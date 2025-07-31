SNDL Inc.: SNDL Announces 2025 Annual and Special Meeting Results

EDMONTON, AB, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were passed.

At the Meeting, Shareholders approved: (i) fixing the number of directors of the board at seven (7); (ii) electing each of Gregory Mills, J. Carlo Cannell, Lori Ell, Zachary George, Frank Krasovec, Bryan Pinney, and Gregory Turnbull as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) re-appointing CBIZ Inc. (formerly Marcum LLP) as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to set their remuneration; and (iv) the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan and the unallocated awards issuable thereunder.

The following votes were received with respect to fixing the number of directors of the board at seven (7):

# of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Against % of Votes Against 81,437,840 90.08 8,966,964 9.92

The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Gregory Mills 37,627,605 90.43 3,979,839 9.57 J. Carlo Cannell 37,674,260 90.55 3,933,185 9.45 Lori Ell 37,669,902 90.54 3,937,542 9.46 Zachary George 37,596,461 90.36 4,010,982 9.64 Frank Krasovec 37,291,964 89.63 4,315,481 10.37 Bryan Pinney 37,589,021 90.34 4,018,423 9.66 Gregory Turnbull 37,132,554 89.24 4,474,890 10.76

The following votes were received with respect to the re-appointment of CBIZ Inc. (formerly Marcum LLP) as the auditors of the Company:

# of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 81,759,588 90.44 8,645,217 9.56

The following votes were received with respect to the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan and the unallocated awards issuable thereunder:

# of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Against % of Votes Withheld 34,749,681 83.52 6,857,761 16.48

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf and Superette. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer-facing?cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry.?For more information, please visit www.sndl.com ?

SOURCE SNDL Inc.