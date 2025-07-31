Cemtrex Inc.: Cemtrex Acquires $1 Million in Solana, Citing Structural Mispricing; Targets $10 Million Crypto Treasury Reserve

Hauppauge, NY, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX), a technology company focused on intelligent security systems and industrial services, today announced it has acquired approximately $1 million worth of Solana (SOL) as part of a new digital asset treasury strategy, with the goal of expanding its crypto reserves to $10 million over time.

"Solana is the most underappreciated layer-one blockchain in the world today," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. "It's already processing more real-world transactions than every other blockchain combined, and it's not even close. With a hard-coded supply curve and no reliance on fragmented scaling solutions, we believe the market has yet to appreciate what this unlocks in the next 3-5 years."

Cemtrex purchased 5,500 SOL at an average cost of approximately $181 per token. The company intends to stake its position for on-chain yield and eventually operate its own validator node to directly participate in network security and infrastructure. Cemtrex's longer term goal is to build a $10 million reserve position across strategic crypto networks, with Solana as the foundation.

Solana is currently processing over 1,000 transactions per second and handled more than 90 billion transactions in June 2025 alone, more than every other L1 and L2 combined. With a burn mechanism tied to usage and a hardcoded inflation schedule set to bottom out at 1.5% by 2028, we believe Solana is uniquely positioned to become a foundational layer for digital trust and settlement.

"This isn't just a treasury hedge," Govil added. "It's a long-duration bet on the most capable, capital-efficient blockchain system in production and one we believe will compound its network advantage faster than the market expects. Over time, we expect Solana to outperform fiat and legacy digital assets on a structural basis."

Cemtrex is actively exploring ways to integrate blockchain-based technologies into its product lines, including cryptographic video authentication, tamper-proof media verification, and decentralized timestamping through its subsidiary, Vicon.

"This is a long-term strategy grounded in execution. We're putting capital and infrastructure behind it because we see where this is going," continued Govil.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

Investor Relations:

investors@cemtrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



