72,0074,5011:47
31.07.2025 22:05 Uhr
ICF International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

?Second Quarter in Line with Expectations Led by 27% Revenue Growth in Commercial Energy?

?Margins Continue to Benefit From Favorable Mix?

?Maintains Full Year 2025 Guidance Framework with Improved Business Outlook?

?Expects a Return to Revenue and Earnings Growth in 2026?

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue Was $476 Million
  • Net Income Was $24 Million; GAAP EPS Was $1.28
  • Non-GAAP EPS1 Was $1.66
  • EBITDA1 Was $53.1 Million; Adjusted EBITDA1 Was $52.9 Million, or 11.1% of Total Revenues
  • Contract Awards Were $621 Million for a Quarterly Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.30

RESTON, Va., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the results, John Wasson, chair and chief executive officer, said, "Second quarter results were in line with our expectations, demonstrating the benefits of our diversified client base, our agility in adapting to dynamic market conditions and ICF's deep domain expertise and crosscutting capabilities that underpin our business development opportunities.

"Revenues from commercial, state and local and international government clients increased 13.8% and accounted for 57% of total second quarter revenues. This performance was led by continued robust growth in revenues from commercial energy clients, reflecting ICF's market leadership in developing and implementing energy efficiency programs for utilities, as well as increased demand for our expertise in flexible load management, electrification and grid optimization. The capabilities that we have built through investments in these high-growth markets are well aligned with the needs of our utility clients as they address increasing electricity demand.

"As a result of the strong growth in our non-federal government client work, we delivered second quarter revenues at 2.4% below first quarter levels, after absorbing a 14.6% sequential decline in revenues from federal government clients.

"We are executing exceedingly well on our plan to maintain similar margins to those of 2024, while continuing to invest in growth markets and expanding our capabilities in AI and other technologies. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by approximately 20 basis points year-on-year, reflecting the increased mix of higher-margin commercial energy revenues and a 15.5% reduction in subcontractor and other direct costs. Margins also benefitted from cost management initiatives and a higher percentage of fixed price and time and material contracts, which accounted for 93% of our second quarter revenues, up from 88% last year, while cost reimbursement contracts were under 7%.

"This was a strong quarter for contract awards, which reached $621 million for a second quarter book-to-bill ratio of 1.30. Year-to-date our contract wins amounted to almost $1.1 billion, despite delays in new procurements in the federal government business. Our business development pipeline was $9.2 billion, supporting our confidence in ICF's future performance."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second quarter 2025 total revenue was $476.2 million, compared to $512.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2024 and $487.6 million in this year's first quarter. Subcontractor and other direct costs were 23.6% of total revenues, compared to 25.9% in the comparable prior year period. Revenues excluding subcontractor and other direct costs decreased 4.0% as compared to last year's second quarter. Gross margin increased 160 basis points to 37.3%, driven by the favorable change in business mix. Operating income was $40.0 million, compared to $42.4 million last year, and operating margin on total revenue was 8.4%, up from 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024. Net income totaled $23.7 million, versus $25.6 million in the prior year. Diluted EPS was $1.28 per share, compared to $1.36 a year ago. The company's effective tax rate was 21.0% compared to 26.3% in the 2024 second quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.66 per share, versus $1.69 per share reported in the comparable period in 2024. EBITDA was $53.1 million, compared to $55.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.9 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin on total revenues was 11.1%, 20 basis points above the 2024 second quarter.

Cash flows from operations were $52 million in the second quarter and the company reduced its debt by $40 million, reflecting the continued strong cash generation of the business.

Backlog and New Business

Total backlog was $3.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Funded backlog was $1.8 billion, or approximately 54% of the total backlog. The total value of contracts awarded in the 2025 second quarter was $621 million, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.30.

Government Revenue Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue from government clients was $319.6 million during the quarter.

  • U.S. federal government revenue was $204.7 million, compared to $273.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $239.6 million in this year's first quarter. Year-on-year revenue comparisons were impacted by contract funding curtailments and a slower pace of project and procurement activity. Federal government revenue accounted for 43.0% of total revenue, versus 53.4% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2024.
  • U.S. state and local government revenue was $85.6 million, similar to the $84.8 million reported in last year's second quarter. State and local government clients represented 18.0% of total revenue, up from 16.6% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • International government revenue was $29.3 million, similar to the $28.7 million reported in the 2024 second quarter. Year-on-year revenue comparisons have been impacted by the slower-than-expected ramp up of recently won contracts. International government revenue represented 6.1% of total revenue, up from 5.6% in the prior year.

