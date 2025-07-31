Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results of Operations for Second Quarter 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Financial Corporation ("Broadway", "we", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYFC), parent company of City First Bank, National Association (the "Bank", and collectively, with the Company, "City First Broadway"), reported consolidated net income before preferred dividends of $603 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to consolidated net income of $269 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $147 thousand during the second quarter of 2025 after deducting preferred dividends of $750 thousand, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $269 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted loss per common share was ($0.02) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.03 of income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted loss per common share for the second quarter of 2025 reflects preferred dividends of $0.09 per diluted common share.

For the first six months of 2025, the Company reported consolidated net loss before preferred dividends of $1.3 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income before preferred dividends of $105 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2024. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $2.8 million during the first six months of 2025 after deducting preferred dividends of $1.5 million, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $105 thousand for the first six months of 2024. Diluted loss per common share was ($0.32) for the first six months of 2025, compared to $0.01 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2024. Diluted loss per common share for the first six months of 2025 reflects preferred dividends of $0.18 per diluted common share.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

The net interest margin increased by 22 basis points to 2.63% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.41% for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven largely by growth in the yield on average loan balances and a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities

Total deposits increased by $53.5 million, or 7.2%, during the first six months of 2025 compared to December 31, 2024

Capital ratios remain strong with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 15.69% at June 30, 2025 compared to 13.96% at December 31, 2024

Credit quality remains strong with non-accrual loans to total loans at 0.42% and non-performing loans to total assets at 0.36%

Borrowings were $69.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $195.5 million at December 31, 2024, a reduction of $126.3 million, or 64.6%

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Argrett commented, "We had a favorable second quarter of 2025, and continue to build on this positive momentum. Deposits grew by 2.9%, or $22.4 million, since March 31, 2025 and 7.18%, or $53.5 million, this year. We reduced borrowings by $126.3 million to $69.2 million as of June 30, 2025 resulting in lower cost of funds. The net interest margin was 2.63% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which is an improvement of 22 basis points compared to the same three-month period of last year."

"Our results for the second quarter of 2025 were positively impacted by a reduction in non-interest expense of 26.23%, or $2.7 million, since last quarter, mainly due to the operational loss associated with the $1.9 million fraudulent wire during the first quarter, which will result in a corresponding gain if recovered. In addition, our second quarter financial results were positively impacted by a reduction in the provision for loan losses of $266 thousand, mainly due to a decrease in loans."

"We remain focused on executing our strategic goals and mission objectives, building a stronger balance sheet and improving profitability in order to drive long-term performance that will help support growth in the low-to-moderate income communities within our markets."

"As always, I thank our employees for their endless dedication and our stockholders, depositors, and board for their continued support of our strategy and mission. Your support and efforts are essential in our ability to improve our efficiency and promote growth."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income before provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $7.8 million, representing a decrease of $163 thousand, or 2.1%, from net interest income before provision for credit losses of $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease resulted from a $1.3 million decrease in interest income, primarily due to a decrease in interest on interest-bearing deposits, as a result of a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, as well as a decline in interest income on available-for-sale securities due to a decrease in the average balance of available-for-sale securities. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense due to a decline in interest on borrowings as a result of a decrease in the average balance of borrowings. The Company reduced borrowings to improve the net interest margin and to support capacity for future loan growth.



The net interest margin increased to 2.63% for the second quarter of 2025 from 2.41% for the second quarter of 2024, due to an increase in the average rate earned on interest-earning assets, which increased to 4.83% for the second quarter of 2025 from 4.71% for the second quarter of 2024, and a decrease in the cost of funds, which decreased to 3.07% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.19% for the second quarter of 2024.



