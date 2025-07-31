Summary: Jernigan Landscaping has launched a new website to enhance the customer experience and support the company's growth across Raleigh and the surrounding areas.

Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Jernigan Landscaping, a landscaping company in Raleigh, has officially launched a new website to provide an enhanced digital experience for residential and commercial clients. In addition to the new platform being part of the company's commitment to innovation and transformation, it will enable visitors to explore its landscaping solutions, request quotes, and view completed projects.

The launch of the new site comes at a crucial time as the company is expanding across Raleigh and the surrounding areas. Expansions in a service-based industry, such as landscaping, require planning, particularly for staffing and providing a platform where clients can communicate with staff. The new site will support this continued growth.

The demand for landscaping in North Carolina is also on the rise. Homeowners are seeking more effective ways to enhance their properties by opting for paver patios, lawn maintenance, retaining walls, outdoor living space features such as kitchens and fireplaces, as well as comprehensive landscape design. While these alternatives are experiencing growing popularity statewide, clients want proof of work, past projects, and more. Jernigan Landscaping's new website includes all that, and clients can also check out their Facebook profile to view additional photos, customer reviews, and updates on the company's latest landscape and hardscape projects.

In addition to meeting market demands and trends, the new platform is part of the company's efforts to create a more connected and user-friendly customer experience. With features such as a mobile-friendly interface and improved navigation, visitors to the website can quickly receive the assistance they need, regardless of their devices. Additional features, such as the simple quote request form, reflect the company's long-term investment in operational efficiency and modernization.

Beyond serving as a tool for service inquiries, the platform creates space for ongoing communication with the community. Jernigan Landscaping plans to use the site to share landscaping guidance, highlight local projects, provide insights into the pricing of their services, and overall provide additional value to clients while strengthening its presence online. This approach supports the company's broader strategy of fostering long-term relationships with property owners throughout the region.

While the brand-new platform marks a new chapter for the landscaping company, in terms of client interactions, the team remains committed to upholding the core values that define Jernigan Landscaping. These include its commitment to craftsmanship and reliability. With the new platform, the company can continue to build on this and serve its clients even better.

About Jernigan Landscaping:

Jernigan Landscaping offers professional landscaping services to residential and commercial clients in Raleigh, NC, and the surrounding areas. The company offers solutions including landscape design, outdoor living spaces, irrigation, lawn care, tree services, and snow removal. With a focus on craftsmanship and dependable service, Jernigan Landscaping is committed to delivering high-quality results while maintaining strong relationships with its clients.





Media Contact:





