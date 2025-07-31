Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, revenue increased 4.5% to $1,339.6 million, compared to $1,281.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from continuing operations before other income and expense increased 17.2% to $86.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $73.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from continuing operations, net of tax, increased 53.8% to $57.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $37.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.5% to $125.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $124.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share from continuing operations increased 88.2% to $0.32 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.17 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue increased 3.4% to $2,692.8 million, compared to $2,603.0 million for the same period, prior year. Income from continuing operations before other income and expense increased 3.6% to $199.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $192.3 million for the same period, prior year. Income from continuing operations, net of tax, increased 33.7% to $132.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $99.2 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $276.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $290.5 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share from continuing operations increased 52.0% to $0.76 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.50 for the same period, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.

On November 25, 2024, Select completed a tax-free distribution of 104,093,503 shares of common stock of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ("Concentra") to its stockholders. Following the completion of the distribution, the Company no longer owns any shares of Concentra common stock. The results of Concentra are presented as discontinued operations and, as such, have been excluded from both continuing operations and segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, and the outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of June 30, 2025, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 36 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,919 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At June 30, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $601.1 million, compared to $604.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $56.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $71.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 9.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 11.9% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $1,238.2 million, compared to $1,260.8 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $142.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $187.8 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 11.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 14.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 17.2% to $313.8 million, compared to $267.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 14.7% to $71.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $62.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 22.6% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 23.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 16.4% to $621.2 million, compared to $533.5 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 14.7% to $141.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $123.4 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 22.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 23.1% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 3.8% to $327.6 million, compared to $315.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 6.1% to $30.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $28.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 9.3% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 9.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 2.6% to $634.9 million, compared to $618.7 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 2.0% to $54.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $53.7 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 8.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 8.7% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Dividend

On July 30, 2025, Select Medical's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.0625 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about August 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2025.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's Board of Directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's Board of Directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2025, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the Board of Directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Select Medical repurchased 6,375,512 shares at a cost of approximately $96.5 million, or $15.13 per share, which includes transaction costs. From the inception of the common stock repurchase program through June 30, 2025, Select Medical has repurchased 54,610,335 shares at a cost of approximately $696.8 million, or $12.76 per share, which includes transaction costs. On August 16, 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which enacted a 1% excise tax on stock repurchases that exceed $1.0 million, effective January 1, 2023. As of June 30, 2025, $0.9 million has been accrued for the 1% excise tax as a cost of the stock repurchase.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is reaffirming its 2025 business outlook, which was provided most recently in its May 1, 2025 press release. For fiscal year 2025, Select Medical expects revenue to be in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion, Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $510.0 million to $530.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.09 to $1.19. Reconciliations of full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA expectations to income from operations, net of tax, is presented in table X of this release.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results and its business outlook on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website at www.selectmedicalholdings.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.

For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode.

* * * * *

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2025 business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

adverse economic conditions including an inflationary environment could cause us to continue to experience increases in the prices of labor and other costs of doing business resulting in a negative impact on our business, operating results, cash flows, and financial condition;

changes to United States tariff and import/export regulations and the impact on global economic conditions may have a negative effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, and/or the inability to attract or retain qualified healthcare professionals could limit our ability to staff our facilities;

shortages in qualified health professionals could cause us to increase our dependence on contract labor, increase our efforts to recruit and train new employees, and expand upon our initiatives to retain existing staff, which could increase our operating costs significantly;

the negative impact of public threats such as a global pandemic or widespread outbreak of an infectious disease similar to the COVID-19 pandemic;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources, or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

717-972-1100

[email protected]

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2024

2025

% Change Revenue

$ 1,281,748

$ 1,339,579

4.5 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,121,943

1,184,129

5.5 General and administrative

49,878

35,663

(28.5) Depreciation and amortization

36,069

34,848

(3.4) Total costs and expenses

1,207,890

1,254,640

3.9 Other operating income (loss)

(2)

1,592

N/M Income from continuing operations before other income and expense

73,856

86,531

17.2 Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

9,991

13,618

36.3 Interest expense

(27,994)

(29,978)

7.1 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

55,853

70,171

25.6 Income tax expense from continuing operations

18,215

12,292

(32.5) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

37,638

57,879

53.8 Discontinued operations:











Income from discontinued business

71,155

-

N/M Income tax expense from discontinued business

14,027

-

N/M Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

57,128

-

N/M Net income

94,766

57,879

(38.9) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

17,203

17,308

0.6 Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 77,563

$ 40,571

(47.7) % Net income attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders:











Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 21,757

$ 40,571



Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

55,806

-



Net income attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders

$ 77,563

$ 40,571



Earnings per common share:











Continuing operations - basic and diluted

$ 0.17

$ 0.32



Discontinued operations - basic and diluted

0.43

-



Total earnings per common share - basic and diluted(1)

