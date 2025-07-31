Zynex, Inc.: Zynex Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter of 2025, we completed two transformational events. First, we appointed Steven Dyson as our new CEO. Steven brings over 25 years of experience in the medical technology sector, primarily through his leadership at Apax, a global private equity firm. Steven brings deep expertise and a proven track record in the medical sector. His leadership will be instrumental as we refocus our business strategy toward a more optimized payer mix and work to return Zynex to a strong growth trajectory," said Thomas Sandgaard, Founder and CEO of Zynex. "Second, we submitted our NiCO laser pulse oximeter to the FDA. This submission marks a historic milestone in the evolution of pulse oximetry and a major breakthrough in our mission to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes through our patient monitoring products."

"During the quarter we continued our efforts to refocus our sales force and operations to reflect the current landscape of insurance coverage and have made significant strides towards our goal of returning to positive cash-flow. We have implemented several efficiency improvements to internal operations, reallocating staff to more profitable business lines, reducing our cost of goods sold, and updating our organizational structure while driving the sales force to become more efficient and productive. These improvements will result in annualized savings of approximately $40 million, most of which will take full effect in the third and fourth quarters of this year."

"We strongly believe in our commitment to help patients with the best products for pain relief without the side effects that are associated with opioids. We are confident that our efforts to reduce costs and redirecting our sales force will be pivotal to improved cash flow and create a foundation for continuing to grow into the huge demand for our products."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue was $22.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $49.9 million in the prior year quarter. Net revenue was negatively affected by the Tricare payment suspension, continued changes to our shipment and billing procedures to improve patient experience, and the impact of restructuring and reductions in our sales force required for cost savings.

Gross profit in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $15.2 million, or 68% of revenue, as compared to $39.9 million or 80% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit was lower due to lower revenue and continuing to support new and existing Tricare patients which yields cost of goods sold with no related revenue.

Sales and marketing expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, decreased 45% to $12.8 million from $23.2 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to decreased headcount in the sales force.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $12.7 million, versus $14.5 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, totaled ($20.0) million, or ($0.66) per basic and diluted share, including a non-cash adjustment of $10.3 million or ($0.34) per share related to placing an allowance on our deferred tax assets. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net income was $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was ($8.9) million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Cash collections were $26.1 million during the quarter and $56.8 million year-to-date. Cash flow from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, was ($6.2) million and ($16.7) million, respectively. The sequential quarterly reduction in the deficit of cash from operations was due to the impact of expense reductions. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.5 million.

Third Quarter 2025 Guidance

With the retirement of our current Chief Executive Officer and the announced departure of our Chief Financial Officer, the Company is temporarily suspending revenue and profitability guidance. Steven Dyson, the incoming Chief Executive Officer, will lead a review of the Company's forecasting procedures and will provide an update to investors on the potential resumption of guidance in the coming quarters.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,543

$ 39,631 Accounts receivable, net



10,345



18,022 Inventory, net



12,211



13,919 Prepaid expenses and other



5,501



3,607 Total current assets



45,600



75,179













Property and equipment, net



2,862



3,084 Operating lease asset



8,873



9,820 Finance lease asset



994



1,141 Deposits



408



408 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization



6,797



7,247 Goodwill



20,401



20,401 Deferred income taxes



-



4,799 Total assets

$ 85,935

$ 122,079













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses



7,349



7,091 Operating lease liability



4,217



4,030 Finance lease liability



290



287 Current portion of convertible senior notes, less issuance costs



59,074



- Accrued payroll and related taxes



2,929



5,456 Total current liabilities



73,859



16,864













Convertible senior notes, less issuance costs



-



58,567 Operating lease liability



8,171



10,151 Finance lease liability



708



789 Deferred tax liabilities, net



1,936



- Total liabilities



84,674



86,371













Stockholders' equity











Common stock



30



32 Additional paid-in capital



94,009



93,088 Treasury stock, at cost



(92,123)



(87,186) Retained earnings



(655)



29,774 Total stockholders' equity



1,261



35,708 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 85,935

$ 122,079

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 NET REVENUE























Devices

$ 11,034

$ 15,920

$ 22,932

$ 29,945 Supplies



11,256



33,963



25,936



66,469 Total net revenue



22,290



49,883



48,868



96,414

























COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES























Costs of revenue - devices and supplies



7,055



9,971



15,424



19,269 Sales and marketing



12,811



23,226



29,751



46,606 General and administrative



12,707



14,460



27,073



27,788 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses



32,573



47,657



72,248



93,663

























Income (loss) from operations



(10,283)



2,226



(23,380)



2,751

























Other income (expense)























Gain on disposal of assets



-



19



-



19 Interest expense, net



(834)



(630)



(1,537)



(1,142) Other income (expense), net



(834)



(611)



(1,537)



(1,123)

























Income (loss) from operations before income taxes



(11,117)



1,615



(24,917)



1,628 Income tax expense



8,916



398



5,512



401 Net income (loss)

$ (20,033)

$ 1,217

$ (30,429)

$ 1,227

























Net income (loss) per share:























Basic

$ (0.66)

$ 0.04

$ (0.98)

$ 0.04 Diluted

$ (0.66)

$ 0.04

$ (0.98)

$ 0.04

























Weighted average basic shares outstanding



30,258



31,762



30,927



32,053 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



30,258



32,204



30,927



32,516

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)

















For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss)

$ (30,429)

$ 1,227 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation



1,166



1,329 Amortization



963



928 Stock-based compensation



1,136



1,575 Non-cash lease expense



(586)



(467) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes



6,735



(195) Gain on disposal of assets



-



(19) Change in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



7,677



3,244 Prepaid and other assets



(1,493)



(805) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses



(2,989)



(288) Inventory



1,118



(3,327) Deposits



(1)



- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(16,703)



3,202













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchase of property and equipment



(197)



(290) Net cash (used in) investing activities



(197)



(290)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Payments on finance lease obligations



(79)



(148) Cash dividends paid



-



(3) Purchase of treasury stock



(4,939)



(15,625) Excise tax payments on net treasury stock purchases



-



(473) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock on stock-based awards



7



13 Taxes withheld and paid on equity awards



(177)



(359) Net cash (used in) financing activities



(5,188)



(16,595)













Net decrease in cash



(22,088)



(13,683) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



39,631



44,579 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 17,543

$ 30,896

ZYNEX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)































For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA:

























Net income

$ (20,033)

$ 1,217

$ (30,429)

$ 1,227

Depreciation and Amortization*



498



465



1,007



891

Stock-based compensation expense



559



841



1,136



1,575

Interest expense and other, net



834



611



1,537



1,123

Restructuring charges**



327



-



554



-

Income tax (benefit) expense



8,916



398



5,512



401

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (8,899)

$ 3,532

$ (20,683)

$ 5,217

% of Net Revenue



(40) %

7 %

(42) %

3 %



* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold. ** Severance of former corporate employees which were fully expensed in Q1 and Q2-2025.

