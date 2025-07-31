CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

MALVERN, Pa., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

"The rental season saw modestly better seasonal performance compared to last year as key operating metrics maintained their positive momentum throughout the second quarter and into July," commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. "Fundamentals have continued to stabilize, supported by a lessening impact of new supply, better seasonal pricing to new customers, and the continued health of the existing customer."

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter

Reported diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to the Company's common shareholders of $0.36.

Reported funds from operations ("FFO"), as adjusted, per diluted share of $0.65.

Same-store (606 stores) net operating income ("NOI") decreased 1.1% year over year, resulting from a 0.5% decrease in revenues and a 1.2% increase in operating expenses.

Same-store occupancy averaged 90.6% during the quarter, ending at 91.1%.

Added 30 stores to our third-party management platform, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 873.



Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders was $83.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $94.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted EPS attributable to the Company's common shareholders decreased to $0.36 for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $0.41 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted was $148.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $146.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share increased 1.6% to $0.65 for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $0.64 for the same period last year.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

The Company did not acquire any stores during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. In total for the year through June 30, 2025, the Company acquired the remaining 80% interest in HVP IV, a 28-store unconsolidated real estate venture in which we previously owned a 20% noncontrolling interest. The purchase price for the 80% ownership interest was $452.8 million, which included $44.4 million to repay the Company's portion of the venture's existing indebtedness.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had two joint venture development properties under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $36.9 million related to these projects and had invested $27.0 million of that total as of June 30, 2025. Both stores are located in New York and are expected to open during the third quarter of 2025.

Third-Party Management

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's third-party management platform included 873 stores totaling 56.6 million rentable square feet. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company added 30 stores and 63 stores, respectively, to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company's same-store portfolio as of June 30, 2025 included 606 stores containing 43.8 million rentable square feet, or approximately 91.0% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company's 659 consolidated stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 93.8% of the Company's property NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Same-store physical occupancy as of June 30, 2025 and 2024 was 91.1% and 91.8%, respectively. Same-store total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 decreased 0.5% and same-store operating expenses increased 1.2% compared to the same quarter in 2024. Same-store NOI decreased 1.1% from the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2025.

Operating Results

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's total consolidated portfolio included 659 stores containing 48.1 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 90.8%.

Total revenues increased $16.1 million and property operating expenses increased $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024. Increases in revenues and expenses were primarily attributable to revenues and expenses generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties.

Interest expense increased from $22.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $29.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $6.3 million. The increase was attributable to an increase in the average outstanding debt balance and higher interest rates during the 2025 period compared to the 2024 period. The average outstanding debt balance increased from $2.96 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $3.43 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt increased from 3.01% during the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.32% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Financing Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not sell any common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market ("ATM") equity program. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 13.5 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Quarterly Dividend

On May 20, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.

2025 Financial Outlook

"Stabilizing operating fundamentals coupled with tighter expense control generated FFO per share at the high end of our guidance range," commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. "A more constructive environment positions us to raise the midpoints of our full-year FFO per share and same-store ranges."

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for 2025 will be between $1.44 and $1.50, and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2025 will be between $2.54 and $2.60. Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2025, the same-store pool consists of 606 properties totaling 43.8 million rentable square feet.

2025 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Current Ranges for

Annual Assumptions

Prior Guidance (1)

Same-store revenue growth (1.25 %) to (0.25 %) (2.00 %) to 0.00 % Same-store expense growth 1.50 % to 3.00 % 3.25 % to 4.50 % Same-store NOI growth (2.75 %) to (1.25 %) (4.00 %) to (1.75 %) 2025 Acquisition Activity to Date $452.8M $452.8M Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.01 ) to $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) to $ (0.02 ) Property management fee income $ 41.0M to $ 42.0M $ 42.0M to $ 44.0M General and administrative expenses $ 63.0M to $ 64.0M $ 61.5M to $ 63.5M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 118.0M to $ 122.0M $ 118.0M to $ 124.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 230.5M 230.5M Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.44 to $ 1.50 $ 1.41 to $ 1.49 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 1.10 1.10 1.10 1.10 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 2.54 to $ 2.60 $ 2.51 to $ 2.59

(1) Prior guidance as indicated in our first quarter earnings release dated May 1, 2025.

3rd Quarter 2025 Guidance Range

Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.36 to $ 0.38 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.28 0.28 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 0.64 to $ 0.66

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from operations ("FFO") is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the "White Paper"), as amended, defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and related impairment charges, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management uses FFO as a key performance indicator in evaluating the operations of the Company's stores. Given the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO a key measure of its operating performance that is not specifically defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company believes that FFO is useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring its operational performance because FFO excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of its operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures, impairments of depreciable assets, and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of the Company's performance. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions. The Company believes that to further understand its performance, FFO should be compared with its reported net income and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in its consolidated financial statements.

FFO, as adjusted represents FFO as defined above, excluding the effects of acquisition related costs, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's operating results.

