellbeing and security.

Contact:

David Maigret

Thriving Asset Management

(650) 643-1460

www.Thrivingam.com

SOURCE: Thriving Asset Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/renowned-wealth-strategist-david-maigret-to-host-exclusive-%22reti-1055136