Key Government Contracts Awarded in the Second Quarter of 2025

Notable government contract awards won in the second quarter of 2025 included:

IT Modernization/Digital Transformation

  • Two recompete contracts with a combined value of $167.3 million with a department of the U.S. federal government to develop and manage a comprehensive digital system of care and enhance an inspection management system for programs to meet the needs of military families.
  • A contract modification with a value of $70.0 million with a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to continue to provide digital modernization services.

Energy and Environment

  • A new subcontract with a value of $40.1 million to support a statewide building energy efficiency program for a state energy commission.
  • A new contract with a value of $7.8 million with a county of a Western U.S. state to deliver customized energy efficiency programs related to agriculture operations.
  • Several new task orders with a combined value of $5.0 million with a departmental public body in the United Kingdom to provide environmental research, monitoring and evaluation services.

Disaster Management

  • A contract modification with a value of $5.0 million with the government of a U.S. territory to continue to implement its disaster recovery grants management program.
  • A new contract with a value of $4.5 million with the public utilities commission of a Southwestern U.S. state to provide legal and regulatory advisory services.

Health and Social Programs

  • A recompete IDIQ contract with a value of $66.5 million with a U.S. federal agency to provide technical, engineering and programmatic support services.
  • A contract extension with a value of $18.0 million with an institute of the U.S. National Institutes of Health to provide comprehensive scientific and technical services related to public health.
  • Several recompete contracts and contract modifications with a combined value of $9.6 million with state and local health departments to administer health behavior surveys.
  • Several contract modifications with a combined value of $7.2 million with a federal agency within HHS to continue to provide training and technical assistance services.

Commercial Revenue Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Commercial revenue was $156.6 million, up 25.2% year-over-year.

  • Commercial revenue accounted for 32.9% of total revenue, up from 24.4% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Energy markets revenue, which includes energy efficiency programs, increased 27.4% year-over-year and represented 88.3% of commercial revenue.

Key Commercial Contracts Awarded in the Second Quarter of 2025

Notable commercial awards won in the second quarter of 2025 included:

  • A contract modification with a multimillion-dollar value with a Northeastern U.S. utility to continue to provide implementation services for its portfolio of energy efficiency programs.
  • A new contract with a Midwestern U.S. utility to serve as administrator for its pilot program supporting the utility's residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) programs.
  • A sole-source recompete contract with a Southeastern U.S. utility to administer its C&I energy efficiency program.
  • A recompete master services agreement with a U.S. energy company to provide environmental support services.
  • A new contract with a Mid-Atlantic U.S. electric generation and transmission cooperative to implement its demand-side management program for mobile home retrofits.

Dividend Declaration

On July 31, 2025, ICF declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on October 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 5, 2025.

Summary and Outlook

"ICF's diversified business model and agility have enabled us to navigate an evolving federal government business environment while driving strong growth in other areas of our portfolio.

"We are maintaining the guidance framework for 2025 that we provided at the time of our fourth quarter 2024 earnings release, while noting our improved business outlook. Based on year-to-date results and our current visibility, we do not foresee full year 2025 revenues declining by as much as 10% from 2024 levels, which was the floor indicated by our original guidance. We continue to expect adjusted EBITDA margins to be similar to those of 2024, and our reported GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS are likely to be at the higher end of our guidance framework. This guidance framework does not contemplate an extensive government shutdown this year, nor a prolonged period of pauses in funding modifications to existing contracts or new procurements. We continue to expect operating cash flow for 2025 to be approximately $150 million.

"Our increased confidence in ICF's 2025 year-on-year comparisons is underpinned by our expectation for continued robust demand from our commercial energy clients, stable revenues from state and local government clients and the increasing ramp-up of recently won contracts by international government clients, together with the agility and resourcefulness that we have demonstrated in serving federal government clients.

"We are looking ahead to ICF's return to revenue and earnings growth in 2026 supported by continued growth from our non-federal government clients, improvement from portions of our federal government business, and the continued support of our professional staff, who have shown a tremendous commitment to ICF and to our clients and have helped us manage through challenging industry conditions," Mr. Wasson concluded.

1 Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP measurements. A reconciliation of all Non-GAAP measurements to the most applicable U.S. GAAP number is set forth below. Special charges are items that were included within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income but are not indicative of ongoing performance and have been presented net of applicable U.S. GAAP taxes. The presentation of Non-GAAP measurements may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About ICF
ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider with approximately 9,000 employees. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Note on Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures
The company does not reconcile its forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to the variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures (such as the effect of share-based compensation or the impact of future extraordinary or non-recurring events like acquisitions) is available to the company without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, the company is unable to estimate the probable significance of the unavailable information. The company provides forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures that it believes will be achievable, but it cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations, and the U.S. GAAP financial measures may be materially different than the Non-GAAP financial measures.

