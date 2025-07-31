KOSEC - Kodari Securities Pty Ltd: Michael Kodari Expands International Operations as KOSEC-Kodari Securities Establishes New Base in Chinas Financial Capital

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / In line with Michael Kodari's strategic visit to China and his longstanding collaboration with senior government officials, KOSEC - Kodari Securities has officially opened a new regional office in Shanghai. The firm's new premises are located at One Museum Place, 669 Xinzha Road, a landmark address in the heart of Shanghai's prestigious financial district.

The launch marks a major milestone in KOSEC's global expansion and reinforces the firm's enduring commitment to international investment partnerships. The Shanghai office will serve as KOSEC's Asia-Pacific headquarters, supporting institutional clients, family offices, and sovereign funds with cross-border investment strategies and offshore access to Australian and global markets.

"Establishing our presence in Shanghai is a natural and essential progression," said Michael Kodari , Founder and CEO of KOSEC- Kodari Securities. "China's economic vision aligns closely with KOSEC's global strategy. With this new office, we're in a position to better support our partners, offer investment solutions, and help facilitate long-term growth across borders."

Positioned within One Museum Place, the new KOSEC office is designed to be a hub for strategic dialogue, and international deal structuring. It will provide Chinese institutions and ultra-high net worth investors with direct access to KOSEC's full range of services.

This announcement follows Kodari's invitation to return to China for high-level discussions on government-led infrastructure projects and capital market initiatives. It is the latest development in a decade-long relationship with the Chinese government.

KOSEC's Shanghai expansion comes at a time when global investors are seeking stability, transparency, and strategic diversification. With China reaffirming its commitment to infrastructure, technology, and green development, the demand for trusted, globally connected partners has never been greater.

"Chinese investors are increasingly looking for offshore investments that are not only commercially viable but also aligned with long-term policy goals such as sustainability and innovation," Kodari explained. "We're here to provide that gateway, with trust, expertise, and performance."

Michael Kodari is no stranger to China's financial and governmental circles. In 2016, he made headlines as the only Australian wealth management leader invited by the Chinese government to provide advisory support on cross-border investment frameworks. During that visit, he was symbolically awarded the key to the city of Hangzhou - a rare gesture signifying trust and strategic importance.

His meetings with senior officials, including members of the Hangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce and the Financial Office of The People's Government of Hangzhou, were instrumental in building the foundation for long-term investment cooperation between Australia and China.

"Our success in China has always been built on mutual respect, results, and a shared vision for the future," Kodari noted. "This new office is a continuation of that legacy and a commitment to deepening that partnership."

China is home to some of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, with total assets exceeding US$1.5 trillion, including entities such as China Investment Corporation (CIC) and SAFE Investment Company. These funds have increasingly sought high-quality, long-duration assets abroad particularly in developed markets with strong legal frameworks and transparent governance. KOSEC's on-the-ground presence in Shanghai positions the firm to play a vital role in facilitating such institutional partnerships.

From Shanghai, KOSEC will work closely with public and private sector stakeholders to identify large-scale infrastructure opportunities and joint ventures. In addition, the firm will deliver bespoke investment research, capital structuring, and market access to Chinese ultra-high net worth investors seeking exposure to strategic offshore sectors such as real estate, resources, technology, and energy transition.

The firm's expanded operations in China follow significant engagements across Asia. In Singapore, Michael Kodari has held meetings with several of the region's most prominent families and private conglomerates, including the Ng family of Far East Organization, Singapore's largest private property developer, and the Kwee family of Pontiac Land Group, known for their portfolio of luxury hotels and developments.

These discussions are aimed at unlocking capital pathways into Australian infrastructure and institutional-grade opportunities. With growing appetite from Asia for safe, high-performing, and well-regulated investments, KOSEC is ideally positioned to lead the next chapter of regional capital cooperation.

The Shanghai office also complements KOSEC's presence in New York, strengthening its global connectivity and enabling real-time collaboration with institutional investors across North America, Asia, and beyond.

"We're building a truly global investment ecosystem - one where knowledge, capital, and opportunity can move seamlessly between continents," said Kodari. "Shanghai is a critical pillar in that vision."

As KOSEC continues to grow its international profile, the firm remains anchored in its mission: to empower investors with cutting-edge tools, world-class research, and strategies designed to perform in all market conditions. With a proven track record of outperformance and high-level engagement, KOSEC's entry into China's financial landscape is expected to be a transformative development for both the firm and its partners.

About Michael Kodari

Michael Kodari is widely regarded as one of the world's foremost investment strategists and a visionary leader in global financial markets. Recognised by CNBC Asia as "the brightest 21st-century entrepreneur in wealth management," he has built an extraordinary reputation for consistently outperforming markets across all conditions through a unique blend of foresight, innovation, and disciplined execution.

With a distinguished background in funds management, stockbroking, and institutional advisory, Kodari has worked alongside leading global financial institutions, advised government agencies on capital markets strategy, and addressed audiences at major economic forums and international summits. His insight has helped shape public policy, guide sovereign investment decisions, and unlock capital flows into transformative sectors.