Net Interest Income before provision for credit losses for the first six months of 2025 totaled $15.8 million, representing an increase of $358 thousand, or 2.3%, from net interest income before provision for credit losses of $15.4 million for the first six months of 2024. The increase resulted from a $2.0 million decrease in interest expense due to a decline in interest on borrowings as a result of a decrease in the average balance of borrowings. The Company reduced borrowings to improve the net interest margin and to support capacity for future loan growth. This increase was partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in interest income, primarily due to a decrease in interest on interest-bearing deposits, as a result of a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, as well as a decline in interest income on available-for-sale securities due to a decrease in the average balance of available-for-sale securities.



The net interest margin increased to 2.67% for the first six months of 2025 from 2.34% for the first six months of 2024, due to an increase in the average rate earned on interest-earnings assets, which increased to 4.83% for the first six months of 2025 from 4.59% for the first six months of 2024, and a decrease in the cost of funds, which decreased to 3.02% for the first six months of 2025 from 3.11% for the first six months of 2024.





The Provision for Credit Losses was $423 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $754 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024. There were no loan charge-offs recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2025 or 2024.



The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased to $8.6 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $8.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The Bank had four non-accrual loans at June 30, 2025 with an unpaid principal balance of $4.0 million. Credit quality remains strong with non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans at 0.42% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.36% despite the increase in non-accrual loans.





Non-interest Expense was $17.7 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $15.1 million for the first six months of 2024, representing an increase of $2.6 million, or 17.4%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.9 million loss incurred from wire fraud, which will result in a gain if recovered, as well as an $830 thousand increase in compensation and benefits expense. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of full-time employees during 2024 in various production and administrative positions as part of the Bank's efforts to expand its operational capabilities to grow its balance sheet. These increases were partially offset by a $485 thousand decrease in professional services expense.





The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $435 thousand for the first six months of 2025 and income tax expense of $89 thousand for the first six months of 2024. The decrease in tax expense reflected a decrease of $1.9 million in pre-tax income between the two periods. The effective tax rate was 25.60% for the first six months of 2025, compared to 50.28% for the first six months of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets decreased by $76.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, reflecting decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $31.9 million, securities available-for-sale of $25.9 million, net loans of $11.6 million and FHLB stock of $5.9 million. The reduction in securities available-for-sale was mainly due to maturities and paydowns, and the cash from the securities in addition to the cash on hand was used to reduce borrowings, leading to the decrease in stock held with FHLB.





decreased by $76.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, reflecting decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $31.9 million, securities available-for-sale of $25.9 million, net loans of $11.6 million and FHLB stock of $5.9 million. The reduction in securities available-for-sale was mainly due to maturities and paydowns, and the cash from the securities in addition to the cash on hand was used to reduce borrowings, leading to the decrease in stock held with FHLB. Loans Held for Investment, Net of the ACL, decreased by $11.6 million to $957.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $968.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to loan payoffs and repayments.





decreased by $11.6 million to $957.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $968.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to loan payoffs and repayments. Deposits increased by $53.5 million, or 7.2%, to $798.9 million at June 30, 2025, from $745.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was attributable to an increase of $67.7 million in certificates of deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases of $4.5 million in savings deposits, $3.5 million in Certificate of Deposit Registry Service ("CDARS") deposits (CDARS deposits are similar to ICS deposits, but involve certificates of deposit, instead of money market accounts), $3.3 million in liquid deposits (demand, interest checking, and money market accounts), and $2.9 million in Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") deposits (ICS deposits are the Bank's money market deposit accounts in excess of FDIC insured limits whereby the Bank makes reciprocal arrangements for insurance with other banks). As of June 30, 2025, our uninsured deposits, including deposits from City First Bank and other affiliates, represented 35% of our total deposits, compared to 32% as of December 31, 2024. We leverage our long-standing partnership with IntraFi Deposit Solutions to offer deposit insurance for accounts exceeding the FDIC deposit insurance limit of $250,000.