Investor Contacts:

Lynn Morgen, ADVISIRY PARTNERS, [email protected] +1.212.750.5800
 David Gold, ADVISIRY PARTNERS, [email protected] +1.212.750.5800

Company Information Contact:
 Lauren Dyke, ICF, [email protected] +1.571.373.5577

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue


$ 476,155


$ 512,029


$ 963,773


$ 1,006,465

Direct costs


298,425


329,331


600,967


639,864

Operating costs and expenses:









Indirect and selling expenses


123,017


127,091


254,908


256,185

Depreciation and amortization


14,702


13,200


29,497


27,065

Total operating costs and expenses


137,719


140,291


284,405


283,250

Operating income


40,011


42,407


78,401


83,351

Interest, net


(8,422)


(7,703)


(15,759)


(15,941)

Other (expense) income


(1,639)


36


(2,691)


1,666

Income before income taxes


29,950


34,740


59,951


69,076

Provision for income taxes


6,289


9,129


9,439


16,148

Net income


$ 23,661


$ 25,611


$ 50,512


$ 52,928










Earnings per Share:









Basic


$ 1.29


$ 1.37


$ 2.74


$ 2.82

Diluted


$ 1.28


$ 1.36


$ 2.72


$ 2.80










Weighted-average Shares:









Basic


18,403


18,738


18,454


18,748

Diluted


18,459


18,861


18,546


18,912










Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.14


$ 0.14


$ 0.28


$ 0.28










Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax


6,158


(343)


3,445


341

Comprehensive income, net of tax


$ 29,819


$ 25,268


$ 53,957


$ 53,269



















ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures (2)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (3)









Net income


$ 23,661


$ 25,611


$ 50,512


$ 52,928

Interest, net


8,422


7,703


15,759


15,941

Provision for income taxes


6,289


9,129


9,439


16,148

Depreciation and amortization


14,702


13,200


29,497


27,065

EBITDA


53,074


55,643


105,207


112,082

Acquisition and divestiture-related expenses (4)


195


-


454


66

Severance and other costs related to staff realignment (5)


-


370


2,550


735

Charges and adjustments related to facility consolidations and office closures (6)


(394)


-


(138)


-

Pre-tax gain from divestiture of a business (7)


-


-


-


(1,715)

Total Adjustments


(199)


370


2,866


(914)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 52,875


$ 56,013


$ 108,073


$ 111,168










Net Income Margin Percent on Revenue (8)


5.0 %


5.0 %


5.2 %


5.3 %

EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (9)


11.1 %


10.9 %


10.9 %


11.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (9)


11.1 %


10.9 %


11.2 %


11.0 %










Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (3)









U.S. GAAP Diluted EPS


$ 1.28


$ 1.36


$ 2.72


$ 2.80

Acquisition and divestiture-related expenses


-


-


0.01


-

Severance and other costs related to staff realignment


-


0.02


0.14


0.04

Charges and adjustments related to facility consolidations and office closures (10)


(0.02)


-


(0.01)


0.04

Pre-tax gain from divestiture of a business


-


-


-


(0.09)

Amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations (11)


0.50


0.44


1.01


0.88

Income tax effects of the adjustments (12)


(0.10)


(0.13)


(0.26)


(0.21)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS


$ 1.66


$ 1.69


$ 3.61


$ 3.46










(2) These tables provide reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most applicable U.S. GAAP numbers. While we believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating our financial information, they should be considered supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies may define similarly titled Non-GAAP measures differently and, accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how we define these measures.










(3) Reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS were calculated using numbers as reported in U.S. GAAP.










(4) These are primarily third-party costs related to acquisitions and integration of acquisitions.










(5) These costs are due to involuntary employee termination benefits for (i) our officers and (ii) group of employees who have been notified that they will be terminated as part of a business reorganization or exit.










(6) These charges and adjustments are related to a previously exited leased facility which we will continue to pay until the contractual obligations are satisfied but with no economic benefit to us, and the closure of certain international offices.










(7) Pre-tax gain related to the 2023 divestiture of our U.S. commercial marketing business which includes contingent gains realized in the first quarter of 2024.










(8) Net Income Margin Percent on Revenue was calculated by dividing net income by revenue.










(9) EBITDA Margin Percent and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue were calculated by dividing the Non-GAAP measure by the corresponding revenue.










(10) These are office closure charges and adjustments previously included in Adjusted EBITDA and accelerated depreciation related to fixed assets for planned office closures.










(11) The amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations totaled $9.2 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $18.7 million and $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.










