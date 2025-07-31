Ameren Corporation: Ameren Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share were $1.01 in 2025 vs. $0.97 in 2024

Reaffirm 2025 Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $4.85 to $5.05 Per Share

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today announced second quarter 2025 net income attributable to common shareholders of $275 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2024 net income of $258 million, or $0.97 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2025 earnings reflected increased infrastructure investments, new Ameren Missouri electric service rates that became effective June 1, 2025, and continued disciplined cost management. These positive factors were partially offset by higher interest expense at Ameren Parent and Ameren Missouri and lower Ameren Missouri retail sales, primarily driven by near-normal temperatures in the second quarter of 2025 compared to warmer-than-normal temperatures in the prior-year period. Finally, the earnings per diluted share comparison reflected higher weighted-average basic common shares outstanding in the second quarter 2025.

"We are executing across all elements of our strategy, including by hardening the grid, expanding our balanced generation portfolio, and supporting economic development, " said Martin J. Lyons, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "These efforts reinforce our commitment to investing in a reliable and resilient energy future that provides value for our customers and communities. We remain on track to deliver earnings within our 2025 earnings guidance range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share."

Ameren recorded GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025, of $564 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024, of $519 million, or $1.95 per diluted share. Excluding a prior year charge discussed below, Ameren recorded six month 2024 adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of $530 million, or $1.99 per diluted share. The increase in year-over-year six month earnings reflected increased infrastructure investments, new Ameren Missouri electric service rates and higher Ameren Missouri electric retail sales. These positive factors were partially offset by higher interest expense at Ameren Missouri and Ameren Parent.

A reconciliation of three-month and six-month GAAP to adjusted earnings is reflected in the table below. There were no adjustments to 2025 or second quarter 2024 earnings. A charge for additional mitigation relief related to Ameren Missouri's Rush Island Energy Center, which decreased first quarter 2024 earnings by $11 million, was excluded from adjusted six-month 2024 earnings.



(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP Earnings / Diluted EPS $ 275 $ 1.01 $ 258 $ 0.97 $ 564 $ 2.08 $ 519 $ 1.95 Charge for additional mitigation relief related to Rush Island Energy Center $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 15 $ 0.05 Less: Federal income tax benefit - - - - - - (4) (0.01) Charge, net of tax benefit $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 11 $ 0.04 Adjusted Earnings / Diluted EPS $ 275 $ 1.01 $ 258 $ 0.97 $ 564 $ 2.08 $ 530 $ 1.99

Earnings Guidance

Today, Ameren reaffirms its 2025 earnings per share guidance range of $4.85 to $5.05. Due to strong year-to-date performance, Ameren is well positioned to deliver 2025 earnings in the top half of its 2025 earnings guidance range. Earnings guidance for 2025 assumes normal temperatures for the last six months of the year and is subject to the effects of, among other things: regulatory, judicial and legislative actions; energy center and energy transmission and distribution operations; energy, economic, capital and credit market conditions; customer usage; severe storms; market returns on company-owned life insurance investments; unusual or otherwise unexpected gains or losses; and other risks and uncertainties outlined, or referred to, in the Forward-looking Statements section of this press release.

Ameren Missouri Segment Results

Ameren Missouri second quarter 2025 earnings were $150 million, compared to second quarter 2024 earnings of $128 million. The year-over-year increase reflected new electric service rates that became effective June 1, 2025, earnings on increased infrastructure investments and lower operations and maintenance expenses. These positive factors were partially offset by lower electric retail sales, primarily driven by near-normal temperatures in the second quarter of 2025 compared to warmer-than-normal temperatures in the prior-year period, and higher interest expense.

Ameren Transmission Segment Results

Ameren Transmission second quarter 2025 earnings were $86 million, compared to second quarter 2024 earnings of $79 million.

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution Segment Results

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution second quarter 2025 earnings were $64 million, compared to second quarter 2024 earnings of $61 million.

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Segment Results

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas second quarter 2025 earnings were $10 million, compared to second quarter 2024 earnings of $6 million.

Ameren Parent Results (includes items not reported in a business segment)

Ameren Parent's second quarter 2025 loss was $35 million, compared to a second quarter 2024 loss of $16 million. The year-over-year comparison reflected higher interest expense.

Analyst Conference Call

Ameren will conduct a conference call for financial analysts at 9 a.m. Central Time on Friday, August 1, 2025, to discuss 2025 earnings, earnings guidance and other matters.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Revenues:













Electric $ 2,038

$ 1,521

$ 3,660

$ 2,885 Natural gas 183

172

658

624 Total operating revenues 2,221

1,693

4,318

3,509 Operating Expenses:













Fuel and purchased power 794

327

1,296

655 Natural gas purchased for resale 39

33

208

184 Other operations and maintenance 460

465

945

935 Depreciation and amortization 386

376

753

737 Taxes other than income taxes 131

131

275

266 Total operating expenses 1,810

1,332

3,477

2,777 Operating Income 411

361

841

732 Other Income, Net 96

103

181

192 Interest Charges 187

165

362

319 Income Before Income Taxes 320

299

660

605 Income Taxes 43

39

93

83 Net Income 277

260

567

522 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 2

2

3

3 Net Income Attributable to Ameren Common Shareholders $ 275

$ 258

$ 564

$ 519















Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 1.02

$ 0.97

$ 2.09

$ 1.95















Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 1.01

$ 0.97

$ 2.08

$ 1.95















Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 270.3

266.7

270.1

266.5 Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 271.6

266.8

271.5

266.8

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, in millions)

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11

$ 7 Accounts receivable - trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts) 567

525 Unbilled revenue 467

346 Miscellaneous accounts receivable 101

96 Inventories 738

762 Current regulatory assets 332

366 Other current assets 258

162 Total current assets 2,474

2,264 Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net 37,816

36,304 Investments and Other Assets:





Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 1,414

1,342 Goodwill 411

411 Regulatory assets 2,666

2,397 Pension and other postretirement benefits 734

757 Other assets 1,110

1,123 Total investments and other assets 6,335

6,030 TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,625

$ 44,598 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 29

$ 317 Short-term debt 1,141

1,143 Accounts and wages payable 882

1,059 Taxes accrued 155

60 Interest accrued 230

196 Customer deposits 240

223 Other current liabilities 410

415 Total current liabilities 3,087

3,413 Long-term Debt, Net 18,811

17,262 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:





Accumulated deferred income taxes and tax credits, net 4,881

4,474 Regulatory liabilities 6,014

5,897 Asset retirement obligations 838

822 Other deferred credits and liabilities 551

487 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 12,284

11,680 Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock 3

3 Other paid-in capital, principally premium on common stock 7,541

7,513 Retained earnings 4,784

4,604 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14)

(6) Total shareholders' equity 12,314

12,114 Noncontrolling Interests 129

129 Total equity 12,443

12,243 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 46,625

$ 44,598

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 567

$ 522 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 793

760 Amortization of nuclear fuel 20

38 Amortization of debt issuance costs and premium/discounts 10

9 Deferred income taxes and tax credits, net 172

76 Allowance for equity funds used during construction (39)

(25) Stock-based compensation costs 14

14 Other 10

13 Changes in assets and liabilities (254)

(358) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,293

1,049 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (2,130)

(1,892) Nuclear fuel expenditures (19)

(37) Purchases of securities - nuclear decommissioning trust fund (244)

(323) Sales and maturities of securities - nuclear decommissioning trust fund 223

309 Other 59

11 Net cash used in investing activities (2,111)

(1,932) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Dividends on common stock (384)

(356) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holders (3)

(3) Short-term debt, net (2)

156 Maturities and extinguishment of long-term debt (324)

(350) Issuances of long-term debt 1,599

1,470 Issuances of common stock 25

21 Employee payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (13)

(8) Debt issuance costs (14)

(18) Net cash provided by financing activities 884

912 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 66

29 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (a) 328

272 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (b) $ 394

$ 301



(a) Includes $7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $321 million of restricted cash as of December 31, 2024. (b) Includes $11 million of cash and cash equivalents and $383 million of restricted cash as of June 30, 2025.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Electric Sales - kilowatthours (in millions):













Ameren Missouri













Residential 2,812

2,995

6,676

6,472 Commercial 3,349

3,386

6,716

6,657 Industrial 1,037

1,046

1,996

2,005 Street lighting and public authority 13

14

30

33 Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal 7,211

7,441

15,418

15,167 Off-system 662

1,484

1,876

2,615 Ameren Missouri total 7,873

8,925

17,294

17,782 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution













Residential 2,435

2,582

5,408

5,333 Commercial 2,758

2,791

5,578

5,547 Industrial 2,511

2,712

5,002

5,390 Street lighting and public authority 95

100

198

198 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total 7,799

8,185

16,186

16,468 Ameren Total 15,672

17,110

33,480

34,250 Electric Revenues (in millions):













Ameren Missouri













Residential $ 405

$ 395

$ 781

$ 736 Commercial 344

324

617

583 Industrial 84

77

150

138 Other, including street lighting and public authority 11

21

9

45 Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal $ 844

$ 817

$ 1,557

$ 1,502 Off-system sales and capacity 471

47

651

76 Ameren Missouri total $ 1,315

$ 864

$ 2,208

$ 1,578 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution













Residential $ 321

$ 311

$ 663

$ 608 Commercial 181

163

361

328 Industrial 48

47

98

92 Other, including street lighting and public authority 23

(12)

23

(13) Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total $ 573

$ 509

$ 1,145

$ 1,015 Ameren Transmission













Ameren Illinois Transmission(a) $ 152

$ 136

$ 306

$ 267 ATXI 56

55

113

110 Eliminate affiliate revenues -

-

(1)

(1) Ameren Transmission total $ 208

$ 191

$ 418

$ 376 Other and intersegment eliminations(a) (58)

(43)

(111)

(84) Ameren Total $ 2,038

$ 1,521

$ 3,660

$ 2,885





(a) Includes $40 million, $27 million, $77 million and $55 million, respectively, of electric operating revenues from transmission services provided to the Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gas Sales - dekatherms (in millions):













Ameren Missouri 3

3

12

11 Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 30

28

95

88 Ameren Total 33

31

107

99 Gas Revenues (in millions):











Ameren Missouri $ 25

$ 24

$ 89

$ 85 Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 158

148

569

539 Ameren Total $ 183

$ 172

$ 658

$ 624





June 30,





December 31,





2025





2024 Common Stock:













Shares outstanding (in millions)



270.4





269.9 Book value per share



$ 45.54





$ 44.88

