Rapha Dental LLC: Rapha Dental Welcomes New Patients in Maple Shade and Riverton Areas Amid Recent Local Office Closures

CINNAMINSON, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / As some dental offices in the area close their doors, Rapha Dental, a trusted family dental practice in Cinnaminson, is ready to welcome new patients from Maple Shade, Riverton, and surrounding communities.

Dr. Huh and the friendly dental team at Rapha Dental in Cinnaminson, NJ, proudly serving patients from Maple Shade, Riverton, and surrounding communities.

With a reputation for gentle care, flexible scheduling, and modern dental technology, Rapha Dental is now offering appointments within just a few days for most services - including cleanings, fillings, root canals, crowns, and cosmetic dentistry.

"Whether your dental office recently closed or you're simply looking for a new dental home, we're here to help," said Dr. Mark Huh, owner of Rapha Dental. "We're proud to offer comprehensive care in a warm, welcoming environment without the long wait times."

Located just minutes from Maple Shade and Riverton, Rapha Dental offers:

Same-week appointment availability

Advanced dental technology including digital scanning and Zoom Whitening

A team of experienced, friendly dental professionals

Most insurance plans accepted, with transparent, affordable pricing options

Patients can schedule appointments by calling (856) 829-8668 or visiting raphadentalllc.com.

About Rapha Dental:

Rapha Dental has served Cinnaminson, Delran, Maple Shade, and Riverton since 2018, offering general, emergency, and cosmetic dentistry in a patient-centered setting. The practice is led by Dr. Mark Huh, DMD, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine.