The Company defines net operating income, which it refers to as "NOI," as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income (loss): interest expense on loans, loan procurement amortization expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition related costs, equity in losses of real estate ventures, other expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income (loss): equity in earnings of real estate ventures, gains from sales of real estate, net, other income, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures and interest income. NOI is a measure of performance that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses NOI as a measure of operating performance at each of its stores, and for all of its stores in the aggregate. NOI should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used by management and store managers to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company's stores, including the ability to lease stores, increase pricing and occupancy, and control property operating expenses. Additionally, NOI helps the Company's investors meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense on outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the basis in its assets from operating results.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 8,098,390 $ 7,628,774 Less: Accumulated depreciation (1,684,787 ) (1,590,588 ) Storage properties, net (includes VIE amounts of $374,222 and $363,315, respectively) 6,413,603 6,038,186 Cash and cash equivalents (includes VIE amounts of $4,091 and $2,907, respectively) 8,741 71,560 Restricted cash (includes VIE amounts of $3,388 and $4,439, respectively) 5,591 6,103 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 2,098 2,731 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 74,640 91,973 Other assets, net 204,647 183,628 Total assets $ 6,709,320 $ 6,394,181 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,782,701 $ 2,780,631 Revolving credit facility 366,300 - Mortgage loans and notes payable, net (includes VIE amounts of $112,111 and $111,728, respectively) 205,092 205,915 Lease liabilities - finance leases 65,636 65,668 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 237,415 229,581 Distributions payable 119,678 119,600 Deferred revenue 43,224 38,918 Total liabilities 3,820,046 3,440,313 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 46,888 51,193 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 228,033,843 and 227,764,975 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,280 2,278 Additional paid-in capital 4,293,182 4,285,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (290 ) (330 ) Accumulated deficit (1,481,494 ) (1,415,662 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders' equity 2,813,678 2,871,856 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 28,708 30,819 Total equity 2,842,386 2,902,675 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,709,320 $ 6,394,181

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES Rental income $ 239,557 $ 226,791 $ 472,322 $ 451,981 Other property related income 32,596 28,958 62,362 55,274 Property management fee income 10,150 10,460 20,655 20,360 Total revenues 282,303 266,209 555,339 527,615 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 89,028 83,097 171,962 160,134 Depreciation and amortization 66,488 51,035 125,644 101,752 General and administrative 14,897 14,622 30,965 30,247 Total operating expenses 170,413 148,754 328,571 292,133 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (29,090 ) (22,767 ) (55,190 ) (45,686 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,221 ) (1,015 ) (2,442 ) (2,045 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 547 425 926 1,270 Other 306 88 1,115 23 Total other expense (29,458 ) (23,269 ) (55,591 ) (46,438 ) NET INCOME 82,432 94,186 171,177 189,044 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (401 ) (524 ) (854 ) (1,065 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 929 302 1,834 512 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 82,960 $ 93,964 $ 172,157 $ 188,491 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.75 $ 0.83 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ 0.75 $ 0.83 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 228,737 225,886 228,700 225,827 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 229,303 226,618 229,273 226,593

Same-Store Results (606 stores)

(in thousands, except percentages and per square foot data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Percent June 30,

Percent 2025

2024

Change 2025

2024

Change REVENUES Rental income $ 222,645 $ 224,165 (0.7 )% $ 443,557 $ 446,904 (0.7 )% Other property related income 12,043 11,634 3.5 % 22,541 21,141 6.6 % Total revenues 234,688 235,799 (0.5 )% 466,098 468,045 (0.4 )% OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes (1) 27,014 26,311 2.7 % 54,580 53,315 2.4 % Personnel expense 13,893 14,106 (1.5 )% 27,458 28,093 (2.3 )% Advertising 8,049 6,907 16.5 % 10,826 9,847 9.9 % Repair and maintenance 2,893 3,203 (9.7 )% 5,598 5,738 (2.4 )% Utilities 5,015 5,254 (4.5 )% 11,097 11,301 (1.8 )% Property insurance 3,023 3,287 (8.0 )% 6,413 6,472 (0.9 )% Other expenses 9,479 9,501 (0.2 )% 19,432 19,423 0.0 % Total operating expenses 69,366 68,569 1.2 % 135,404 134,189 0.9 % Net operating income (2) $ 165,322 $ 167,230 (1.1 )% $ 330,694 $ 333,856 (0.9 )% Gross margin 70.4 % 70.9 % 70.9 % 71.3 % Period end occupancy 91.1 % 91.8 % 91.1 % 91.8 % Period average occupancy 90.6 % 91.4 % 90.1 % 90.7 % Total rentable square feet 43,768 43,768 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (3) $ 22.45 $ 22.41 0.2 % $ 22.50 $ 22.51 0.0 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Net Income Same-store net operating income (2) $ 165,322 $ 167,230 $ 330,694 $ 333,856 Non same-store net operating income (2) 10,882 1,710 18,675 3,745 Indirect property overhead (4) 17,071 14,172 34,008 29,880 Depreciation and amortization (66,488 ) (51,035 ) (125,644 ) (101,752 ) General and administrative expense (14,897 ) (14,622 ) (30,965 ) (30,247 ) Interest expense on loans (29,090 ) (22,767 ) (55,190 ) (45,686 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,221 ) (1,015 ) (2,442 ) (2,045 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 547 425 926 1,270 Other 306 88 1,115 23 Net income $ 82,432 $ 94,186 $ 171,177 $ 189,044

(1) For comparability purposes, current year amounts related to the expiration of certain real estate tax abatements have been excluded from the same-store portfolio results ($192k and $384k for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively). (2) Net operating income ("NOI") is a non-GAAP ("generally accepted accounting principles") financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income. (3) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is calculated by dividing annualized rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. (4) Includes property management fee income earned in conjunction with managed properties.