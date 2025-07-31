Clarus Corporation: Clarus Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Continued Focus on Simplifying the Business and Accelerating Long-Term Profitable Growth
Completes Sale of PIEPS Snow Safety Brand for $9.1 Million
SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) ("Clarus" and/or the "Company"), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter
- Sales of $55.2 million compared to $56.5 million.
- Gross margin was 35.6% compared to 36.1%; adjusted gross margin of 36.5% compared to 37.4%.
- Net loss of $8.4 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $5.5 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share.
- Adjusted net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.1) million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of (3.8)% compared to $(1.9) million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of (3.4)%.
Management Commentary
"Despite continued headwinds across the global outdoor market, we remain focused on operational execution and disciplined investment aligned with our strategic roadmap," said Warren Kanders, Clarus' Executive Chairman. "Following multiple quarters of progress strengthening the core, we have positioned Black Diamond for a return to growth, highlighted by a simplified product portfolio, sharper and more differentiated marketing message, key personnel hires, and a rationalized inventory position. At Adventure, where results continue to be affected by market softness and over-reliance on legacy customers, we are committed to prioritizing the highest-return initiatives, particularly those that improve our speed to market and enable us to fit more vehicles and, in turn, sell more roof racks and accessories."
Mr. Kanders continued, "Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we were pleased to complete the divestiture of our PIEPS snow safety brand, reflective of our focus on simplifying the Black Diamond business and rationalizing our product categories. This was a highly successful outcome following a competitive process that recognized the value of the brand and its intellectual property. We continue to evaluate all possible opportunities to unlock value at each of Outdoor and Adventure, including further simplification of the businesses and further cost reductions, incremental to those which have already been taken during July. Additionally, we believe that the sum of the parts of our two segments exceeds today's market valuation, and we are committed to maximizing long-term value for our shareholders. While we anticipate a challenging consumer demand outlook through the remainder of the year and additional uncertainty from tariffs, we believe Clarus will benefit from the structural actions and improvements we've made across both our Outdoor and Adventure segments as demand normalizes."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Sales in the second quarter were $55.2 million compared to $56.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. Sales in the Outdoor segment increased 1% to $36.7 million, compared to $36.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales in the Adventure segment decreased 8% to $18.6 million, compared to $20.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
The increase in Outdoor sales was due to a shift in timing for IGD revenues into the second quarter, partially offset by decreases in our direct-to-consumer channels in both North America and Europe.
Lower sales in the Adventure segment reflect significantly reduced demand from global OEM customers and a challenging wholesale market in Australia for Rhino-Rack, partially offset by increased revenue from the acquisition of RockyMounts and higher promotional sales in North America.
Gross margin in the second quarter was 35.6% compared to 36.1% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower volumes and unfavorable product mix at the Adventure segment. Specifically, the unfavorable product mix at Adventure was due to promotional sales efforts in North America. This combined with lower wholesale volume at Rhino-Rack in Australia drove the decline in gross margin in the current quarter. These decreases were partially offset by higher volumes and a favorable product mix at the Outdoor segment.
Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter were $26.9 million compared to $28.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee-related expenses and marketing costs across the Company, as well as other expense reduction initiatives across both segments and at Corporate to manage costs.
Net loss in the second quarter of 2025 was $8.4 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $5.5 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss excludes legal cost and regulatory matters expenses, inventory reserves, contingent consideration benefits, restructuring charges and transaction costs, as well as non-cash items for intangible amortization, impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets, and stock-based compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the second quarter was $(2.1) million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of (3.8)%, compared to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $(1.9) million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of (3.4)%, in the same year-ago quarter.
Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $(9.4) million compared to net cash generated of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2025 were $1.9 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2025 was an outflow of $11.3 million.
Liquidity at June 30, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $28.5 million compared to $45.4 million.
- Total debt of $1.9 million (related to the RockyMounts acquisition) compared to $1.9 million.
