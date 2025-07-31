Anzeige
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc.: Dundee Precious Metals Declares Dividend

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of US$0.04 per common share.

The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on September 30, 2025, and qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders may elect to receive their dividend in U.S. or Canadian dollars by contacting their broker or, where applicable, Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's registrar and transfer agent. If no election is made, residents of Canada will be paid in Canadian dollars and non-residents of Canada will be paid in U.S. dollars. Dividends to be paid in Canadian dollars will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot exchange rate on October 7, 2025.

Dividends paid to shareholders that are non-residents of Canada are generally subject to withholding tax unless reduced in accordance with the provisions of an applicable tax treaty.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dundeeprecious.com


