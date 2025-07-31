Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with second quarter 2025 earnings

Total assets under management reach a record $845.7 billion

MDT strategies reach $23.2 billion, up $6.4 billion from Q1 2025 and up $8.9 billion YTD

Q2 2025 earnings per diluted share of $1.16

Board declares $0.34 per share dividend and authorizes new share repurchase program

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.16 for Q2 2025, compared to $0.20 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $91.0 million for Q2 2025, compared to $21.0 million for Q2 2024. Federated Hermes' Q2 2024 results included a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.76) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $845.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $63.0 billion or 8% from $782.7 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $5.9 billion or 1% from $839.8 billion at March 31, 2025. Total average managed assets for Q2 2025 were $837.3 billion, up $57.7 billion or 7% from $779.6 billion for Q2 2024 and down $5.9 billion or 1% from $843.2 billion for Q1 2025.

"In the second quarter, we saw continued interest in our broad suite of MDT equity and alternative quantitative investment solutions, which deploy a disciplined, repeatable process that is based on fundamental and technical factors and offers the opportunity for outperformance," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors with interest in capital preservation and liquidity helped drive demand for our microshort and ultrashort funds, which are a step further out the yield curve and pursue higher yields than money market strategies. Also, ETF and collective investment trust offerings were among our quarterly leaders in net sales. We will continue to strategically introduce complementary offerings of our most popular investment strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of Aug 8, 2025. During Q2 2025, Federated Hermes purchased 1,547,182 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $64.5 million. The board of directors also authorized its 18th share repurchase program, allowing the buyback of up to an additional 5 million shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company's existing 5 million share repurchase program, approved in October 2024, has approximately 1.1 million shares remaining.

Equity assets were $89.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up $11.1 billion or 14% from $77.9 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $8.1 billion or 10% from $80.9 billion at March 31, 2025. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2025 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $98.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $3.4 billion or 4% from $95.3 billion at June 30, 2024 and down $0.8 billion from $99.5 billion at March 31, 2025. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2025 on a net basis included Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF, Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $0.6 billion or 3% from $20.1 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $1.3 billion or 7% from $19.4 billion at March 31, 2025.

Money market assets were $634.4 billion at June 30, 2025, up $47.8 billion or 8% from $586.6 billion at June 30, 2024 and down $2.7 billion from $637.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Money market fund assets were a record $468.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up $42.4 billion or 10% from $425.6 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $3.1 billion or 1% from $464.9 billion at March 31, 2025.

Financial Summary

Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Revenue increased $22.3 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue resulting from higher average money market and equity assets.

During Q2 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (28% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $54.1 million or 15% primarily due to lower intangible asset related expense due to the Q2 2024 impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited, and a decrease in Other expense of $7.2 million primarily due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. These decreases were partially offset by a $14.1 million increase in compensation and related expense related to higher incentive compensation and a $5.9 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $11.8 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2025.

Q2 2025 vs. Q1 2025

Revenue increased $1.3 million primarily due to one more day in Q2 2025. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in performance fees.

Operating expenses increased $16.0 million or 5% primarily due to a $12.3 million increase in Other expense resulting from a Q1 2025 value added tax (VAT) refund received related to amended VAT filings in the U.K.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $9.5 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2025 as compared to the increase in the market value of the investments in Q1 2025.

YTD 2025 vs. YTD 2024

Revenue increased $49.4 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets and an increase in performance fees.

For the first half of 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (28% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $60.1 million or 9% primarily due to lower intangible asset related expense due to the Q2 2024 impairment charge and a $27.3 million decrease in Other expense resulting from the VAT refund received and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. These decreases were offset by a $20.8 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily related to higher incentive compensation and a $10.1 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $10.6 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2025 compared to the increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2024.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 1, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 52682. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $845.7 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 12% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

1) As of June 30, 2025.

2) Morningstar, June 30, 2025. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2025.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies and uses, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain offering demand, the timing and level of offering sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended %

Change

Q2 2024

to Q2

2025

Quarter Ended %

Change

Q1 2025

to

Q2 2025

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 287,435 $ 270,622 6 %

$ 287,460 0 % Administrative service fees, net-affiliates 101,657 95,346 7

101,109 1 Other service fees, net 35,752 36,615 (2)

34,971 2 Total Revenue 424,844 402,583 6

423,540 0













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 144,872 130,748 11

143,270 1 Distribution 99,399 93,503 6

99,085 0 Systems and communications 23,481 23,194 1

24,226 (3) Professional service fees 18,628 19,845 (6)

