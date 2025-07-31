Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914304 | ISIN: US3142111034 | Ticker-Symbol: 3KC
Düsseldorf
01.08.25 | 08:10
43,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDERATED HERMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERATED HERMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,00043,80011:39
43,00043,80011:20
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 22:17 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with second quarter 2025 earnings

  • Total assets under management reach a record $845.7 billion
  • MDT strategies reach $23.2 billion, up $6.4 billion from Q1 2025 and up $8.9 billion YTD
  • Q2 2025 earnings per diluted share of $1.16
  • Board declares $0.34 per share dividend and authorizes new share repurchase program

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.16 for Q2 2025, compared to $0.20 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $91.0 million for Q2 2025, compared to $21.0 million for Q2 2024. Federated Hermes' Q2 2024 results included a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.76) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $845.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $63.0 billion or 8% from $782.7 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $5.9 billion or 1% from $839.8 billion at March 31, 2025. Total average managed assets for Q2 2025 were $837.3 billion, up $57.7 billion or 7% from $779.6 billion for Q2 2024 and down $5.9 billion or 1% from $843.2 billion for Q1 2025.

"In the second quarter, we saw continued interest in our broad suite of MDT equity and alternative quantitative investment solutions, which deploy a disciplined, repeatable process that is based on fundamental and technical factors and offers the opportunity for outperformance," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors with interest in capital preservation and liquidity helped drive demand for our microshort and ultrashort funds, which are a step further out the yield curve and pursue higher yields than money market strategies. Also, ETF and collective investment trust offerings were among our quarterly leaders in net sales. We will continue to strategically introduce complementary offerings of our most popular investment strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of Aug 8, 2025. During Q2 2025, Federated Hermes purchased 1,547,182 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $64.5 million. The board of directors also authorized its 18th share repurchase program, allowing the buyback of up to an additional 5 million shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company's existing 5 million share repurchase program, approved in October 2024, has approximately 1.1 million shares remaining.

Equity assets were $89.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up $11.1 billion or 14% from $77.9 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $8.1 billion or 10% from $80.9 billion at March 31, 2025. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2025 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $98.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $3.4 billion or 4% from $95.3 billion at June 30, 2024 and down $0.8 billion from $99.5 billion at March 31, 2025. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2025 on a net basis included Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF, Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $0.6 billion or 3% from $20.1 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $1.3 billion or 7% from $19.4 billion at March 31, 2025.

Money market assets were $634.4 billion at June 30, 2025, up $47.8 billion or 8% from $586.6 billion at June 30, 2024 and down $2.7 billion from $637.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Money market fund assets were a record $468.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up $42.4 billion or 10% from $425.6 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $3.1 billion or 1% from $464.9 billion at March 31, 2025.

Financial Summary

Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Revenue increased $22.3 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue resulting from higher average money market and equity assets.

During Q2 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (28% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $54.1 million or 15% primarily due to lower intangible asset related expense due to the Q2 2024 impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited, and a decrease in Other expense of $7.2 million primarily due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. These decreases were partially offset by a $14.1 million increase in compensation and related expense related to higher incentive compensation and a $5.9 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $11.8 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2025.

Q2 2025 vs. Q1 2025

Revenue increased $1.3 million primarily due to one more day in Q2 2025. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in performance fees.

Operating expenses increased $16.0 million or 5% primarily due to a $12.3 million increase in Other expense resulting from a Q1 2025 value added tax (VAT) refund received related to amended VAT filings in the U.K.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $9.5 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2025 as compared to the increase in the market value of the investments in Q1 2025.

YTD 2025 vs. YTD 2024

Revenue increased $49.4 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets and an increase in performance fees.

