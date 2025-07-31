Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 21:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thriving Asset Management: Renowned Wealth Strategist David Maigret to Host Exclusive "Retire On Your Terms" Briefing for Retirees

Free Educational Event Reveals How to Protect Retirement Assets from the Six Looming Financial Storms

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / In the face of record inflation, rising taxes, and market volatility, today's retirees face a perfect storm of financial threats. To help successful retirees take back control of their financial future, nationally recognized educator and strategist David Maigret, Founder and CEO of Thriving Asset Management, will present a free educational briefing titled "Retire On Your Terms."

Today's retirees and pre-retirees must successfully navigate today's unprecedented financial challenges to thrive in retirement.

This timely and exclusive event will equip retirees and pre-retirees with the critical knowledge to cut unnecessary taxes, increase income, and safeguard their wealth against what Maigret calls "The Six Financial Storms."

"Most retirees today face threats their parents never had to consider," says Maigret, whose wealth preservation strategies have helped countless families avoid the devastating tax consequences that claim nearly half of many retirement assets. "Historic government overspending, record inflation, skyrocketing healthcare costs, and hidden tax bombs in retirement accounts are creating a perfect storm that could devastate unprepared retirees."

The Hidden Dangers Threatening Today's Retirees

Maigret's presentation will expose little-known risks that many financial advisors never discuss, including

  • The IRA "Ticking Tax Bomb" - How retirement accounts can be subject to both income and estate taxes, sometimes leaving families with less than 50% of the original value

  • Four Engines of Inflation - Why the reported inflation rate severely understates the real cost increases retirees face

  • The 80% Retirement Myth - Why retirees actually need MORE income in retirement, not less

  • Surprise Estate Taxes - How even "smaller" estates can face devastating tax consequences

"I've seen too many families lose hundreds of thousands - even millions - in unnecessary taxes simply because they weren't aware of the options available to them," Maigret explains.

Proven Strategies from Real Success Stories

Attendees will learn about the same wealth preservation techniques used by families like "Joe," a 79-year-old seminar attendee who increased his income, created substantial tax deductions, and transformed his legacy plan.

The seminar will reveal Maigret's "Five Wealth Principles" that can help retirees preserve, protect and pass on their wealth.

Since 1989 I have been taking care of clients' investable assets. Combining history with math in what I call mean reversion I can assure you that I will take care of you and your family better than anyone,...other than you.

To reserve your seat for this exclusive educational event, call (650) 643-1460 or email: dmaigret@thrivingam.com.

Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Maigret's wealth action guide.

Important Note: This is an educational seminar only. No products or services will be offered for sale during the presentation.

About the Presenter: David Maigret

David Maigret is a recognized educator, speaker and investment strategist. As Founder and CEO of Thriving Asset Management, Maigret and his team have been helping affluent retirees - business owners, executives, professionals and widows - upgrade both their lifestyle and legacy through advanced investment and planning strategies since 1989. Their mission is to help clients navigate the retirement journey with confidence so they can enjoy greater wellbeing and security.

Contact:

David Maigret
Thriving Asset Management
(650) 643-1460
www.Thrivingam.com

SOURCE: Thriving Asset Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/renowned-wealth-strategist-david-maigret-to-host-exclusive-%22reti-1055136

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.