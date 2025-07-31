Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime's RI Available on 118 Million iPhones and iPads Now Instantly Across North America - More Capable, More Efficient, and No App Store Required

RI Offers Breakthrough Performance in a Fraction of the Storage Used by ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Deepseek, and Meta AI - While Backed by Tech Giants Like Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Now Seamlessly Integrated on Devices by Apple (AAPL)

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) announced today that its groundbreaking AI platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), is now instantly accessible to over 118 million iPhones and iPads across North America-directly, without the need for any app store installation.

Apple's ecosystem continues to dominate North America's mobile landscape, with iPhones accounting for over 55% of smartphones and iPads leading the tablet market. By enabling direct web access to RI on iOS devices, ReelTime has eliminated the need for App Store downloads, privacy prompts, or platform restrictions. Users can activate RI's full capabilities by simply visiting www.TryRINow.com on their Apple device, creating a free account, and launching the AI instantly.

Thanks to the simplicity of Apple's iOS and its seamless integration capabilities, users can also install RI on their device just like a native app. Once an account is set up, all it takes is tapping the "Share" icon on the device, selecting "Add to Home Screen," and RI will appear on their home screen with a single tap. No downloads, no gatekeepers, just immediate access to the most powerful AI available. This functionality highlights Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) ongoing commitment to privacy, user control, and frictionless digital experiences, perfectly aligned with RI's direct-access philosophy.

"We've now opened the doors to the most powerful AI in existence for every iPhone and iPad owner in North America, without barriers or compromises," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. "This is a monumental leap not just for accessibility, but for the future of how AI is delivered."

Unlike AI apps backed by tech behemoths, like OpenAI's ChatGPT (MSFT), Claude by Anthropic (backed by Google) (GOOGL), Meta AI (META), or Deepseek-RI takes up less than 1% of the storage space required by competitors, while offering dramatically more powerful features.

RI vs the Competition - Key Feature Comparison

Feature / Capability

Reel Intelligence (RI)

OpenAI ChatGPT

Anthropic Claude

Google Gemini

Direct Access (No App Store)

Yes

No

No

No

Text & Research Tasks

Advanced

Advanced

Advanced

Advanced

4K Video Generation

Native

No

No

No

Music Generation

Grammy-Eligible Quality

No

No

No

Image Creation

Studio-Grade

Good (DALL·E)

No

Beta

Distributed Computing Model

Yes (No Data Centers)

No

No

No

Environmental Impact

Ultra Low (Green)

High

High

High

Storage on Device

Less than 1% of competitors

Heavy

Heavy

Heavy

A Revolution in AI Architecture

RI redefines artificial intelligence by breaking away from the traditional, data center-dependent model. Instead, it uses a distributed computing approach that scales intelligently across connected devices, no proprietary chipsets, no massive server farms, and dramatically lower environmental impact. This results in lightning-fast performance with ultra-low power usage, making RI the greenest, most efficient AI ever built.

Unmatched Creativity in a Single Platform

While competitors scatter functionality across multiple apps or tiers, RI consolidates everything into one powerful, seamless platform, accessible instantly, with zero friction. Users can:

  • Create cinema-quality 4K video on demand

  • Compose Grammy-worthy music tracks

  • Design photorealistic images with studio-grade quality

  • Generate advanced logic, reasoning, and code

  • Conduct in-depth research and writing tasks, all in one place

By bypassing Apple's App Store, ReelTime eliminates gatekeepers and gives users immediate access to its full suite of AI tools. Just visit http://tryrinow.com/ from any iPhone or iPad browser, and the power of RI is available, no installation required, no permissions, and no compromise.

About ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR)

ReelTime Rentals, Inc., doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a publicly traded Seattle-based media and AI innovator. Its flagship product, Reel Intelligence (RI), is a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that merges real-time learning with distributed computing to deliver next-generation content creation across video, music, images, code, and more. In addition to RI, ReelTime produces and distributes multimedia content and has been a pioneer in virtual reality production and immersive storytelling. The company continues to push the boundaries of how media is created, consumed, and monetized in the digital age.

Contact:
Barry Henthorn, CEO
Email: ceo@reeltime.com
Website: www.ReelTime.com
Bothell, WA

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/reeltimes-ri-available-on-118-million-iphones-and-ipads-now-inst-1055386

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