18,548 0 Office and occupancy 9,910 9,765 1

9,952 0 Advertising and promotional 6,146 6,621 (7)

4,576 34 Travel and related 4,117 3,847 7

3,553 16 Intangible asset related 3,503 69,392 (95)

3,196 10 Other (2,296) 4,951 (146)

(14,638) 84 Total Operating Expenses 307,760 361,866 (15)

291,768 5 Operating Income 117,084 40,717 188

131,772 (11)













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 16,947 5,132 230

7,475 127 Debt expense (3,170) (3,159) 0

(3,179) 0 Other, net (35) (34) (3)

(27) (30) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 13,742 1,939 NM

4,269 222 Income before income taxes 130,826 42,656 207

136,041 (4) Income tax provision 34,135 23,431 46

32,165 6 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 96,691 19,225 403

103,876 (7) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,691 (1,802) 416

2,742 108 Net Income $ 91,000 $ 21,027 333 %

$ 101,134 (10) %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share 1











Basic and diluted $ 1.16 $ 0.20 480 %

$ 1.25 (7) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 75,064 80,026



77,541

Diluted 75,072 80,026



77,542

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.34 $ 1.31



$ 0.31







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.1 million, $4.7 million and $4.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 574,895 $ 534,916 7 % Administrative service fees, net-affiliates 202,766 190,132 7 Other service fees, net 70,723 73,906 (4) Total Revenue 848,384 798,954 6







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 288,143 267,294 8 Distribution 198,484 188,398 5 Systems and communications 47,707 45,017 6 Professional service fees 37,176 38,197 (3) Office and occupancy 19,862 19,734 1 Advertising and promotional 10,722 10,927 (2) Travel and related 7,670 7,119 8 Intangible asset related 6,699 72,627 NM Other (16,935) 10,343 (264) Total Operating Expenses 599,528 659,656 (9) Operating Income 248,856 139,298 79







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 24,422 13,615 79 Debt expense (6,349) (6,308) 1 Other, net (62) 69 (190) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 18,011 7,376 144 Income before income taxes 266,867 146,674 82 Income tax provision 66,300 52,439 26 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 200,567 94,235 113 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 8,433 (1,825) NM Net Income $ 192,134 $ 96,060 100 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share 1





Basic and diluted $ 2.40 $ 1.12 114 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 76,296 80,367

Diluted 76,300 80,368

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.65 $ 1.59







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $8.7 million and $5.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) June 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 607,479 $ 641,042 Other current assets 153,203 140,310 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,207,039 1,132,699 Other long-term assets 183,864 170,633 Total Assets $ 2,151,585 $ 2,084,684





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 225,729 $ 289,193 Long-term debt 348,237 348,106 Other long-term liabilities 300,521 296,665 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 162,993 55,514 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,920,707 1,728,044 Treasury stock (806,602) (632,838) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,151,585 $ 2,084,684

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Equity











Beginning assets $ 80,913 $ 79,423 $ 80,157

$ 79,423 $ 79,291 Sales1 7,961 7,412 3,811

15,373 7,726 Redemptions1 (6,180) (5,993) (7,071)

(12,173) (14,422) Net sales (redemptions)1 1,781 1,419 (3,260)

3,200 (6,696) Net exchanges 0 (114) 9

(114) 14 Impact of foreign exchange2 1,023 754 12

1,777 (555) Market gains and (losses)3 5,277 (569) 933

4,708 5,797 Ending assets $ 88,994 $ 80,913 $ 77,851

$ 88,994 $ 77,851













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 99,486 $ 98,059 $ 96,325

$ 98,059 $ 94,920 Sales1 5,267 5,944 5,262

11,211 11,845 Redemptions1 (7,652) (6,288) (6,699)

(13,940) (12,094) Net sales (redemptions)1 (2,385) (344) (1,437)

(2,729) (249) Net exchanges 5 101 (179)

106 (186) Impact of foreign exchange2 208 85 (8)

293 (79) Market gains and (losses)3 1,373 1,585 593

2,958 888 Ending assets $ 98,687 $ 99,486 $ 95,294

$ 98,687 $ 95,294













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 19,426 $ 18,864 $ 20,465

$ 18,864 $ 20,551 Sales1 782 1,085 647

1,867 1,408 Redemptions1 (551) (1,024) (1,177)

(1,575) (1,917) Net sales (redemptions)1 231 61 (530)

292 (509) Net exchanges (1) 1 174

0 176 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 109 0 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 1,091 532 21

1,623 (205) Market gains and (losses)3 (118) (32) (69)