Completed Sale of PIEPS
On July 11, 2025, the Company completed the previously announced sale of its PIEPS snow safety brand, including its portfolio of avalanche safety products such as avalanche transceivers and JetForce avalanche airbag systems, to a private investment firm for a total sales price of €7.8 million, or approximately $9.1 million, including cash and debt.
About Clarus Corporation
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company's products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors®, and RockyMounts® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|28,474
|$
|45,359
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for
|credit losses of $1,146 and $1,271
|37,963
|43,678
|Inventories
|91,527
|82,278
|Prepaid and other current assets
|6,770
|5,555
|Income tax receivable
|1,863
|910
|Assets held for sale
|9,330
|-
|Total current assets
|175,927
|177,780
|Property and equipment, net
|18,247
|17,606
|Other intangible assets, net
|27,570
|31,516
|Indefinite-lived intangible assets
|45,022
|46,750
|Goodwill
|3,804
|3,804
|Deferred income taxes
|35
|36
|Other long-term assets
|15,905
|16,602
|Total assets
|$
|286,510
|$
|294,094
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,068
|$
|11,873
|Accrued liabilities
|26,629
|22,276
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,949
|1,888
|Liabilities held for sale
|980
|-
|Total current liabilities
|38,626
|36,037
|Deferred income taxes
|10,867
|12,210
|Other long-term liabilities
|11,897
|12,754
|Total liabilities
|61,390
|61,001
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 43,054 and 43,004 issued and 38,402 and 38,362 outstanding, respectively
|4
|4
|Additional paid in capital
|700,616
|697,592
|Accumulated deficit
|(422,455
|)
|(406,857
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(33,156
|)
|(33,114
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(19,889
|)
|(24,532
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|225,120
|233,093
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|286,510
|$
|294,094
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Sales
|Domestic sales
|$
|24,724
|$
|22,934
|International sales
|30,523
|33,550
|Total sales
|55,247
|56,484
|Cost of goods sold
|35,567
|36,078
|Gross profit
|19,680
|20,406
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|26,910
|28,081
|Restructuring charges
|161
|161
|Transaction costs
|108
|27
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|(125
|)
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|1,837
|399
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|1,565
|-
|Total operating expenses
|30,581
|28,543
|Operating loss
|(10,901
|)
|(8,137
|)
|Other income
|Interest income, net
|153
|455
|Other, net
|1,483
|414
|Total other income, net
|1,636
|869
|Loss before income tax
|(9,265
|)
|(7,268
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(831
|)
|(1,775
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(8,434
|)
|$
|(5,493
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Diluted
|(0.22
|)
|(0.14
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|38,402
|38,297
|Diluted
|38,402
|38,297
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Sales
|Domestic sales
|$
|49,533
|$
|51,218
|International sales
|66,147
|74,577
|Total sales
|115,680
|125,795
|Cost of goods sold
|75,206
|80,538
|Gross profit
|40,474
|45,257
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|53,526
|56,296
|Restructuring charges
|334
|531
|Transaction costs
|250
|65
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|(125
|)
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|2,462
|3,401
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|1,565
|-
|Total operating expenses
|58,137
|60,168
|Operating loss
|(17,663
|)
|(14,911
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income, net
|410
|825
|Other, net
|1,942
|(495
|)
|Total other income, net
|2,352
|330
|Loss before income tax
|(15,311
|)
|(14,581
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(1,633
|)
|(2,626
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(13,678
|)
|(11,955
|)
|Discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|28,346
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(13,678
|)
|$
|16,391
|Loss from continuing operations per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|Diluted
|(0.36
|)
|(0.31
|)