increased by $53.5 million, or 7.2%, to $798.9 million at June 30, 2025, from $745.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was attributable to an increase of $67.7 million in certificates of deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases of $4.5 million in savings deposits, $3.5 million in Certificate of Deposit Registry Service ("CDARS") deposits (CDARS deposits are similar to ICS deposits, but involve certificates of deposit, instead of money market accounts), $3.3 million in liquid deposits (demand, interest checking, and money market accounts), and $2.9 million in Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") deposits (ICS deposits are the Bank's money market deposit accounts in excess of FDIC insured limits whereby the Bank makes reciprocal arrangements for insurance with other banks). As of June 30, 2025, our uninsured deposits, including deposits from City First Bank and other affiliates, represented 35% of our total deposits, compared to 32% as of December 31, 2024. We leverage our long-standing partnership with IntraFi Deposit Solutions to offer deposit insurance for accounts exceeding the FDIC deposit insurance limit of $250,000. Total Borrowings decreased by $129.1 million to $133.0 million at June 30, 2025, from $262.1 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $135.3 million decrease in FHLB advances, partially offset by a $9.2 million increase in secured borrowings related to participation loans.

Asset Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses was 0.89% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.83% at December 31, 2024.





was 0.89% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.83% at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming Assets were $4.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $264 thousand at December 31, 2024.

Capital

Stockholders' equity was $285.5 million, or 23.3% of the Company's total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $285.2 million, or 21.9% of the Company's total assets, at December 31, 2024.





was $285.5 million, or 23.3% of the Company's total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $285.2 million, or 21.9% of the Company's total assets, at December 31, 2024. Book Value per Share was $14.74 at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.82 at December 31, 2024. Capital ratios remain strong with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 15.69% at June 30, 2025 compared to 13.96% at December 31,2024.

About Broadway Financial Corporation

Broadway Financial Corporation operates through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, City First Bank, National Association, which is a leading mission-driven bank that serves low-to-moderate income communities within urban areas in Southern California and the Washington, D.C. market.

City First Bank offers a variety of commercial real estate loan products, services, and depository accounts that support investments in affordable housing, small businesses, and nonprofit community facilities located within low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. City First Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution, Minority Depository Institution, Certified B Corp, and a member of the Global Alliance of Banking on Values. The Bank and the City First network of nonprofits, City First Enterprises, Homes By CFE, and City First Foundation, represent the City First branded family of community development financial institutions, which offer a robust lending and deposit platform.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations and capital allocation and structure, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include the words "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "poised," "optimistic," "prospects," "ability," "looking," "forward," "invest," "grow," "improve," "deliver" and similar expressions, but the absence of such words or expressions does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those identified below, which could cause actual future results to differ materially from historical results or from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from historical results or from those indicated by forward-looking statements included in this press release: (1) the level of demand for mortgage and commercial loans, which is affected by such external factors as general economic conditions, market interest rate levels, tax laws, and the demographics of our lending markets; (2) the direction and magnitude of changes in interest rates and the relationship between market interest rates and the yield on our interest-earning assets and the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities; (3) the rate and amount of loan losses incurred and projected to be incurred by us, increases in the amounts of our nonperforming assets, the level of our loss reserves and management's judgments regarding the collectability of loans; (4) changes in the regulation of lending and deposit operations or other regulatory actions, whether industry-wide or focused on our operations, including increases in capital requirements or directives to increase allowances for loan losses or make other changes in our business operations; (5) legislative or regulatory changes, including those that may be implemented by the current administration in Washington, D.C. and the Federal Reserve Board; (6) possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of litigation; (7) actions undertaken by both current and potential new competitors; (8) the possibility of adverse trends in property values or economic trends in the residential and commercial real estate markets in which we compete; (9) the effect of changes in general economic conditions; (10) the effect of geopolitical uncertainties; (11) the impact of health crises on our future financial condition and operations; (12) the impact of any volatility in the banking sector due to the failure of certain banks due to high levels of exposure to liquidity risk, interest rate risk, uninsured deposits and cryptocurrency risk; and (13) other risks and uncertainties. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K or other filings made with the SEC and are available on our website at http://www.cityfirstbank.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The following table sets forth the consolidated statements of financial condition as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

