31.07.2025 22:18 Uhr
ITR Concession Company LLC: Indiana Toll Road Boosts Back-to-School Spirit With Backpack Drives in Gary and South Bend

ELKHART, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is excited to kick off Pack-a-Backpack community events, designed to support over 500 local students across Lake and St. Joseph Co., Indiana, by providing free backpacks filled with school supplies ahead of the new school year.

Indiana Toll Road Pack-a-Backpack Flyer

Indiana Toll Road Pack-a-Backpack Flyer
Indiana Toll Road Pack-a-Backpack Flyer

ITRCC proudly supports community partners like Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana and OneRoof Southeast Neighborhood Center, in efforts to prepare young minds in the upcoming school year.

Join us at the following locations:

Friday, August 1st, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CT, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana will host their Back to School Night at the John Will Anderson Gary Club, located at 2700 W. 19th Avenue in Gary, IN. Families with children ages 5 to 18 are invited to attend and register for after-school care for the new school year.

Monday, August 4th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM ET at OneRoof Southeast Neighborhood Center, located at 405 E. Dubail Ave. in South Bend, IN. Their community center will host the ITRCC as they serve St. Joseph County-bringing resources and services together under OneRoof to better connect the community.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

For current traffic and construction updates, visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).

Contact Information

ITR Communications Dept. .
Communications Manager
itrcommunications@indianatollroad.org
5742614028

.

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/indiana-toll-road-boosts-back-to-school-spirit-with-backpack-drives-in-gary-and-sout-1055204

