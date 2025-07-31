A Paradise Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

HONG KONG, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Paradise Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: APADU) (the "Company"), a blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-eighth (1/8) of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "APADU" on July 30, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "APAD" and "APADR," respectively.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-287505) (the "Registration Statement") relating to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering, as amended, was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 29, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Cohen and Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department,or by email at [email protected] , or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

About A Paradise Acquisition Corp.

A Paradise Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. A Paradise Acquisition Corp. intends to focus on businesses in the leisure and entertainment sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