(12) Income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate, adjusted for certain discrete items, if any, of 21.0% and 26.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 23.1% and 23.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)






(in thousands, except share amounts)


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 6,981


$ 4,960

Restricted cash


19,907


13,857

Contract receivables, net


212,829


256,923

Contract assets


236,227


188,941

Prepaid expenses and other assets


22,148


21,133

Income tax receivable


8,136


6,260

Total Current Assets


506,228


492,074

Property and Equipment, net


62,094


66,503

Other Assets:





Goodwill


1,253,025


1,248,855

Other intangible assets, net


95,618


111,701

Operating lease - right-of-use assets


111,701


115,531

Deferred tax assets


13,234


1,603

Other assets


32,091


30,086

Total Assets


$ 2,073,991


$ 2,066,353






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 123,835


$ 159,522

Contract liabilities


23,913


24,580

Operating lease liabilities


20,708


20,721

Finance lease liabilities


2,657


2,612

Accrued salaries and benefits


90,194


105,773

Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs


48,383


49,271

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


83,809


86,701

Total Current Liabilities


393,499


449,180

Long-term Liabilities:





Long-term debt


462,319


411,743

Operating lease liabilities - non-current


148,631


155,935

Finance lease liabilities - non-current


9,921


11,261

Other long-term liabilities


59,229


55,775

Total Liabilities


1,073,599


1,083,894






Commitments and Contingencies










Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued


-


-

Common stock, par value $.001; 70,000,000 shares authorized; 24,336,393 and 24,186,962 shares
issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 18,428,490 and 18,666,290 shares
outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


24


24

Additional paid-in capital


454,425


443,463

Retained earnings


920,135


874,772

Treasury stock, 5,907,903 and 5,520,672 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


(361,891)


(320,054)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(12,301)


(15,746)

Total Stockholders' Equity


1,000,392


982,459

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 2,073,991


$ 2,066,353






ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



June 30,

(in thousands)


2025


2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income


$ 50,512


$ 52,928

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision for credit losses


(505)


1,552

Deferred income taxes and unrecognized income tax benefits


(14,084)


(10,233)

Non-cash equity compensation


8,438


8,225

Depreciation and amortization


29,497


27,066

Gain on divestiture of a business


-


(1,715)

Other operating adjustments, net


3,604


470

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:





Net contract assets and liabilities


(43,619)


(23,561)

Contract receivables


47,300


(5,828)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(2,226)


3,787

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net


(3,556)


(399)

Accounts payable


(36,534)


(23,569)

Accrued salaries and benefits


(16,256)


5,905

Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs


(2,502)


7,335

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


1,675


13,075

Income tax receivable and payable


(1,749)


(3,633)

Other liabilities


(1,072)


(770)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


18,923


50,635






Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Payments for purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software


(9,202)


(10,392)

Proceeds from divestiture of a business


-


1,715

Other investing, net


403


-

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities


(8,799)


(8,677)






Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Advances from working capital facilities


755,651


660,396

Payments on working capital facilities


(705,626)


(657,420)

Proceeds from other short-term borrowings


7,605


36,783

Repayments of other short-term borrowings


(15,365)


(46,933)

Receipt of restricted contract funds


-


1,269

Payment of restricted contract funds


-


(3,583)

Dividends paid


(5,199)


(5,257)

Net payments for stock issuances and share repurchases


(39,313)


(30,618)

Other financing, net


(1,297)


(1,145)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities


(3,544)


(46,508)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash


1,491


(131)






Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash


8,071


(4,681)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period


18,817


9,449

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of Period


$ 26,888


$ 4,768






Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Cash paid during the period for:





Interest


$ 14,904


$ 15,270

Income taxes


$ 25,837


$ 31,107






ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Schedule (13)



















Revenue by client market


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery


52 %


46 %


51 %


46 %

Health and social programs


33 %


38 %


34 %


38 %

Security and other civilian & commercial


15 %


16 %


15 %


16 %

Total


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %



















Revenue by client type


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

U.S. federal government


43 %


53 %


46 %


55 %

U.S. state and local government


18 %


17 %


17 %


16 %

International government


6 %


6 %


6 %


5 %

Total Government


67 %


76 %


69 %


76 %

Commercial


33 %


24 %


31 %


24 %

Total


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %



















Revenue by contract mix


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Time-and-materials


43 %


43 %


43 %


42 %

Fixed-price


50 %


46 %


49 %


46 %

Cost-based


7 %


11 %


8 %


12 %

Total


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %



















(13) As is shown in the supplemental schedule, we track revenue by key metrics that provide useful information about the nature of our operations. Client markets provide insight into the breadth of our expertise. Client type is an indicator of the diversity of our client base. Revenue by contract mix provides insight in terms of the degree of performance risk that we have assumed.

© 2025 PR Newswire