Assets:



Cash and due from banks $ 1,955 $ 2,255 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 27,559 59,110 Cash and cash equivalents 29,514 61,365 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $190,030 and $219,658) 177,977 203,862 Loans receivable held for investment, net of allowance of $8,582 and $8,103 957,293 968,861 Accrued interest receivable 5,109 5,001 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 3,761 9,637 Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) stock 3,543 3,543 Office properties and equipment, net 8,721 8,899 Bank owned life insurance 3,343 3,321 Deferred tax assets, net 8,268 8,803 Core deposit intangible, net 1,618 1,775 Goodwill 25,858 25,858 Other assets 2,387 2,786 Total assets $ 1,227,392 $ 1,303,711 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Liabilities:



Deposits $ 798,922 $ 745,399 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 63,786 66,610 Borrowings 69,217 195,532 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,712 10,794 Total liabilities 941,637 1,018,335 Stockholders' equity:



Non-Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred stock, Series C; authorized 150,000 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 150,000 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation value $1,000 per share 150,000 150,000 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value, voting; authorized 75,000,000 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued 6,425,001 shares at June 30, 2025 and 6,349,455 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding 6,097,773 shares at June 30, 2025 and 6,022,227 shares at December 31, 2024 64 63 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value, non-voting; authorized 15,000,000 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 1,425,574 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 14 14 Common stock, Class C, $0.01 par value, non-voting; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 1,672,562 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 143,266 142,902 Retained earnings 10,156 12,911 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (4,089) (4,201) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (8,557) (11,223) Treasury stock-at cost, 327,228 shares at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024 (5,326) (5,326) Total Broadway Financial Corporation and Subsidiary stockholders' equity 285,545 285,157 Non-controlling interest 210 219 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,227,392 $ 1,303,711

The following table sets forth the consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 ?







Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 12,658 $ 12,179 $ 25,348 $ 23,308 Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,171 1,876 2,379 3,951 Other interest income 401 1,433 877 3,022 Total interest income 14,230 15,488 28,604 30,281 ?







Interest expense:







Interest on deposits 4,879 3,086 9,078 5,885 Interest on borrowings 1,596 4,484 3,726 8,954 Total interest expense 6,475 7,570 12,804 14,839









Net interest income 7,755 7,918 15,800 15,442 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (266) 494 423 754 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 8,021 7,424 15,377 14,688 ?







Non-interest income:







Service charges 41 38 84 78 Grants 105 - 131 - Other 209 235 428 501 Total non-interest income 355 273 643 579 ?







Non-interest expense:







Compensation and benefits 4,412 4,469 9,696 8,866 Occupancy expense 485 432 1,025 867 Information services 775 663 1,480 1,370 Professional services 787 563 1,488 1,973 Advertising and promotional expense 61 63 107 91 Supervisory costs 156 216 349 393 Corporate insurance 66 64 133 125 Amortization of core deposit intangible 79 84 157 168 Operational loss - - 1,943 - Other expense 701 726 1,341 1,237 Total non-interest expense 7,522 7,280 17,719 15,090 ?







Income (loss) before income taxes 854 417 (1,699) 177 Income tax expense (benefit) 257 146 (435) 89 Net income (loss) $ 597 $ 271 $ (1,264) $ 88 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (6) 2 (9) (17) Net income (loss) attributable to Broadway Financial Corporation $ 603 $ 269 $ (1,255) $ 105 Less: Preferred stock dividends 750 - 1,500 - ?







Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (147) $ 269 $ (2,755) $ 105 ?







(Loss) earnings per common share-basic $ (0.02) $ 0.03 $ (0.32) $ 0.01 (Loss) earnings per common share-diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.03 $ (0.32) $ 0.01















The following tables set forth the average balances, average yields and costs for the periods indicated. All average balances are daily average balances. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred loan fees, and discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or expense.



