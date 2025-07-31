tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO to Launch tZERO Chain and Utility Token to Power Regulated Asset Tokenization at Scale

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / tZERO, a pioneer in digitally-native capital markets infrastructure, will launch the tZERO Chain, a next-generation blockchain purpose-built for the compliant issuance, trading and settlement of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). The launch will also introduce the $TZERO utility token, which will serve as the core transaction and incentive layer for the network.

Leveraging over a decade of leadership in compliant digital securities, tZERO is establishing a blockchain ecosystem that bridges traditional financial markets with the programmable efficiency of decentralized infrastructure. tZERO has long been a pioneer in securities tokenization, and, together with its subsidiaries, operates a leading suite of regulated infrastructure. This includes one of only two special purpose broker-dealers in the U.S. authorized to self-custody digital asset securities and provide clearing for other broker-dealers. tZERO also operates an alternative trading system (ATS), an introducing broker-dealer, a broker-of-record/placement agent for primary capital raisings, and a transfer agent. tZERO is backed by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a Fortune 500 company and leading global provider of financial technology and data services, and parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

Real-world asset tokenization is projected to grow into a multi-trillion-dollar market. Industry reports estimate that over $10 trillion in assets could be tokenized by 2030, including securities, private credit, real estate, collectibles, and luxury goods.

The tZERO Chain is purpose-built to serve a broad spectrum of market participants - including broker-dealers, investment platforms, asset managers, and regulated issuers - with a focus on compliance, scalability, and composability. The network is expected to launch with up to $1 billion in tokenized assets across multiple categories, including tokenized securities, alternative investments, institutional-grade funds, and yield-bearing stablecoin securities. Momentum is expected to accelerate through integrations with regulated financial platforms and tokenization partners.

"Over the past decade, we've helped shape the evolution of digital securities and regulated market structure," said David Goone, CEO of tZERO. "The tZERO Chain is a natural progression of our vision - a compliant, performant, and interoperable blockchain network designed from day one for the tokenization of real-world assets at scale."

tZERO envisions a future where everything of value can be tokenized - not just securities and funds, but also alternative and illiquid assets such as fine art, classic cars, rare watches, vintage wine, luxury collectibles, real estate, intellectual property, and more. The tZERO Chain is being built to support this universal tokenization thesis on a secure, regulation-friendly platform that integrates natively with common DeFi protocols, expanding global distribution, composability, and liquidity access for compliant digital assets.

Key features of the tZERO Chain include:

Hybrid Public-Permissioned Architecture: Combines open EVM-compatible infrastructure with embedded compliance logic to support both DeFi and regulated finance.

Integrated Regulated Market Infrastructure: Interoperable with the ecosystem operated by tZERO's broker-dealer subsidiaries in the U.S., including ATS, custody and settlement, as well as transfer agent services.

Native Utility Token ($TZERO): Powers network transactions, incentives, compliance triggers, and future governance.

Cross-Chain Interoperability: Allows tokenized assets to be used, traded, and settled across other leading blockchains - bringing real-world assets into the broader Web3 ecosystem, in compliance with applicable regulations.

DeFi-Enabled RWA Composability : Turns real-world assets into first-class DeFi assets - available for lending, trading, staking, and yield generation.

On-Chain Market Data Layer: Built-in oracles deliver proprietary pricing and analytics for alternative assets such as fine art, collectibles, and luxury goods.

Patent-Protected IP: Enforceable patents for real-time settlement and compliant tokenization provide a defensible technology moat.

The tZERO Chain introduces a novel hybrid model - combining controlled infrastructure with open access for builders and compliant asset issuers. Developers can build on familiar Ethereum tooling while accessing modules for identity verification, compliance disclosures, and asset governance.

"There hasn't been a blockchain truly purpose-built for compliant asset tokenization - until now," said tokenization pioneer Stephane De Baets. "With the launch of tZERO Chain and the $TZERO token, we finally have the infrastructure to tokenize real estate and other real-world assets at scale."

The $TZERO token will be launched as a core part of the network's infrastructure, powering transactions, smart contracts, governance, and incentives for participants across both traditional and decentralized finance. Details on tokenomics, infrastructure access, and issuance partners will be released in the coming weeks.

This milestone builds upon tZERO's legacy as a leader in the tokenization of traditional assets and comes at a time when institutional and regulatory interest in blockchain-based infrastructure has reached an inflection point.

To learn more or sign up for early access, visit https://tzero.com/tzero-chain.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website .

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck .

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck .

About tZERO Transfer Services

tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is an SEC-registered transfer agent. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on Edgar .

Investor Notice

Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. Please see our disclosure library for more information.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security or other asset (including the potential $TZERO token), nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security or another asset constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or asset or any other security or asset. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security or other asset, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security or other asset. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

Contacts

tZERO

pr@tzero.com

SOURCE: tZERO Group, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tzero-to-launch-tzero-chain-and-utility-token-to-power-regulated-1055220