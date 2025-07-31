Middle East Media Research Institute: Indian Media Quotes MEMRI Reports On Pakistan's Human Rights Abuses Of People Of Gilgit-Baltistan

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has published a new report: "Indian Media Quotes MEMRI Reports On Pakistan's Human Rights Abuses Of People Of Gilgit-Baltistan."

Several Indian media outlets, including Zee News, quoted MEMRI's recent analysis, titled "Pakistan Considers Gilgit-Baltistan A Burdensome Part Of Its Periphery - The Enduring Fallout Of The Karachi Agreement."

For example, Zee News wrote on July 26: "According to a report published by the Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), people regularly hold protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, with residents usually braving freezing temperatures to demand land rights, oppose unjust taxation, long power outages, and encroachment of projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that seize local land without providing compensation."

It is worth noting that in 2011, MEMRI was quoted by the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organizations (UNPO) for warning that Chinese mining companies were making inroads into Gilgit-Baltistan, an ethnically distinct region that has traditionally been part of Jammu & Kashmir. MEMRI revealed that China stationed more than 11,000 Chinese troops in Gilgit-Baltistan at the invitation of Pakistan as Pakistan built up a Chinese-Pakistani military alliance to undercut Western influence in South Asia.

The 2011 MEMRI report also noted the growing importance of Gilgit-Baltistan, stating: "First, China uses transit routes of Gilgit-Baltistan to reach Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and the ports along the coastline of the Arabian Sea; and second, Chinese mining companies [want to] control the region's highly valued mineral deposits of uranium, gold, copper, marble, and precious stones."

MEMRI launched the Balochistan Studies Project in June 2025. Balochistan has a strategic geographical position and is an important economic gateway, with trillions of dollars' worth of underground natural resources such as oil, gas, uranium, copper, and coal, rare earth elements, and the two deep seaports of Gawadar and Chabahar. Balochistan is the perfect outpost to counter and keep under control Iran, its nuclear ambitions, and its dangerous relations with Pakistan, which may provide Tehran with tactical nukes.