For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024







(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)







Average

Balance



Interest

Average

Yield





Average

Balance



Interest

Average

Yield

Assets

























Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-earning deposits $ 24,132

$ 266

4.42 % $ 88,294

$ 1,189

5.42 % Securities

182,351



1,171

2.58 % 276,457



1,876

2.73 % Loans receivable (1)

968,028



12,658

5.24 % 943,072



12,179

5.19 % FRB and FHLB stock (2)

7,473



135

7.25 % 13,835



244

7.09 % Total interest-earning assets

1,181,984

$ 14,230

4.83 % 1,321,658

$ 15,488

4.71 % Non-interest-earning assets

49,786















53,207











Total assets $ 1,231,770













$ 1,375,165











?

































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market deposits $ 133,930

$ 336

1.01 % $ 274,915

$ 1,623

2.37 % Savings deposits

46,762



61

0.52 % 57,684



102

0.71 % Interest checking and other demand deposits

251,146



1,975

3.15 % 73,853



166

0.90 % Certificate accounts

270,424



2,507

3.72 % 163,237



1,195

2.94 % Total deposits

702,262



4,879

2.79 % 569,689



3,086

2.18 % Borrowings

72,962



710

3.90 % 209,261



2,593

4.98 % Bank Term Funding Program borrowing

-



-

- % 100,000



1,210

4.87 % Other borrowings

69,722



886

5.10 % 74,523



681

3.68 % Total borrowings

142,684



1,596

4.49 % 383,784



4,484

4.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

844,946

$ 6,475

3.07 % 953,473

$ 7,570

3.19 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

101,670















139,900











Stockholders' equity

285,154















281,792











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,231,770













$ 1,375,165











?

































Net interest rate spread (3)





$ 7,755

1.76 %



$ 7,918

1.52 % Net interest rate margin (4)











2.63 %









2.41 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities







139.89 %









138.62 %















































(1)Amount includes non-accrual loans. (2)FHLB is Federal Home Loan Bank. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4)Net interest rate margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024







(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)







Average

Balance



Interest

Average

Yield





Average

Balance



Interest

Average

Yield

Assets

























Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-earning deposits $ 26,532

$ 578

4.39 % $ 97,640

$ 2,533

5.22 % Securities

189,368



2,379

2.53 % 290,721



3,951

2.73 % Loans receivable (1)

970,241



25,348

5.27 % 925,443



23,308

5.06 % FRB and FHLB stock (2)

9,320



299

6.47 % 13,777



489

7.14 % Total interest-earning assets

1,195,461

$ 28,604

4.83 % 1,327,581

$ 30,281

4.59 % Non-interest-earning assets

50,061















51,988











Total assets $ 1,245,512













$ 1,379,569











?

































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market deposits $ 126,557

$ 593

0.94 % $ 272,290

$ 3,065

2.26 % Savings deposits

47,732



129

0.54 % 58,377



204

0.70 % Interest checking and other demand deposits

253,384



3,886

3.09 % 78,772



311

0.79 % Certificate accounts

247,498



4,470

3.64 % 164,319



2,305

2.82 % Total deposits

675,171



9,078

2.71 % 573,758



5,885

2.06 % FHLB advances

106,106



2,239

4.26 % 209,280



5,191

4.99 % Bank Term Funding Program borrowing

-



-

- % 100,000



2,413

4.85 % Other borrowings

73,237



1,487

4.09 % 76,688



1,350

3.45 % Total borrowings

179,343



3,726

4.19 % 385,968



8,954

4.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

854,514

$ 12,804

3.02 % 959,726

$ 14,839

3.11 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

105,111















138,012











Stockholders' equity

285,887















281,831











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,245,512













$ 1,379,569















































Net interest rate spread (3)





$ 15,800

1.80 %



$ 15,442

1.48 % Net interest rate margin (4)











2.67 %









2.34 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities







139.90 %









138.33 %



















































(1) Amount includes non-accrual loans. (2) FHLB is Federal Home Loan Bank. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest rate margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

