(150) 48 Ending assets $ 20,738 $ 19,426 $ 20,061

$ 20,738 $ 20,061













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,826 $ 2,883 $ 2,928

$ 2,883 $ 2,867 Sales1 44 63 42

107 86 Redemptions1 (137) (105) (113)

(242) (225) Net sales (redemptions)1 (93) (42) (71)

(135) (139) Net exchanges (2) 2 1

0 1 Market gains and (losses)3 125 (17) 18

108 147 Ending assets $ 2,856 $ 2,826 $ 2,876

$ 2,856 $ 2,876













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 202,651 $ 199,229 $ 199,875

$ 199,229 $ 197,629 Sales1 14,054 14,504 9,762

28,558 21,065 Redemptions1 (14,520) (13,410) (15,060)

(27,930) (28,658) Net sales (redemptions)1 (466) 1,094 (5,298)

628 (7,593) Net exchanges 2 (10) 5

(8) 5 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 109 0 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 2,322 1,371 25

3,693 (839) Market gains and (losses)3 6,657 967 1,475

7,624 6,880 Ending assets $ 211,275 $ 202,651 $ 196,082

$ 211,275 $ 196,082





1) For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Offering Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2025

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,910 $ 37,003 $ 45,800 $ 53,686 $ 11,879 $ 7,547 $ 2,700 $ 126 $ 104,289 $ 98,362 Sales 4,764 3,197 3,271 1,996 674 108 44 0 8,753 5,301 Redemptions (4,195) (1,985) (4,459) (3,193) (391) (160) (121) (16) (9,166) (5,354) Net sales (redemptions) 569 1,212 (1,188) (1,197) 283 (52) (77) (16) (413) (53) Net exchanges 0 0 6 (1) (1) 0 (2) 0 3 (1) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0 0 109 0 0 0 109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 567 456 125 83 621 470 0 0 1,313 1,009 Market gains and (losses)3 4,313 964 672 701 14 (132) 109 16 5,108 1,549 Ending assets $ 49,359 $ 39,635 $ 45,415 $ 53,272 $ 12,905 $ 7,833 $ 2,730 $ 126 $ 110,409 $ 100,866























Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,752 $ 35,671 $ 45,550 $ 52,509 $ 11,501 $ 7,363 $ 2,764 $ 119 $ 103,567 $ 95,662 Sales 9,479 5,894 6,716 4,495 1,730 137 107 0 18,032 10,526 Redemptions (7,838) (4,335) (8,528) (5,412) (1,341) (234) (222) (20) (17,929) (10,001) Net sales (redemptions) 1,641 1,559 (1,812) (917) 389 (97) (115) (20) 103 525 Net exchanges (107) (7) 110 (4) 0 0 0 0 3 (11) Acquisition-related 0 0 0 0 109 0 0 0 109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 905 872 171 122 922 701 0 0 1,998 1,695 Market gains and (losses)3 3,168 1,540 1,396 1,562 (16) (134) 81 27 4,629 2,995 Ending assets $ 49,359 $ 39,635 $ 45,415 $ 53,272 $ 12,905 $ 7,833 $ 2,730 $ 126 $ 110,409 $ 100,866





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Offering Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 104,289 $ 103,567 $ 103,143

$ 103,567 $ 101,530 Sales 8,753 9,279 6,318

18,032 13,484 Redemptions (9,166) (8,763) (8,757)

(17,929) (16,987) Net sales (redemptions) (413) 516 (2,439)

103 (3,503) Net exchanges 3 0 6

3 8 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 109 0 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 1,313 685 (5)

1,998 (425) Market gains and (losses)2 5,108 (479) 542

4,629 3,637 Ending assets $ 110,409 $ 104,289 $ 101,247

$ 110,409 $ 101,247













Total Separate Account Assets 3











Beginning assets $ 98,362 $ 95,662 $ 96,732

$ 95,662 $ 96,099 Sales4 5,301 5,225 3,444

10,526 7,581 Redemptions4 (5,354) (4,647) (6,303)

(10,001) (11,671) Net sales (redemptions)4 (53) 578 (2,859)

525 (4,090) Net exchanges (1) (10) (1)

(11) (3) Impact of foreign exchange1 1,009 686 30

1,695 (414) Market gains and (losses)2 1,549 1,446 933

2,995 3,243 Ending assets $ 100,866 $ 98,362 $ 94,835

$ 100,866 $ 94,835













Total Long-term Assets 3











Beginning assets $ 202,651 $ 199,229 $ 199,875

$ 199,229 $ 197,629 Sales4 14,054 14,504 9,762

28,558 21,065 Redemptions4 (14,520) (13,410) (15,060)