$ 0.60

$ 0.32







(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2024

2025

% Change Revenue

$ 2,602,959

$ 2,692,751

3.4 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

2,242,654

2,356,740

5.1 General and administrative

98,325

68,671

(30.2) Depreciation and amortization

71,653

69,656

(2.8) Total costs and expenses

2,412,632

2,495,067

3.4 Other operating income

1,998

1,592

(20.3) Income from continuing operations before other income and expense

192,325

199,276

3.6 Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

20,412

26,130

28.0 Interest expense

(68,675)

(59,050)

(14.0) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

144,062

166,356

15.5 Income tax expense from continuing operations

44,895

33,745

(24.8) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

99,167

132,611

33.7 Discontinued operations:











Income from discontinued business

136,571

-

N/M Income tax expense from discontinued business

23,805

-

N/M Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

112,766

-

N/M Net income

211,933

132,611

(37.4) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

37,473

35,359

(5.6) Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 174,460

$ 97,252

(44.3) % Net income attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders:











Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 64,339

$ 97,252



Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

110,121

-



Net income attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders

$ 174,460

$ 97,252



Earnings per common share:











Continuing operations - basic and diluted

$ 0.50

$ 0.76



Discontinued operations - basic and diluted

0.85

-



Total earnings per common share - basic and diluted(1)

$ 1.35

$ 0.76







(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful

III. Earnings per Share For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:





Basic and Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 37,638

$ 57,879

$ 99,167

$ 132,611 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

15,881

17,308

34,828

35,359 Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to

Select Medical's common stockholders

21,757

40,571

64,339

97,252 Less: distributed and undistributed net income attributable to

participating securities

932

820

2,508

1,965 Distributed and undistributed income from continuing

operations, net of tax, attributable to common shares

$ 20,825

$ 39,751

$ 61,831

$ 95,287

The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:





Three Months Ended June 30,



2024



2025



Income from

Continuing

Operations,

Net of Tax,

Allocation

Shares (1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Income from

Continuing

Operations,

Net of Tax,

Allocation

Shares (1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 20,825

123,946

$ 0.17



$ 39,751

123,359

$ 0.32 Participating securities

932

5,550

$ 0.17



820

2,545

$ 0.32 Total

$ 21,757











$ 40,571













Six Months Ended June 30,



2024



2025



Income from

Continuing

Operations,

Net of Tax,

Allocation

Shares (1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Income from

Continuing

Operations,

Net of Tax,

Allocation

Shares (1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 61,831

123,902

$ 0.50



$ 95,287

124,774

$ 0.76 Participating securities

2,508

5,026

$ 0.50



1,965

2,573

$ 0.76 Total

$ 64,339











$ 97,252











(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2024

June 30, 2025 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 59,694

$ 52,349 Accounts receivable

821,385

909,460 Other current assets

138,698

119,081 Total Current Assets

1,019,777

1,080,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets

908,095

938,624 Property and equipment, net

872,185

921,741 Goodwill

2,331,898

2,331,898 Identifiable intangible assets, net

103,183

101,925 Other assets

372,813

367,172 Total Assets

$ 5,607,951

$ 5,742,250 Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 777,781

$ 736,514 Current operating lease liabilities

179,601

182,150 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

20,269

20,326 Total Current Liabilities

977,651

938,990 Non-current operating lease liabilities

787,124

818,128 Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,691,546

1,839,631 Non-current deferred tax liability

81,497

72,946 Other non-current liabilities

73,038

73,293 Total Liabilities

3,610,856

3,742,988 Redeemable non-controlling interests

10,167

8,493 Total equity

1,986,928

1,990,769 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 5,607,951

$ 5,742,250

V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)





2024

2025 Operating activities







Net income

$ 94,766

$ 57,879 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,756

10,947 Depreciation and amortization

53,939

34,848 Provision for expected credit losses

606

(728) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(6,315)

(13,618) Gain on sale or disposal of assets

(1,066)

(20) Stock compensation expense

14,413

4,032 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

742

786 Deferred income taxes

(27,448)

(1,693) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

56,199

(548) Other current assets

16,168

12,792 Other assets

(15,210)

1,332 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

89,602

4,283 Net cash provided by operating activities

278,152

110,292 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(588)

- Purchases of property and equipment

(55,548)

(64,684) Proceeds from sale of assets

2,068

15 Net cash used in investing activities

(54,068)

(64,669) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

220,000

365,000 Payments on revolving facilities

(385,000)

(295,000) Payments on term loans

-

(2,625) Borrowings of other debt

-

5,338 Principal payments on other debt

(14,200)

(8,962) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(16,254)

(7,885) Repurchase of common stock

(1,400)

(86,176) Decrease in overdrafts

(4,908)

(4,177) Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

1,749

2,962 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(5,531)

(14,962) Net cash used in financing activities

(205,544)

(46,487) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

18,540

(864) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

92,620

53,213 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 111,160

$ 52,349 Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $22,439 under the

interest rate cap contract during the three months ended June 30, 2024

$ 53,044

$ 38,293 Cash paid for taxes

60,222

19,580

VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)





2024

2025 Operating activities







Net income

$ 211,933

$ 132,611 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

14,130

31,092 Depreciation and amortization

108,008

69,656 Provision for expected credit losses

1,460

1,555 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(16,736)