For the first half of 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (28% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $60.1 million or 9% primarily due to lower intangible asset related expense due to the Q2 2024 impairment charge and a $27.3 million decrease in Other expense resulting from the VAT refund received and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. These decreases were offset by a $20.8 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily related to higher incentive compensation and a $10.1 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $10.6 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2025 compared to the increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2024.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 1, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 52682. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $845.7 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 12% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

1) As of June 30, 2025.
2) Morningstar, June 30, 2025. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2025.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies and uses, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain offering demand, the timing and level of offering sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Quarter Ended

%
Change
Q2 2024
to Q2
2025


Quarter Ended

%
Change
Q1 2025
to
Q2 2025


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024


March 31, 2025

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$ 287,435

$ 270,622

6 %


$ 287,460

0 %

Administrative service fees, net-affiliates

101,657

95,346

7


101,109

1

Other service fees, net

35,752

36,615

(2)


34,971

2

Total Revenue

424,844

402,583

6


423,540

0








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

144,872

130,748

11


143,270

1

Distribution

99,399

93,503

6


99,085

0

Systems and communications

23,481

23,194

1


24,226

(3)

Professional service fees

18,628

19,845

(6)


18,548

0

Office and occupancy

9,910

9,765

1


9,952

0

Advertising and promotional

6,146

6,621

(7)


4,576

34

Travel and related

4,117

3,847

7


3,553

16

Intangible asset related

3,503

69,392

(95)


3,196

10

Other

(2,296)

4,951

(146)


(14,638)

84

Total Operating Expenses

307,760

361,866

(15)


291,768

5

Operating Income

117,084

40,717

188


131,772

(11)








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

16,947

5,132

230


7,475

127

Debt expense

(3,170)

(3,159)

0


(3,179)

0

Other, net

(35)

(34)

(3)


(27)

(30)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

13,742

1,939

NM


4,269

222

Income before income taxes

130,826

42,656

207


136,041

(4)

Income tax provision

34,135

23,431

46


32,165

6

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

96,691

19,225

403


103,876

(7)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the
noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,691

(1,802)

416


2,742

108

Net Income

$ 91,000

$ 21,027

333 %


$ 101,134

(10) %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share 1







Basic and diluted

$ 1.16

$ 0.20

480 %


$ 1.25

(7) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic

75,064

80,026



77,541


Diluted

75,072

80,026



77,542


Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.34

$ 1.31



$ 0.31




1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.1 million, $4.7 million and $4.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income




(in thousands, except per share data)





Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

% Change

Revenue




Investment advisory fees, net

$ 574,895

$ 534,916

7 %

Administrative service fees, net-affiliates

202,766

190,132

7

Other service fees, net

70,723

73,906

(4)

Total Revenue

848,384

798,954

6





Operating Expenses




Compensation and related

288,143

267,294

8

Distribution

198,484

188,398

5

Systems and communications

47,707

45,017

6

Professional service fees

37,176

38,197

(3)

Office and occupancy

19,862

19,734

1

Advertising and promotional

10,722

10,927

(2)

Travel and related

7,670

7,119

8

Intangible asset related

6,699

72,627

NM

Other

(16,935)

10,343

(264)

Total Operating Expenses

599,528

659,656

(9)

Operating Income

248,856

139,298

79





Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

24,422

13,615

79

Debt expense

(6,349)

(6,308)

1

Other, net

(62)

69

(190)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

18,011

7,376

144

Income before income taxes

266,867

146,674

82

Income tax provision

66,300

52,439

26

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

200,567

94,235

113

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

8,433

(1,825)

NM

Net Income

$ 192,134

$ 96,060

100 %





Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.