(27,930) (28,658) Net sales (redemptions)4 (466) 1,094 (5,298)

628 (7,593) Net exchanges 2 (10) 5

(8) 5 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 109 0 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 2,322 1,371 25

3,693 (839) Market gains and (losses)2 6,657 967 1,475

7,624 6,880 Ending assets $ 211,275 $ 202,651 $ 196,082

$ 211,275 $ 196,082





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 By Asset Class









Equity $ 88,994 $ 80,913 $ 79,423 $ 83,609 $ 77,851 Fixed-income 98,687 99,486 98,059 100,171 95,294 Alternative / private markets 20,738 19,426 18,864 20,683 20,061 Multi-asset 2,856 2,826 2,883 2,958 2,876 Total long-term assets 211,275 202,651 199,229 207,421 196,082 Money market 634,400 637,122 630,349 593,030 586,647 Total Managed Assets $ 845,675 $ 839,773 $ 829,578 $ 800,451 $ 782,729











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 49,359 $ 43,910 $ 43,752 $ 45,391 $ 42,404 Fixed-income 45,415 45,800 45,550 46,027 43,842 Alternative / private markets 12,905 11,879 11,501 12,558 12,258 Multi-asset 2,730 2,700 2,764 2,823 2,743 Total long-term assets 110,409 104,289 103,567 106,799 101,247 Money market 468,044 464,912 461,720 440,397 425,627 Total Fund Assets $ 578,453 $ 569,201 $ 565,287 $ 547,196 $ 526,874 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 39,635 $ 37,003 $ 35,671 $ 38,218 $ 35,447 Fixed-income 53,272 53,686 52,509 54,144 51,452 Alternative / private markets 7,833 7,547 7,363 8,125 7,803 Multi-asset 126 126 119 135 133 Total long-term assets 100,866 98,362 95,662 100,622 94,835 Money market 166,356 172,210 168,629 152,633 161,020 Total Separate Account Assets $ 267,222 $ 270,572 $ 264,291 $ 253,255 $ 255,855 Total Managed Assets $ 845,675 $ 839,773 $ 829,578 $ 800,451 $ 782,729

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 By Asset Class









Equity $ 83,564 $ 82,105 $ 82,247 $ 80,220 $ 78,137 Fixed-income 98,365 99,360 98,254 97,563 95,484 Alternative / private markets 20,053 19,012 19,754 20,455 20,306 Multi-asset 2,779 2,900 2,934 2,910 2,889 Total long-term assets 204,761 203,377 203,189 201,148 196,816 Money market 632,543 639,827 601,169 592,304 582,758 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 837,304 $ 843,204 $ 804,358 $ 793,452 $ 779,574











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 45,965 $ 45,260 $ 45,261 $ 43,632 $ 42,274 Fixed-income 44,972 45,715 45,654 44,977 43,910 Alternative / private markets 12,370 11,610 12,010 12,451 12,331 Multi-asset 2,654 2,774 2,811 2,775 2,737 Total long-term assets 105,961 105,359 105,736 103,835 101,252 Money market 462,683 463,727 445,775 436,418 419,999 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 568,644 $ 569,086 $ 551,511 $ 540,253 $ 521,251 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 37,599 $ 36,845 $ 36,986 $ 36,588 $ 35,863 Fixed-income 53,393 53,645 52,600 52,586 51,574 Alternative / private markets 7,683 7,402 7,744 8,004 7,975 Multi-asset 125 126 123 135 152 Total long-term assets 98,800 98,018 97,453 97,313 95,564 Money market 169,860 176,100 155,394 155,886 162,759 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 268,660 $ 274,118 $ 252,847 $ 253,199 $ 258,323 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 837,304 $ 843,204 $ 804,358 $ 793,452 $ 779,574

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Six Months Ended (in millions)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 82,834

$ 78,553 Fixed-income

98,862

95,638 Alternative / private markets

19,533

20,395 Multi-asset

2,840

2,882 Total long-term assets

204,069

197,468 Money market

636,185

580,570 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 840,254

$ 778,038









By Offering Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 45,612

$ 42,315 Fixed-income

45,344

43,884 Alternative / private markets

11,990

12,354 Multi-asset

2,714

2,738 Total long-term assets

105,660

101,291 Money market

463,205

417,450 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 568,865

$ 518,741 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 37,222

$ 36,238 Fixed-income

53,518

51,754 Alternative / private markets

7,543

8,041 Multi-asset

126

144 Total long-term assets

98,409

96,177 Money market

172,980

163,120 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 271,389

$ 259,297 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 840,254

$ 778,038