(26,130) Gain on sale or disposal of assets

(1,022)

(43) Stock compensation expense

26,023

7,924 Amortization of debt discount, premium, and issuance costs

1,492

1,569 Deferred income taxes

(34,339)

(7,348) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(139,109)

(89,631) Other current assets

6,557

562 Other assets

(12,847)

3,459 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

45,913

(18,441) Net cash provided by operating activities

211,463

106,835 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(5,993)

- Purchases of property and equipment

(108,065)

(117,023) Proceeds from sale of assets

2,333

39 Net cash used in investing activities

(111,725)

(116,984) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

715,000

770,000 Payments on revolving facilities

(650,000)

(625,000) Payments on term loans

(79,085)

(5,250) Borrowings of other debt

17,728

21,353 Principal payments on other debt

(23,261)

(16,691) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(32,299)

(15,945) Repurchases of common stock

(1,400)

(97,565) Decrease in overdrafts

(6,648)

(9,297) Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

5,751

10,906 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(18,370)

(29,707) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(72,584)

2,804 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

27,154

(7,345) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

84,006

59,694 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 111,160

$ 52,349 Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $44,954 under the

interest rate cap contract during the six months ended June 30, 2024

$ 141,878

$ 62,065 Cash paid for taxes

60,826

21,052

VII. Key Statistics For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024, and 2025 (unaudited)





2024

2025

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

107

104



Revenue (,000)

$ 604,921

$ 601,139

(0.6) % Number of patient days(b)(c)

279,241

278,916

(0.1) % Number of admissions(b)(d)

8,888

8,966

0.9 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,159

$ 2,148

(0.5) % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

67 %

69 %

3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 71,833

$ 56,283

(21.6) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.9 %

9.4 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

33

36



Revenue (,000)

$ 267,831

$ 313,775

17.2 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

117,045

125,927

7.6 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

8,325

9,102

9.3 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,113

$ 2,236

5.8 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

84 %

82 %

(2.4) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 61,954

$ 71,047

14.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.1 %

22.6 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics operated - end of period(a)

1,925

1,919



Working days(g)

64

64



Revenue (,000)

$ 315,496

$ 327,584

3.8 % Number of visits(b)(h)

2,827,625

2,934,026

3.8 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 100

$ 100

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 28,769

$ 30,513

6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.1 %

9.3 %









(a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. (g) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented. (h) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics during the periods presented. (i) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.

VIII. Key Statistics For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024, and 2025 (unaudited)





2024

2025

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

107

104



Revenue (,000)

$ 1,260,801

$ 1,238,169

(1.8) % Number of patient days(b)(c)

573,863

570,240

(0.6) % Number of admissions(b)(d)

18,417

18,317

(0.5) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,190

$ 2,164

(1.2) % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

69 %

71 %

2.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 187,773

$ 142,932

(23.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.9 %

11.5 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

33

36



Revenue (,000)

$ 533,531

$ 621,163

16.4 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

233,889

248,749

6.4 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

16,600

17,950

8.1 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,105

$ 2,235

6.2 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

85 %

82 %

(3.5) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 123,354

$ 141,471

14.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.1 %

22.8 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics operated - end of period(a)

1,925

1,919



Working days(g)

128

127



Revenue (,000)

$ 618,654

$ 634,926

2.6 % Number of visits(b)(h)

5,562,751

5,643,990

1.5 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 100

$ 101

1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 53,697

$ 54,786

2.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.7 %

8.6 %









(a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. (g) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented. (h) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics during the periods presented. (i) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.

IX. Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, income from continuing operations, income from continuing operations before other income and expense, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings from continuing operations excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, transaction costs associated with the Concentra separation, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2025



2024

2025 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 37,638

$ 57,879



$ 99,167

$ 132,611 Income tax expense 18,215

12,292



44,895

33,745 Interest expense 27,994

29,978



68,675

59,050 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (9,991)

(13,618)



(20,412)

(26,130) Income from continuing operations, before other income and expense 73,856

86,531



192,325

199,276 Stock compensation expense:















Included in general and administrative 11,874

3,159



21,556

6,267 Included in cost of services 2,373

873



4,135

1,657 Depreciation and amortization 36,069

34,848



71,653

69,656 Concentra separation transaction costs 557

-



835

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,729

$ 125,411



$ 290,504

$ 276,856

















Critical illness recovery hospital $ 71,833

$ 56,283



$ 187,773

$ 142,932 Rehabilitation hospital 61,954

71,047



123,354

141,471 Outpatient rehabilitation 28,769

30,513



53,697

54,786 Other(a) (37,827)

(32,432)



(74,320)

(62,333) Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,729

$ 125,411



$ 290,504

$ 276,856



(a) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs.

X. Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 (In millions, unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2025 expectations.



Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low

High Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Select Medical $ 141

$ 154 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 73

76 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 214

230 Income tax expense 64

70 Interest expense 116

116 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (49)

(51) Income from continuing operations before other income and expense 345

365 Stock compensation expense 19

19 Depreciation and amortization 146

146 Adjusted EBITDA $ 510

$ 530

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation