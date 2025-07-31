SNDL Inc.: SNDL Announces 2025 Annual and Special Meeting Results

EDMONTON, AB, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were passed.
At the Meeting, Shareholders approved: (i) fixing the number of directors of the board at seven (7); (ii) electing each of Gregory Mills, J. Carlo Cannell, Lori Ell, Zachary George, Frank Krasovec, Bryan Pinney, and Gregory Turnbull as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) re-appointing CBIZ Inc. (formerly Marcum LLP) as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to set their remuneration; and (iv) the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan and the unallocated awards issuable thereunder.
The following votes were received with respect to fixing the number of directors of the board at seven (7):
# of Votes For
% of Votes For
# of Votes Against
% of Votes Against
81,437,840
90.08
8,966,964
9.92
The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:
Nominee
# of Votes
% of Votes
# of Votes
% of Votes
Gregory Mills
37,627,605
90.43
3,979,839
9.57
J. Carlo Cannell
37,674,260
90.55
3,933,185
9.45
Lori Ell
37,669,902
90.54
3,937,542
9.46
Zachary George
37,596,461
90.36
4,010,982
9.64
Frank Krasovec
37,291,964
89.63
4,315,481
10.37
Bryan Pinney
37,589,021
90.34
4,018,423
9.66
Gregory Turnbull
37,132,554
89.24
4,474,890
10.76
The following votes were received with respect to the re-appointment of CBIZ Inc. (formerly Marcum LLP) as the auditors of the Company:
# of Votes For
% of Votes For
# of Votes Withheld
% of Votes Withheld
81,759,588
90.44
8,645,217
9.56
The following votes were received with respect to the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan and the unallocated awards issuable thereunder:
# of Votes For
% of Votes For
# of Votes Against
% of Votes Withheld
34,749,681
83.52
6,857,761
16.48
ABOUT SNDL INC.
SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf and Superette. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer-facing?cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry.?For more information, please visit www.sndl.com?
SOURCE SNDL Inc.