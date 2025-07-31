Radius Health: Radius Pharmaceuticals Announces Victory in Patent Infringement Case Against Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies for Osteoporosis Treatment TYMLOS

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Radius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on bone health and related areas, announced today that the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has ruled in favor of Radius and co-plaintiff Ipsen Pharma S.A.S. ("Ipsen") in a patent infringement suit against Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Private Ltd. ("Orbicular") for their proposed generic for TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) for osteoporosis. Radius and Ipsen prevailed, and the court upheld the validity of all five TYMLOS® patents asserted, in which the latest to expire will remain in effect through April 30, 2038.

The suit was brought by Radius and Ipsen in September 2022 alleging patent infringement by Orbicular in their attempt to seek FDA approval to market a generic abaloparatide product. Radius asserted that Orbicular's proposed generic product would infringe five patents held by Radius.

The favorable ruling reinforces the strength of the TYMLOS® patent portfolio and represents an important win for Radius.

About Radius:

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the future for underserved, global patient populations in bone health and related areas. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, a parathyroid hormone related peptide, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women and men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture (defined as a history of osteoporotic fracture or multiple risk factors for fracture) or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy. Abaloparatide is supplied as a single-patient multi-use prefilled pen designed to subcutaneously administer 80 micrograms per dose over a 30-day period. For additional information, please visit www.TYMLOS.com.