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|0.43
|Diluted
|(0.36
|)
|0.43
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|38,384
|38,253
|Diluted
|38,384
|38,253
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
|AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Sales
|$
|55,247
|Sales
|$
|56,484
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|19,680
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|20,406
|Plus impact of other inventory reserves
|490
|Plus impact of PFAS and other inventory reserves
|716
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|20,170
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|21,122
|Gross margin as reported
|35.6
|%
|Gross margin as reported
|36.1
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|36.5
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|37.4
|%
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Sales
|$
|115,680
|Sales
|$
|125,795
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|40,474
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|45,257
|Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment
|120
|Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment
|-
|Plus impact of other inventory reserves
|490
|Plus impact of PFAS and other inventory reserves
|1,445
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|41,084
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|46,702
|Gross margin as reported
|35.0
|%
|Gross margin as reported
|36.0
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|35.5
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|37.1
|%
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION FROM NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Total
sales
|Gross
profit
|Operating
expenses
|Income tax
benefit
|Tax
rate
|Net
loss
|Diluted
EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|55,247
|$
|19,680
|$
|30,581
|$
|(831
|)
|(9.0
|)%
|$
|(8,434
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(2,213
|)
|217
|1,996
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|-
|-
|(1,565
|)
|-
|1,565
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(161
|)
|16
|145
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(108
|)
|10
|98
|Other inventory reserves
|-
|490
|-
|57
|433
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|-
|-
|(1,837
|)
|201
|1,636
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(1,554
|)
|57
|1,497
|As adjusted
|$
|55,247
|$
|20,170
|$
|23,143
|$
|(273
|)
|20.4
|%
|$
|(1,064
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share and adjusted net loss per share are both calculated based on 38,402 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Total
sales
|Gross
profit
|Operating
expenses
|Income tax
benefit
|Tax
rate
|Net
loss
|Diluted
EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|56,484
|$
|20,406
|$
|28,543
|$
|(1,775
|)
|(24.4
|)%
|$
|(5,493
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(2,451
|)
|265
|2,186
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(161
|)
|37
|124
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(27
|)
|6
|21
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|125
|(38
|)
|(87
|)
|PFAS and other inventory reserves
|-
|716
|-
|146
|570
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|-
|-
|(399
|)
|152
|247
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(1,528
|)
|306
|1,222
|As adjusted
|$
|56,484
|$
|21,122
|$
|24,102
|$
|(901
|)
|42.7
|%
|$
|(1,210
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share and adjusted net loss per share are both calculated based on 38,297 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Total
sales
|Gross
profit
|Operating
expenses
|Income tax
benefit
|Tax
rate
|Loss from
continuing operations
|Diluted
EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|115,680
|$
|40,474
|$
|58,137
|$
|(1,633
|)
|(10.7
|)%
|$
|(13,678
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(4,437
|)
|512
|3,925
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|-
|-
|(1,565
|)
|-
|1,565
|Disposal of internally developed software
|-
|-
|(365
|)
|48
|317
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(334
|)
|39
|295
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(250
|)
|29
|221
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|120
|-
|16
|104
|Other inventory reserves
|-
|490
|-
|57
|433
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|-
