Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQXY | ISIN: CA83307B1013 | Ticker-Symbol: VY4
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 11:30
1,443 Euro
-3,99 % -0,060
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SNDL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNDL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4371,48111:40
1,4431,48611:30
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 22:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SNDL Inc.: SNDL Announces 2025 Annual and Special Meeting Results

EDMONTON, AB, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were passed.

At the Meeting, Shareholders approved: (i) fixing the number of directors of the board at seven (7); (ii) electing each of Gregory Mills, J. Carlo Cannell, Lori Ell, Zachary George, Frank Krasovec, Bryan Pinney, and Gregory Turnbull as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) re-appointing CBIZ Inc. (formerly Marcum LLP) as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to set their remuneration; and (iv) the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan and the unallocated awards issuable thereunder.

The following votes were received with respect to fixing the number of directors of the board at seven (7):

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Against

% of Votes Against

81,437,840

90.08

8,966,964

9.92

The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Nominee

# of Votes
For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Gregory Mills

37,627,605

90.43

3,979,839

9.57

J. Carlo Cannell

37,674,260

90.55

3,933,185

9.45

Lori Ell

37,669,902

90.54

3,937,542

9.46

Zachary George

37,596,461

90.36

4,010,982

9.64

Frank Krasovec

37,291,964

89.63

4,315,481

10.37

Bryan Pinney

37,589,021

90.34

4,018,423

9.66

Gregory Turnbull

37,132,554

89.24

4,474,890

10.76

The following votes were received with respect to the re-appointment of CBIZ Inc. (formerly Marcum LLP) as the auditors of the Company:

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

81,759,588

90.44

8,645,217

9.56

The following votes were received with respect to the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan and the unallocated awards issuable thereunder:

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Against

% of Votes Withheld

34,749,681

83.52

6,857,761

16.48

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf and Superette. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer-facing?cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry.?For more information, please visit www.sndl.com?

SOURCE SNDL Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.