Earnings Per Share 1




Basic and diluted

$ 2.40

$ 1.12

114 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding




Basic

76,296

80,367


Diluted

76,300

80,368


Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.65

$ 1.59




1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $8.7 million and $5.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

June 30, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Assets



Cash and other investments

$ 607,479

$ 641,042

Other current assets

153,203

140,310

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,207,039

1,132,699

Other long-term assets

183,864

170,633

Total Assets

$ 2,151,585

$ 2,084,684




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities

$ 225,729

$ 289,193

Long-term debt

348,237

348,106

Other long-term liabilities

300,521

296,665

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

162,993

55,514

Equity excluding treasury stock

1,920,707

1,728,044

Treasury stock

(806,602)

(632,838)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$ 2,151,585

$ 2,084,684

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Equity







Beginning assets

$ 80,913

$ 79,423

$ 80,157


$ 79,423

$ 79,291

Sales1

7,961

7,412

3,811


15,373

7,726

Redemptions1

(6,180)

(5,993)

(7,071)


(12,173)

(14,422)

Net sales (redemptions)1

1,781

1,419

(3,260)


3,200

(6,696)

Net exchanges

0

(114)

9


(114)

14

Impact of foreign exchange2

1,023

754

12


1,777

(555)

Market gains and (losses)3

5,277

(569)

933


4,708

5,797

Ending assets

$ 88,994

$ 80,913

$ 77,851


$ 88,994

$ 77,851








Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$ 99,486

$ 98,059

$ 96,325


$ 98,059

$ 94,920

Sales1

5,267

5,944

5,262


11,211

11,845

Redemptions1

(7,652)

(6,288)

(6,699)


(13,940)

(12,094)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(2,385)

(344)

(1,437)


(2,729)

(249)

Net exchanges

5

101

(179)


106

(186)

Impact of foreign exchange2

208

85

(8)


293

(79)

Market gains and (losses)3

1,373

1,585

593


2,958

888

Ending assets

$ 98,687

$ 99,486

$ 95,294


$ 98,687

$ 95,294








Alternative/Private Markets







Beginning assets

$ 19,426

$ 18,864

$ 20,465


$ 18,864

$ 20,551

Sales1

782

1,085

647


1,867

1,408

Redemptions1

(551)

(1,024)

(1,177)


(1,575)

(1,917)

Net sales (redemptions)1

231

61

(530)


292

(509)

Net exchanges

(1)

1

174


0

176

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

109

0

0


109

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

1,091

532

21


1,623

(205)

Market gains and (losses)3

(118)

(32)

(69)


(150)

48

Ending assets

$ 20,738

$ 19,426

$ 20,061


$ 20,738

$ 20,061








Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$ 2,826

$ 2,883

$ 2,928


$ 2,883

$ 2,867

Sales1

44

63

42


107

86

Redemptions1

(137)

(105)

(113)


(242)

(225)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(93)

(42)

(71)


(135)

(139)

Net exchanges

(2)

2

1


0

1

Market gains and (losses)3

125

(17)

18


108

147

Ending assets

$ 2,856

$ 2,826

$ 2,876


$ 2,856

$ 2,876








Total Long-term Assets







Beginning assets

$ 202,651

$ 199,229

$ 199,875


$ 199,229

$ 197,629

Sales1

14,054

14,504

9,762


28,558

21,065

Redemptions1

(14,520)

(13,410)

(15,060)


(27,930)

(28,658)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(466)

1,094

(5,298)


628

(7,593)

Net exchanges

2

(10)

5


(8)

5

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

109

0

0


109

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

2,322

1,371

25


3,693

(839)

Market gains and (losses)3

6,657

967

1,475


7,624

6,880

Ending assets

$ 211,275

$ 202,651

$ 196,082


$ 211,275

$ 196,082



1)

For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Offering Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


June 30, 2025


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$ 43,910

$ 37,003

$ 45,800

$ 53,686

$ 11,879

$ 7,547

$ 2,700

$ 126

$ 104,289

$ 98,362

Sales

4,764

3,197

3,271

1,996

674

108

44

0

8,753

5,301

Redemptions

(4,195)

(1,985)

(4,459)

(3,193)

(391)

(160)

(121)

(16)

(9,166)

(5,354)

Net sales (redemptions)

569

1,212

(1,188)

(1,197)

283

(52)

(77)

(16)

(413)

(53)

Net exchanges

0

0

6

(1)

(1)

0

(2)

0

3

(1)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

0

0

109

0

0

0

109

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

567

456

125

83

621

470

0

0

1,313

1,009

Market gains and (losses)3

4,313

964

672

701

14

(132)

109

16

5,108

1,549

Ending assets

$ 49,359

$ 39,635

$ 45,415

$ 53,272

$ 12,905

$ 7,833

$ 2,730

$ 126

$ 110,409

$ 100,866













Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$ 43,752

$ 35,671

$ 45,550

$ 52,509

$ 11,501

$ 7,363

$ 2,764

$ 119

$ 103,567

$ 95,662

Sales

9,479

5,894

6,716

4,495

1,730

137

107

0

18,032

10,526

Redemptions

(7,838)

(4,335)

(8,528)

(5,412)

(1,341)

(234)

(222)

(20)

(17,929)

(10,001)

Net sales (redemptions)

1,641

1,559

(1,812)

(917)

389

(97)

(115)

(20)

103

525

Net exchanges

(107)

(7)

110

(4)

0

0

0

0

3

(11)

Acquisition-related

0

0

0

0

109

0

0

0

109

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

905

872

171

122

922

701

0

0

1,998

1,695

Market gains and (losses)3

3,168

1,540

1,396

1,562

(16)

(134)

81

27

4,629

2,995

Ending assets

$ 49,359

$ 39,635

$ 45,415

$ 53,272

$ 12,905

$ 7,833

$ 2,730

$ 126

$ 110,409

$ 100,866



1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Offering Type




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Total Fund Assets







Beginning assets

$ 104,289

$ 103,567

$ 103,143


$ 103,567

$ 101,530

Sales

8,753

9,279

6,318


18,032

13,484

Redemptions

(9,166)

(8,763)

(8,757)


(17,929)

(16,987)

Net sales (redemptions)

(413)

516

(2,439)


103

(3,503)

Net exchanges

3

0

6


3

8

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

109

0

0


109

0

Impact of foreign exchange1

1,313

685

(5)


1,998

(425)

Market gains and (losses)2

5,108

(479)

542


4,629

3,637

Ending assets

$ 110,409

$ 104,289

$ 101,247


$ 110,409

$ 101,247








Total Separate Account Assets 3







Beginning assets

$ 98,362

$ 95,662

$ 96,732


$ 95,662

$ 96,099

Sales4

5,301

5,225

3,444


10,526

7,581

Redemptions4

(5,354)

(4,647)

(6,303)


(10,001)

(11,671)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(53)

578

(2,859)


525

(4,090)

Net exchanges

(1)

(10)

(1)


(11)

(3)

Impact of foreign exchange1

1,009

686

30


1,695

(414)

Market gains and (losses)2

1,549

1,446

933


2,995

3,243

Ending assets

$ 100,866

$ 98,362

$ 94,835


$ 100,866

$ 94,835








Total Long-term Assets 3







Beginning assets

$ 202,651

$ 199,229

$ 199,875


$ 199,229

$ 197,629

Sales4

14,054

14,504

9,762


28,558

21,065

Redemptions4

(14,520)

(13,410)

(15,060)


(27,930)

(28,658)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(466)

1,094

(5,298)


628

(7,593)

Net exchanges

2

(10)

5


(8)

5

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

109

0

0


109

0

Impact of foreign exchange1

2,322

1,371

25


3,693

(839)

Market gains and (losses)2

6,657

967

1,475


7,624

6,880

Ending assets

$ 211,275

$ 202,651

$ 196,082


$ 211,275

$ 196,082



1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets


(in millions)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

By Asset Class






Equity

$ 88,994

$ 80,913

$ 79,423

$ 83,609

$ 77,851

Fixed-income

98,687

99,486

98,059

100,171

95,294

Alternative / private markets

20,738

19,426

18,864

20,683

20,061

Multi-asset

2,856

2,826

2,883

2,958

2,876

Total long-term assets

211,275

202,651

199,229

207,421

196,082

Money market

634,400

637,122

630,349

593,030

586,647

Total Managed Assets

$ 845,675

$ 839,773

$ 829,578

$ 800,451

$ 782,729







By Offering Type






Funds:






Equity

$ 49,359

$ 43,910

$ 43,752

$ 45,391

$ 42,404

Fixed-income

45,415

45,800

45,550

46,027

43,842

Alternative / private markets

12,905

11,879

11,501

12,558

12,258

Multi-asset

2,730

2,700

2,764

2,823

2,743

Total long-term assets

110,409

104,289

103,567

106,799

101,247

Money market

468,044

464,912

461,720

440,397

425,627

Total Fund Assets

$ 578,453

$ 569,201

$ 565,287

$ 547,196

$ 526,874

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$ 39,635

$ 37,003

$ 35,671

$ 38,218

$ 35,447

Fixed-income

53,272

53,686

52,509

54,144

51,452

Alternative / private markets

7,833

7,547

7,363

8,125

7,803

Multi-asset

126

126

119

135

133

Total long-term assets

100,866

98,362

95,662

100,622

94,835

Money market

166,356

172,210

168,629

152,633

161,020

Total Separate Account Assets

$ 267,222

$ 270,572

$ 264,291

$ 253,255

$ 255,855

Total Managed Assets

$ 845,675

$ 839,773

$ 829,578

$ 800,451

$ 782,729

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

By Asset Class






Equity

$ 83,564

$ 82,105

$ 82,247

$ 80,220

$ 78,137

Fixed-income

98,365

99,360

98,254

97,563

95,484

Alternative / private markets

20,053

19,012

19,754

20,455

20,306

Multi-asset

2,779

2,900

2,934

2,910

2,889

Total long-term assets

204,761

203,377

203,189

201,148

196,816

Money market

632,543

639,827

601,169

592,304

582,758

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 837,304

$ 843,204

$ 804,358

$ 793,452

$ 779,574







By Offering Type






Funds:






Equity

$ 45,965

$ 45,260

$ 45,261

$ 43,632

$ 42,274

Fixed-income

44,972

45,715

45,654

44,977

43,910

Alternative / private markets

12,370

11,610

12,010

12,451

12,331

Multi-asset

2,654

2,774

2,811

2,775

2,737

Total long-term assets

105,961

105,359

105,736

103,835

101,252

Money market

462,683

463,727

445,775

436,418

419,999

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 568,644

$ 569,086

$ 551,511

$ 540,253

$ 521,251

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$ 37,599

$ 36,845

$ 36,986

$ 36,588

$ 35,863

Fixed-income

53,393

53,645

52,600

52,586

51,574

Alternative / private markets

7,683

7,402

7,744

8,004

7,975

Multi-asset

125

126

123

135

152

Total long-term assets

98,800

98,018

97,453

97,313

95,564

Money market

169,860

176,100

155,394

155,886

162,759

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 268,660

$ 274,118

$ 252,847

$ 253,199

$ 258,323

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 837,304

$ 843,204

$ 804,358

$ 793,452

$ 779,574

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Six Months Ended

(in millions)


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

By Asset Class





Equity


$ 82,834


$ 78,553

Fixed-income


98,862


95,638

Alternative / private markets


19,533


20,395

Multi-asset


2,840


2,882

Total long-term assets


204,069


197,468

Money market


636,185


580,570

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$ 840,254


$ 778,038






By Offering Type





Funds:





Equity


$ 45,612


$ 42,315

Fixed-income


45,344


43,884

Alternative / private markets


11,990


12,354

Multi-asset


2,714


2,738

Total long-term assets


105,660


101,291

Money market


463,205


417,450

Total Avg. Fund Assets


$ 568,865


$ 518,741

Separate Accounts:





Equity


$ 37,222


$ 36,238

Fixed-income


53,518


51,754

Alternative / private markets


7,543


8,041

Multi-asset


126


144

Total long-term assets


98,409


96,177

Money market


172,980


163,120

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets


$ 271,389


$ 259,297

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$ 840,254


$ 778,038

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.