|-
|(2,462
|)
|284
|2,178
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(3,023
|)
|105
|2,918
|As adjusted
|$
|115,680
|$
|41,084
|$
|45,701
|$
|(543
|)
|24.0
|%
|$
|(1,722
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 38,384 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Total
sales
|Gross
profit
|Operating
expenses
|Income tax
benefit
|Tax
rate
|Loss from
continuing operations
|Diluted
EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|125,795
|$
|45,257
|$
|60,168
|$
|(2,626
|)
|(18.0
|)%
|$
|(11,955
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(4,900
|)
|882
|4,018
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(531
|)
|96
|435
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(65
|)
|12
|53
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|125
|(38
|)
|(87
|)
|PFAS and other inventory reserves
|-
|1,445
|-
|260
|1,185
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|-
|-
|(3,401
|)
|613
|2,788
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(2,706
|)
|487
|2,219
|As adjusted
|$
|125,795
|$
|46,702
|$
|48,690
|$
|(314
|)
|18.9
|%
|$
|(1,344
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 38,253 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING LOSS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Outdoor Segment
|Adventure Segment
|Corporate Costs
|Total
|Outdoor Segment
|Adventure Segment
|Corporate Costs
|Total
|Operating loss
|$
|(4,242
|)
|$
|(2,203
|)
|$
|(4,456
|)
|$
|(10,901
|)
|$
|(2,397
|)
|$
|(1,267
|)
|$
|(4,473
|)
|$
|(8,137
|)
|Depreciation
|534
|343
|-
|877
|661
|384
|-
|1,045
|Amortization of intangibles
|245
|1,968
|-
|2,213
|285
|2,166
|-
|2,451
|EBITDA
|(3,463
|)
|108
|(4,456
|)
|(7,811
|)
|(1,451
|)
|1,283
|(4,473
|)
|(4,641
|)
|Restructuring charges
|(42
|)
|203
|-
|161
|146
|15
|-
|161
|Transaction costs
|86
|-
|22
|108
|-
|-
|27
|27
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(125
|)
|-
|(125
|)
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|1,150
|-
|687
|1,837
|180
|-
|219
|399
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|1,565
|-
|-
|1,565
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,554
|1,554
|-
|-
|1,528
|1,528
|PFAS and other inventory reserves
|490
|-
|-
|490
|716
|-
|-
|716
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(214
|)
|$
|311
|$
|(2,193
|)
|$
|(2,096
|)
|$
|(409
|)
|$
|1,173
|$
|(2,699
|)
|$
|(1,935
|)
|Sales
|$
|36,661
|$
|18,586
|$
|-
|$
|55,247
|36,187
|20,297
|-
|56,484
|EBITDA margin
|(9.4
|)%
|0.6
|%
|(14.1
|)%
|(4.0
|)%
|6.3
|%
|(8.2
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(0.6
|)%
|1.7
|%
|(3.8
|)%
|(1.1
|)%
|5.8
|%
|(3.4
|)%
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING LOSS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
|(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Outdoor Segment
|Adventure Segment
|Corporate Costs
|Total
|Outdoor Segment
|Adventure Segment
|Corporate Costs
|Total
|Operating loss
|$
|(4,120
|)
|$
|(5,257
|)
|$
|(8,286
|)
|$
|(17,663
|)
|$
|(4,106
|)
|$
|(2,037
|)
|$
|(8,768
|)
|$
|(14,911
|)
|Depreciation
|1,040
|720
|-
|1,760
|1,334
|737
|-
|2,071
|Amortization of intangibles
|528
|3,909
|-
|4,437
|571
|4,329
|-
|4,900
|EBITDA
|(2,552
|)
|(628
|)
|(8,286
|)
|(11,466
|)
|(2,201
|)
|3,029
|(8,768
|)
|(7,940
|)
|Restructuring charges
|131
|203
|-
|334
|370
|161
|-
|531
|Transaction costs
|156
|40
|54
|250
|-
|-
|65
|65
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(125
|)
|-
|(125
|)
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|1,728
|-
|734
|2,462
|2,885
|-
|516
|3,401
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|1,565
|-
|-
|1,565
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Disposal of internally developed software
|-
|365
|-
|365
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|3,023
|3,023
|-
|-
|2,706
|2,706
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|120
|-
|120
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PFAS and other inventory reserves
|490
|-
|-
|490
|1,445
|-
|-
|1,445
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,518
|$
|100
|$
|(4,475
|)
|$
|(2,857
|)
|$
|2,499
|$
|3,065
|$
|(5,481
|)
|$
|83
|Sales
|$
|80,984
|$
|34,696
|$
|-
|$
|115,680
|83,209
|42,586
|-
|125,795
|EBITDA margin
|(3.2
|)%
|(1.8
|)%
|(9.9
|)%
|(2.6
|)%
|7.1
|%
|(6.3
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|1.9
|%
|0.3
|%
|(2.5
|)%
|3.0
|%
|7.2
|%
|0.1
|%