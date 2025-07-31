Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 21:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Middle East Media Research Institute: Indian Media Quotes MEMRI Reports On Pakistan's Human Rights Abuses Of People Of Gilgit-Baltistan

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has published a new report: "Indian Media Quotes MEMRI Reports On Pakistan's Human Rights Abuses Of People Of Gilgit-Baltistan."

Several Indian media outlets, including Zee News, quoted MEMRI's recent analysis, titled "Pakistan Considers Gilgit-Baltistan A Burdensome Part Of Its Periphery - The Enduring Fallout Of The Karachi Agreement."

For example, Zee News wrote on July 26: "According to a report published by the Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), people regularly hold protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, with residents usually braving freezing temperatures to demand land rights, oppose unjust taxation, long power outages, and encroachment of projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that seize local land without providing compensation."

It is worth noting that in 2011, MEMRI was quoted by the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organizations (UNPO) for warning that Chinese mining companies were making inroads into Gilgit-Baltistan, an ethnically distinct region that has traditionally been part of Jammu & Kashmir. MEMRI revealed that China stationed more than 11,000 Chinese troops in Gilgit-Baltistan at the invitation of Pakistan as Pakistan built up a Chinese-Pakistani military alliance to undercut Western influence in South Asia.

The 2011 MEMRI report also noted the growing importance of Gilgit-Baltistan, stating: "First, China uses transit routes of Gilgit-Baltistan to reach Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and the ports along the coastline of the Arabian Sea; and second, Chinese mining companies [want to] control the region's highly valued mineral deposits of uranium, gold, copper, marble, and precious stones."

MEMRI launched the Balochistan Studies Project in June 2025. Balochistan has a strategic geographical position and is an important economic gateway, with trillions of dollars' worth of underground natural resources such as oil, gas, uranium, copper, and coal, rare earth elements, and the two deep seaports of Gawadar and Chabahar. Balochistan is the perfect outpost to counter and keep under control Iran, its nuclear ambitions, and its dangerous relations with Pakistan, which may provide Tehran with tactical nukes.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/indian-media-quotes-memri-reports-on-pakistans-human-rights-abuses-of-people-o-1055303

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.