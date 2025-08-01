Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Capital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day under applicable securities laws.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

President & Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds derived therefrom, and that the Offering is subject to Exchange approval.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed, implied by or projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company or the businesses of the companies that the Company has invested in, including, without limitation, the natural resource exploration industry; changes in commodity prices as the Company has investments in natural resource exploration issuers; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors which may affect the Company's operations, investments, markets, products and share price; and that the Exchange may not approve the Offering.

Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

