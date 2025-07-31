Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 juillet/July 2025) - Steep Hill Inc. Steep Hill Inc. ("Steep Hill" or the "Company") has announced that further to its press release of February 12, 2025, the Company has terminated: the (i) share purchase agreement (the "Original Purchase Agreement"), dated as of February 12, 2025, (ii) first amending agreement (the "First Amending Agreement") dated March 28, 2025, and (iii) second amending agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement" and together with the Original Purchase Agreement and the First Amending Agreement, the "Purchase Agreement") dated May 22, 2025, between Steep Hill, Lir Life Sciences Inc. ("Lir"), and the shareholders of Lir set forth in schedule "A" of the Purchase Agreement (collectively, the "Lir Shareholders").

Steep Hill will resume trading effective immediately.

For further in details please see the Company's news release.

Steep Hill Inc. Steep Hill Inc. (« Steep Hill » ou la « Société ») a annoncé que, suite à son communiqué de presse du 12 février 2025, la Société a résilié: (i) le contrat d'achat d'actions (le « Contrat d'achat initial »), daté du 12 février 2025, (ii) le premier contrat de modification (le « Premier Contrat de modification ») daté du 28 mars 2025, et (iii) le deuxième contrat de modification (le « Deuxième Contrat de modification » et, avec le Contrat d'achat initial et le Premier Contrat de modification, le « Contrat d'achat ») daté du 22 mai 2025, entre Steep Hill, Lir Life Sciences Inc. (« Lir ») et les actionnaires de Lir mentionnés à l'annexe « A » du Contrat d'achat (collectivement, les « Actionnaires de Lir »).

Steep Hill reprendra ses activités avec effet immédiat.

Pour plus de détails, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la Société..

Issuer/Emetteur: Steep Hill Inc. Symbol/Symbole: STPH Effective Date/Date effective: Le 31 juillet/July 2025