Balance Sheets:































Total gross loans

965,875

980,005



976,964

975,315

946,840

965,785

946,840

Allowance for credit losses

8,582

8,774



8,103

8,527

8,104

8,582

8,104

Investment securities

177,977

185,938



203,862

238,489

261,454

177,977

261,454

Total assets

1,227,392

1,238,019



1,303,711

1,373,055

1,367,290

1,227,392

1,367,290

Total deposits

798,922

776,543



745,399

672,248

687,369

798,922

687,369

Total shareholders' equity

285,545

284,581



285,157

286,392

282,293

285,545

282,293

?





























Profitability:































Interest income

14,230

14,374



15,762

16,166

15,488

28,604

30,281

Interest expense

6,475

6,329



7,765

7,836

7,570

12,804

14,839 Net interest income

7,755

8,045



7,997

8,330

7,918

15,800

15,442

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(266)

689



(489)

399

494

423

754

Non-interest income

355

288



560

416

273

643

579

Non-interest expenses

7,522

10,197



7,210

7,594

7,280

17,719

15,090

Income (loss) before income taxes

854

(2,553)



1,836

753

417

(1,699)

177

Income tax expense (benefit)

257

(692)



516

209

146

(435)

89

Net income (loss)

597

(1,861)



1,320

544

271

(1,264)

88

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

(6)

(3)



20

22

2

(9)

(17)

Net income (loss) attributable to Broadway Financial Corporation

603

(1,858)



1,300

522

269

(1,255)

105

Less: Preferred stock dividends

750

750



750

750

-

1,500

-

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

(147)

(2,608)



550

(228)

269

(2,755)

105

?





























Financial Performance:































Return on average assets (annualized)

(0.05 %)

(0.84 %)



0.16 %

(0.07 %)

0.08 %

(0.45 %)

0.02 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

(0.21 %)

(3.69 %)



0.77 %

(0.32 %)

0.38 %

(1.94 %)

0.08 %

Net interest margin

2.63 %

2.70 %



2.42 %

2.49 %

2.41 %

2.67 %

2.34 %

Efficiency ratio

92.75 %

122.37 %



84.26 %

86.83 %

88.88 %

107.76 %

94.19 %

?





























Per Share Data:































Book value per share

14.74

14.58



14.82

14.97

14.49

14.74

14.49

Weighted average common shares (basic)

8,622,891

8,547,460



8,459,460

8,520,730

8,394,367

8,557,745

8,308,359

Weighted average common shares (diluted)

8,622,891

8,547,460



8,638,660

8,684,296

8,596,985

8,557,745

8,513,262

Common shares outstanding at end of period

9,195,909

9,231,180



9,120,363

9,112,777

9,131,979

9,195,909

9,131,979

?





























Financial Measures:































Loans to assets

78.69 %

79.16 %



74.94 %

71.03 %

69.25 %

78.69 %

69.25 %

Loans to deposits

120.90 %

126.20 %



131.07 %

145.08 %

137.75 %

120.90 %

137.75 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.89 %

0.90 %



0.83 %

0.87 %

0.86 %

0.89 %

0.86 %

Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans

192.98 %

1020.23 %



3069.32 %

2930.24 %

2470.73 %

192.98 %

2470.73 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.42 %

0.09 %



0.03 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.42 %

0.03 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.36 %

0.07 %



0.02 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.36 %

0.02 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

?





























Average Balance Sheets:































Total loans

968,028

972,479



976,873

963,849

943,072

970,241

925,443

Investment securities

182,351

196,463



222,879

248,833

276,457

189,368

290,721

Total assets

1,231,770

1,259,448



1,363,572

1,382,066

1,375,165

1,245,512

1,379,569

Total interest-bearing deposits

702,262

647,777



622,217

570,512

569,689

675,171

573,758

Total shareholders' equity

285,154

286,629



285,775

284,343

281,792

285,887

281,831









































SOURCE Broadway Financial Corporation